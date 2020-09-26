Chisholm charges to Iron Man victory in Featherlite Fall Jamboree lid-lifter

Jim Chisholm’s sixth win of the season at the Deer Creek Speedway was his biggest so far as he led wire-to-wire to capture the opening night victory at the 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree presented by Chevrolet Performance.

Chisholm beat polesitter Taylor of Caledonia to the first turn and that was the last time the 17-year-old from Osage, Iowa, trailed in the 20-lap affair for the USRA B-Mods of the Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis.

While Chisholm banked the $1,200 winner’s share of the prize money, Decorah, Iowa’s Dan Hovden settled for the runner-up honors after chasing Chisholm throughout the main event. Both drivers came into the night with 12 feature wins in 2020. Chisholm—the USRA B-Mod national points leader—now has 13.

With a back-to-back track championships at ‘The Creek’ already in the bag, Chisholm can now set his sights on a Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national title.

Parker Hale of Grand Meadow took the checkered flag in third, 11th-starting Shaun Walski of Rollingstone round up fourth and Skauge held on for a top-five finish.

Chisholm’s closest rival in the national points battle is defending USRA B-Mod national champ Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., who was disqualified in his heat race but clawed his way through a “B” feature and then raced from 24th on the grid to finish sixth in the “A” feature.

Andrew Bleess of Chatfield, Minn.; Cole Suckow of Cresco, Iowa; 22nd-starting Troy Hovey of Castalia, Iowa; and Webster City, Iowa’s Doug McCollough completed the top 10.

About the Iron Man Challenge: Launched in 2010 as a series for Stock Cars, the USRA B-Mod division was added to the Iron Man lineup in 2011. Between the two classes, 14 different champions have emerged from 19 title chases.

Derek Green of Granada, Minn., grabbed his second Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge title for the Stock Cars in 2019 while Jared Boumeester locked down his first crown in the B-Mods last year.

Past Stock Car champions include Green (2017, 2019), Dillon Anderson (2018), Kyle Falck (2016), Tom Schmitt (2012, 2015), Mitch Hovden (2013, 2014), Mike Van Genderen (2011) and Nathan Wood (2010).

Past B-Mod champions include Boumeester (2019), Dan Hovden (2017, 2018), Andy Bryant (2016), Dakota Foster (2015), Cory Crapser (2013, 2014), Trevor Hunt (2012) and Cayden Carter (2011).

All Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge events also award national points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis

22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree presented by Chevrolet Performance – Night 1 of 2

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won.

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1 (10 laps):

1. (4) 32z Alex Zwanziger, Nashua, Iowa.

2. (6) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

3. (1) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (3) 55 Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

5. (7) 9M Justin O’Brien, West Union, Iowa.

6. (2) 22 Ryan Thorsten, Decorah, Iowa.

7. (8) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

8. (10) 17B Matt Buddenberg, Decorah, Iowa.

9. (9) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa.

10. (5) 175 Ray Feltman, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (11) 71 Jamie Tapp, Myrtle, Minn.

Heat #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (3) 83R Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

3. (6) 6 Dustin Kruse, Baltic, S.D.

4. (11) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

5. (5) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

6. (7) 55h A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (2) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

8. (4) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

9. (9) 4s Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

10. (8) 28G David Gustafson, Pine Island, Minn.

11. (10) 99 Noah Grinstead, Austin, Minn.

Heat #3 (10 laps):

1. (6) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

2. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa.

3. (7) 21 Ryan Olson, Strum, Wis.

4. (2) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa.

5. (10) 54 Jett Sorenson, Rochester, Minn.

6. (4) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

7. (8) 35X Phillip Dunbar, Rushford, Minn.

8. (9) 66R Randy Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

9. (3) 8M Kaleb Modder, George, Iowa.

10. (5) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

Heat #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

2. (8) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa.

3. (5) 83X Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (6) 2M Brandon Maitland, Waterloo, Iowa.

5. (4) 97V Leigh Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

6. (7) 7W Drew Williams, Rochester, Minn.

7. (10) 52 Hunter Nelson, Peterson, Minn.

8. (3) 8 Dan Lewison, Dexter, Minn.

9. (9) 83K Kobie Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

10. (1) 476X Troy Hovey, Castalia, Iowa.

Heat #5 (10 laps):

1. (8) 2 Andrew Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (4) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn.

3. (6) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa.

4. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa.

5. (7) 75X Jimmy Broszeit, Postville, Iowa.

6. (1) C3 Chad Staus, Otterville, Mo.

7. (5) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

8. (10) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn.

9. (9) 45 Cole Lonergan, Dexter, Minn.

10. (2) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa.

Heat #6 (10 laps):

1. (5) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa.

2. (4) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa.

3. (3) 27W Channing Warner, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (6) 7c Miah Christensen, Tea, S.D.

5. (10) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa.

6. (7) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

7. (9) 1Z Zach Davis, Veseli, Minn.

8. (1) 15 Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn.

9. (8) 15 Todd Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa.

10. (2) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

“B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa.

2. (5) 75X Jimmy Broszeit, Postville, Iowa.

3. (15) 476X Troy Hovey, Castalia, Iowa.

4. (4) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa.

5. (6) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

6. (9) 35X Phillip Dunbar, Rushford, Minn., $60.

7. (2) 27W Channing Warner, Owatonna, Minn., $60.

8. (11) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $60.

9. (8) C3 Chad Staus, Otterville, Mo., $60.

10. (7) 52 Hunter Nelson, Peterson, Minn., $60.

11. (12) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa, $60.

12. (14) 175 Ray Feltman, Sioux Falls, S.D., $60.

13. (13) 83K Kobie Kath, Owatonna, Minn., $60.

14. (10) 17B Matt Buddenberg, Decorah, Iowa, $60.

15. (16) 71 Jamie Tapp, Myrtle, Minn., $60.

16. (3) 2M Brandon Maitland, Waterloo, Iowa, $60.

“B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (8) 1Z Zach Davis, Veseli, Minn.

2. (2) 54 Jett Sorenson, Rochester, Minn.

3. (4) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa.

4. (7) 22 Ryan Thorsten, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (10) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn.

6. (13) 45 Cole Lonergan, Dexter, Minn., $60.

7. (9) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $60.

8. (11) 8 Dan Lewison, Dexter, Minn., $60.

9. (14) 28G David Gustafson, Pine Island, Minn., $60.

10. (3) 7C Miah Christensen, Tea, S.D., $60.

11. (15) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa, $60.

12. (12) 4S Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., $60.

13. (1) 83X Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn., $60.

14. (5) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn., $60.

15. (16) 99 Noah Grinstead, Austin, Minn., $60.

16. (6) 7W Drew Williams, Rochester, Minn., $60.

“B” Feature #3 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 9M Justin O’Brien, West Union, Iowa.

2. (3) 55 Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

3. (14) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (8) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

5. (6) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

6. (9) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn., $60.

7. (5) 97V Leigh Volkman, Rushford, Minn., $60.

8. (11) 15 Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn., $60.

9. (10) 66R Randy Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $60.

10. (13) 15 Todd Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa, $60.

11. (15) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D., $60.

12. (12) 8M Kaleb Modder, George, Iowa, $60.

13. (7) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn., $60.

14. (2) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa.

15. (1) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 20, $1500.

2. (3) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $900.

3. (6) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn., 20, $600.

4. (11) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn., 20, $500.

5. (1) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn., 20, $400.

6. (24) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., 20, $250.

7. (8) 2 Andrew Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., 20, $225.

8. (4) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, 20, $200.

9. (22) 476X Troy Hovey, Castalia, Iowa, 20, $175.

10. (5) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $150.

11. (13) 83R Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn., 20, $145.

12. (15) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa, 20, $140.

13. (7) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Nashua, Iowa, 20, $135.

14. (14) 6 Dustin Kruse, Baltic, S.D., 20, $130.

15. (17) 1Z Zach Davis, Veseli, Minn., 20, $125.

16. (16) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa, 20, $120.

17. (23) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 20, $115.

18. (31) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa, 20, $110.

19. (21) 55 Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., 20, $105.

20. (28) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 20, $100.

21. (32) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $100.

22. (30) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn., 20, $100.

23. (18) 9M Justin O’Brien, West Union, Iowa, 20, $100.

24. (25) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa, 20, $100.

25. (9) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn., 20, $100.

26. (27) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn., 20, $100.

27. (26) 22 Ryan Thorsten, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $100.

28. (29) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn., 19, $100.

29. (12) 21 Ryan Olson, Strum, Wis., 15, $100.

30. (20) 54 Jett Sorenson, Rochester, Minn., 9, $100.

31. (10) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa, 9, $100.

32. (19) 75X Jimmy Broszeit, Postville, Iowa, 9, $100.

Lap Leader: Chisholm 1-20.

Total Laps Led: Chisholm 20.

Margin of Victory: 1.548 seconds.

Time of Race: 13 minutes, 47.877 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Fecht, Christopher.

Entries: 62.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 26, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Points Standings (top 10): Hovden 1033, Roney 1018, Ben Moudry 921, Fecht 867, Jim Chisholm 820, Hovey 650, McCollough 616, Skauge 552, Joe Chisholm 485, Maitland 470.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

