Jackson Grabs Pole for B-Mod Blowout while Poe, Raffurty, and Reiff Capture Night 1 Feature wins at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwaySeptember 25, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The Inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout weekend got underway on Saturday night with racing in four divisions to kick off the two-day race weekend! There were 83 drivers on hand, which included 17 Street Stocks, 32 B-Mods, 16 Mod-Lites, and 18 Pure Stocks.

Throughout the night, the drivers competed in 19 total events with the B-Mods taking center stage for their three rounds of heat races and the Night One Maven Logistics Pole Dash. Additional classes raced in six preliminary events and five main events during the program.

B-Mod Heat Race Rounds Recap:

Round 1 Heat 1 presented by The Muffler Shoppe. 1. 7B-Rick Beebe[2]; 2. 68M-Dean Wille[6]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[4].

Round 1 Heat 2 presented by Blue Springs Truck Line, 1. 8-Tony Jackson Jr[1]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[5]; 3. 57-Randy Ainsworth[7].

Round 1 Heat 3 presented by Tim Galvin Racing / 3 Link Solutions, 1. 17T-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 3. 10W-Ethan Isaacs[5].

Round 2 Heat 1 10 Laps, Tim Galvin Racing 3 Link Solutions, 1. 5-Dakota Foster[4]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[7]; 3. 14S-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[2]

Round 2 Heat 2 10 presented by The Muffler Shoppe, 1. 49-Patrick Royalty[4]; 2. 17-Mike Striegel[6]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[7]

Round 2 Heat 3 10 Laps presented by Blue Springs Truck Line, 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 46-Brantlee Gotschall[3]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[8].

Round 3 Heat 1 10 Laps presented by The Muffler Shoppe, 1. 7B-Rick Beebe[2]; 2. 88L-Joey Lile[1]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile.

Round 3 Heat 4 10 Laps presented by Tim Galvin 3-Link Solutions. 1. 17T-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 10W-Ethan Isaacs[4]; 3. 61-Sturgis Streeter

After the rounds of heat races were completed, passing points were calculated for the top eight with these cars advancing to the Maven Logistics pole dash to determine the front rows for Saturday’s finale. Patrick Royalty earned the most passing points and raced hard up front with Tony Jackson, Jr., for the first few circuits but Jackson ultimately pulled away for the victory. Behind Jackson were Sturgis Streeter, Patrick Royalty, Cody Brill, Jacob Ebert, Joey Lile, Jeremy Lile, and Rick Beebe. These drivers locked themselves into the first four rows of the Big Bad B-Mod Blowout finale on Saturday. B-Mod, B-Main Lineups for Saturday, are posted at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Street Stocks Recap:

Heat 1, 10 Laps | Coldwell Banker, ELITE Realty, Solar Pro Tint ‘n Tunes

1. 7-Brett Wood[2]; 2. 21-Jay Prevete[1]; 3. 68M-James McMillin[4]

Heat 2, 10 Laps, Elite Auto Repair, Top Notch Golf Club Repair

1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 27-John Brooks[3]; 3. 30C-Clayton Campbell[7]

The A-Main began with Brett Wood and Aaron Poe on row one and after an early yellow flag, Poe shot to the front of the field over Clayton Campbell and Wood. Campbell closed in on the leader by lap four with Wood and James McMillin inside the top five. By lap 7, Wood found himself in a fantastic side-by-side and clean racing battle with John Brooks and Toby Ott for a spot in the top five. At the halfway marker, Poe led Campbell, McMillin, and Wood. After lap 13, Poe began distancing himself from the rest of the field as the 2020 Street Stock champion went on to collect the victory. Behind Poe at the finish were Campbell, McMillin, Wood, and John Brooks.

A Feature, 20 Laps, Evelyn Valley Ranch Event Barn, A-Main

1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 3. 68M-James McMillin[6]; 4. 7-Brett Wood[1]; 5. 27-John Brooks[4]; 6. 27OTT-Toby Ott[11]; 7. G1-Marc Carter[9]; 8. 21-Jay Prevete[5]; 9. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[8]; 10. 31-Ed Griggs[7]; 11. 09-Chad Eickleberry[10]; 12. 7X-John Scott[17]; 13. 21P-Darren Phillips[14]; 14. 24C-Josh Calvert[15]; 15. 51-Randy Jester[13]; 16. 12-Jody Romig[12]; 17. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[16]

Pure Stocks Recap:

Heat 1, 8 Laps, Presented by Jerett Evans Ford Consultant, 1. 38-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[3]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]

Heat 2, 8 Laps, R&R Auto Repair and Jerett Evans Ford Consultant, 1. 31-Josh Crump[8]; 2. 3B-Darrin Christy[6]; 3. 28JR-Gale Harper

Josh Crump and Darrin Christy on pole for 20 laps of A-Main racing. While both front row runners looked good early on, it was fifth starting Spencer Reiff who fought his way to the front after some early cautions slowed the race. At the halfway point, Reiff, the 2020 Pure Stock Champion, had built a sizeable lead and went unchallenged even after a lap 17 restart and one final caution period. Behind Reiff at the line were Jonathan Evans, Bradley McDowell, who came from 16th to 3rd, D.J. Barnes, and Leroy Morrison.

A Feature, 20 Laps | Hard Charger Award presented by R&R Auto Repair

1. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[4]; 3. 26-Bradley McDowell[16]; 4. 5DJ-D J Barnes[7]; 5. 50-Leroy Morrison[11]; 6. 2B-Brian Cox[10]; 7. 31-Josh Crump[1]; 8. 3B-Darrin Christy[2]; 9. 30K-Cameron Kelly[13]; 10. 19-Jerett Evans[14]; 11. M87-Mallory Stiffler[9]; 12. 8-Chris Dodson[12]; 13. (DNF) 28JR-Gale Harper[6]; 14. (DNF) 25-Kody Johnson[15]; 15. (DNF) 2E-Steve Evans[8]; 16. (DNF) 47-Rodney Leiber[18]; 17. (DNS) 38-Bobby Russell; 18. (DNS) 27-Jason Ryun

Mod-Lites Recap:

Heat 1, 6 Laps, 1. 17-Kyle Guy[2]; 2. 46-Dillon Raffurty[6]; 3. 33-Kevin White

Heat 2, 6 Laps, 1. 41-Michael Raffurty[2]; 2. 64-David Raffurty[5]; 3. 171-Donnie Dannar

For the A-Main, Dillon Raffurty and Kyle Guy started the event from row one with Dillon quickly shooting out to the lead. Michael and David Raffurty occupied row two. By lap six, Dillon led by a large distance over his father, David, and Donnie Dannar. Caution flew at lap 10 and again at lap 11 for single-car spins. On the restart, Dannar drew close to the leader and by lap 15 was knocking on the door for the lead. Over the closing laps Dannar inched closer and closer but Dillon once again prevailed and went on to claim the win over Dannar, Michael Raffurty, Ed Griggs, and Kevin White.

A Feature, 20 Laps | 00:09:43.612

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[1]; 2. 171-Donnie Dannar[5]; 3. 41-Michael Raffurty[3]; 4. 0-Ed Griggs[8]; 5. 33-Kevin White[6]; 6. 98-Jeff Raffurty[10]; 7. 64-David Raffurty[4]; 8. 73-Tony Kerr[7]; 9. 34-Tyler Furrell[14]; 10. 31-Terry Smith[12]; 11. 3XL-Josh Guy[11]; 12. 3X-Mark Downey[13]; 13. 5D-Dustin Dennison[9]; 14. 17-Kyle Guy[2]; 15. (DNS) 92-Michael Everhart; 16. (DNS) 4K-Garrett Stonum

The weekend concludes on Saturday, September 26th with the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap, B-Mod finale, plus A-Mods, $500-to-win Street Stocks, and Mod-Lites. After the races on Friday, all racers, fans, and crew are invited to an after-race, BYOB party in the party barn. After the races on night two, CMS will celebrate the 2020 weekly championship race season as all drivers, crew, and family of top-ten drivers in each class are invited to an after-race bonfire party where awards and accolades will be handed out.

Note, in the B-Mod class, no new entries are permitted as driver’s must have raced in the night one heat races to advance to Saturday’s racing. New entries are welcome in all other classes.

All Special Event pricing is in effect for Saturday. All pit passes $40. Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. For more information on the B-Mod blowout, visit the CMS website here. Adult Admission $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes $40 regardless of age.

Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway

September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods, plus A-Mods, Street Stocks, and Mod-Lites (Post-Race Bonfire Party on front side of speedway honoring top 10 in points)