Marcham Captures Third Win on the Season

Belleville, IL. (09/26/2020) Trey Marcham of Newcastle, OK. grabs his third POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Victory of the season at Creek County Speedway.

With 25 POWRi Lucas Oil West Midgets in attendance at Creek County, Marcham started off the night strong. Advancing five positions in his heat race to finish in the second position. Marcham started off the 25 lap Main Event starting in the fourth position. With the race going green to checkered, Marcham claimed his third POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League victory of the 2020 season.

Following Marcham to the line was second place finisher, Jake Neuman. Third place finisher Noah Gass, Ace McCarthy in fourth, and Trey Gropp rounding out the top five.

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow night, September 26th at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK.

I-44 Riverside Speedway’s pits will open at 3 PM for competitors with Grandstands opening for general admission at 5 PM. Driver’s Registration from 4-6 PM with Hot-Laps beginning at 6:30 PM and side-by-side racing to follow. Ticket prices are $30 for pit passes, $15 for Adults, Seniors/Veterans for $12, students get a discounted price of $10 with current Student-ID, children ages 6-12 for only $8, while kids below the age of five get in free.

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner: Jake Neuman

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race 2 Winner: Ace McCarthy

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race 3 Winner: Trey Gropp

High Point Man: Jake Neuman

Hard Charger: Emilio Hoover

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Winner: Trey Marcham

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Resalts: 1. 32-Trey Marcham; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman; 3. 20G-Noah Gass; 4. 28-Ace McCarthy; 5. 21-Trey Gropp; 6. 7M-Chance Morton; 7. 14E-Hank Davis; 8. 21K-Emilio Hoover; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal; 10. 5T-Ryan Timms; 11. 84m-Kade Morton; 12. 7D-Michelle Decker; 13. 44-Andrew Felker; 14. 26-Tristin Thomas; 15. 14F-Eric Fenton; 16. 2B-Brett Becker; 17. 00-Brekk Harris; 18. (DNF) F5-Devin Simmons; 19. (DNF) 52-Blake Hahn; 20. (DNF) 22-Curtis Jones; 21. (DNF) 20H-Noah Harris; 22. (DNS) 7X-Alex Vande Voort; 23. (DNS) 47K-Kevin Brewer; 24. (DNS) 2S-Cole Scott; 25. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.