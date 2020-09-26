Richards Holds off Thornton to win at Brownstown Friday Night

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 25, 2020) – Josh Richards held off a late rally from Ricky Thornton, Jr. to win Friday Night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned “Night Before the Jackson” event at Brownstown Speedway. Richards, the 2017 LOLMDS National Champion, was the fourth different leader of the race when he took the top spot on lap 14. He held the lead the rest of the way despite Thornton’s furious charge, which saw the two drivers run side-by-side for several circuits. Earl Pearson Jr. crossed the line in third followed by Jonathan Davenport and Zack Dohm.
Devin Moran led four laps and Billy Moyer led three laps early on. Thornton battled with Moran for two laps, until he finally cleared him on lap 9. He then held the top spot until Richards forged ahead with 26 laps to go.
In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 31st time in his career, third time this season, he came from the seventh starting spot to get the win. “Coming here in the past, we didn’t really have a good package. I have never ran that well here. We have worked hard on the car the last couple weeks. I have the best team in the business and my guys have been awesome. I didn’t know what to expect early in the night. We worked on the car a little bit. I saw him [Thornton] there with two to go. I really didn’t know where to run. I just didn’t want to break my momentum and we held him off.”
Thornton continues to get closer to winning his first career LOLMDS event. He had a shot at the end of the race but fell a couple of car lengths back of Richards at the finish. “Congrats to Josh! I had a blast out there. You could move around some out there. We have a good hot-rod for tomorrow. I saw the board with 12 or 13 laps to go and I thought if I am going to get up I had better go now. I was able to get back to them and run Josh down. To race as hard as we did and we never touched once. It’s pretty awesome.”
Pearson was pleased with his third place finish. “The track is awful racy right now. We were a little worried at first with all of these cars here tonight. It was a good for us. I got held up by some traffic, but I don’t know if we had anything for the top two. ”
The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by iRacing, Big River Steel, DEKALB Seed, Crawford Outdoor, Cometic Gasket, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Integra Shocks.
Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Bobby Pierce, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, and Tanner English.
Fast Time Group A: Chris Ferguson / 13.878 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Sr. / 14.115 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 5. 76-Shelby Miles[5]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[6]; 7. 21H-Robby Hensley[9]; 8. D8-Dustin Linville[7]; 9. 13L-Brayton Laster[10]; 10. (DNS) 17J-Greg Johnson
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 2. 17D-Zack Dohm[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 5. 22B-Austin Burns[8]; 6. 16R-Justin Rattliff[5]; 7. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 8. 26-Wayne Chinn[9]; 9. 43-Kody Marsee[10]; 10. (DNS) 6V-Victor Lee
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt[4]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 6. 42-Chad Finley[6]; 7. 32S-Chad Stapleton[5]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[8]; 9. 79-Troy Worrick[9]; 10. (DNS) 5W-Brian Wilhite
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 8. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 9. 14B-Britan Godsey[9]; 10. T22-Tegan Evans[10]
MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 71D-Don O’Neal[3]; 3. 18L-Trevor Landrum[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 5. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[4]; 6. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[7]; 7. 22L-Skyller Lewis[8]; 8. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[9]; 9. 19M-Marty O’Neal[6]; 10. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar
Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 2. 12J-Jason Jameson[1]; 3. 97-Michael Chilton[2]; 4. 44-Colten Burdette[6]; 5. 83-Scott James[3]; 6. 17T-Tim Vance[5]; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[9]; 8. 144-Anthony Kinkade[7]; 9. 29-Larry Grube[8]
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 3. 76-Shelby Miles[3]; 4. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 5. 16R-Justin Rattliff[6]; 6. 22B-Austin Burns[4]; 7. 20-Jimmy Owens[8]; 8. 21H-Robby Hensley[7]; 9. D8-Dustin Linville[9]; 10. 26-Wayne Chinn[10]; 11. 43-Kody Marsee[12]; 12. (DNS) 17J-Greg Johnson; 13. (DNS) 13L-Brayton Laster; 14. (DNS) 6V-Victor Lee
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. C9-Steve Casebolt[1]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[2]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[4]; 4. 32S-Chad Stapleton[7]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[3]; 6. 42-Chad Finley[5]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[9]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans[14]; 10. 79-Troy Worrick[11]; 11. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 12. 14B-Britan Godsey[12]; 13. (DNS) 1G-Devin Gilpin; 14. (DNS) 5W-Brian Wilhite
Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 2. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 3. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[5]; 4. 44-Colten Burdette[2]; 5. 83-Scott James[4]; 6. 22L-Skyller Lewis[7]; 7. 19M-Marty O’Neal[11]; 8. 17T-Tim Vance[6]; 9. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[9]; 10. 144-Anthony Kinkade[10]; 11. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[8]; 12. 29-Larry Grube[12]; 13. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):
|1
|7
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$10,000
|2
|5
|20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|$5,500
|3
|6
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|$3,500
|4
|13
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$2,750
|5
|9
|17D
|Zack Dohm
|Cross Lanes, WV
|$2,250
|6
|15
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,800
|7
|8
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$1,500
|8
|4
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,300
|9
|1
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$1,200
|10
|21
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$1,100
|11
|3
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,075
|12
|19
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|$1,050
|13
|11
|8
|Kyle Strickler
|Mooresville, NC
|$1,025
|14
|25
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,000
|15
|17
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$950
|16
|22
|22F
|Chris Ferguson
|Mt. Holly, NC
|$925
|17
|18
|97
|Michael Chilton
|Salvisa, KY
|$900
|18
|12
|12J
|Jason Jameson
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$875
|19
|26
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|$850
|20
|23
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$825
|21
|14
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$800
|22
|27
|76
|Shelby Miles
|Bloomington, IN
|$800
|23
|10
|71D
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$800
|24
|20
|C9
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|$800
|25
|2
|21M
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|$800
|26
|16
|18L
|Trevor Landrum
|Erlanger, KY
|$800
|27
|24
|23H
|Cory Hedgecock
|Loudon, TN
|$800
Race Statistics
Entrants: 59
Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Lap 1); Billy Moyer Sr. (Laps 2 – 4); Devin Moran (Laps 5 – 6); Ricky Thornton Jr. (Lap 7); Devin Moran (Lap 8); Ricky Thornton Jr. (Laps 9 – 13); Josh Richards (Laps 14 – 40)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards
Margin of Victory: 0.978 seconds
Cautions: Steve Casebolt (Lap 4)
Series Provisionals: Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer Jr.
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Track Provisionals: Shelby Miles
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Josh Richards, Ricky Thornton Jr., Earl Pearson Jr.
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tanner English (Advanced 11 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (27 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonberg (Josh Richards)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Lap #4 – 14.9277 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Cory Hedgecock
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran
Time of Race: 14 minutes 31 seconds
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7500
|$277,700
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|6925
|$218,900
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|6770
|$142,640
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|6765
|$132,775
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|6555
|$120,664
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|6260
|$107,300
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|6195
|$93,057
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|6195
|$94,105
|9
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|5905
|$64,755
|10
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|5890
|$82,785
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|5800
|$96,525
|12
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|5240
|$43,600
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5080
|$60,600
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4870
|$38,455
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*