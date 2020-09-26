Richards Holds off Thornton to win at Brownstown Friday Night

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 25, 2020) – Josh Richards held off a late rally from Ricky Thornton, Jr. to win Friday Night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned “Night Before the Jackson” event at Brownstown Speedway. Richards, the 2017 LOLMDS National Champion, was the fourth different leader of the race when he took the top spot on lap 14. He held the lead the rest of the way despite Thornton’s furious charge, which saw the two drivers run side-by-side for several circuits. Earl Pearson Jr. crossed the line in third followed by Jonathan Davenport and Zack Dohm.

Devin Moran led four laps and Billy Moyer led three laps early on. Thornton battled with Moran for two laps, until he finally cleared him on lap 9. He then held the top spot until Richards forged ahead with 26 laps to go.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 31st time in his career, third time this season, he came from the seventh starting spot to get the win. “Coming here in the past, we didn’t really have a good package. I have never ran that well here. We have worked hard on the car the last couple weeks. I have the best team in the business and my guys have been awesome. I didn’t know what to expect early in the night. We worked on the car a little bit. I saw him [Thornton] there with two to go. I really didn’t know where to run. I just didn’t want to break my momentum and we held him off.”

Thornton continues to get closer to winning his first career LOLMDS event. He had a shot at the end of the race but fell a couple of car lengths back of Richards at the finish. “Congrats to Josh! I had a blast out there. You could move around some out there. We have a good hot-rod for tomorrow. I saw the board with 12 or 13 laps to go and I thought if I am going to get up I had better go now. I was able to get back to them and run Josh down. To race as hard as we did and we never touched once. It’s pretty awesome.”

Pearson was pleased with his third place finish. “The track is awful racy right now. We were a little worried at first with all of these cars here tonight. It was a good for us. I got held up by some traffic, but I don’t know if we had anything for the top two. ”

The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by iRacing, Big River Steel, DEKALB Seed, Crawford Outdoor, Cometic Gasket, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Integra Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Bobby Pierce, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, and Tanner English.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Night Before the Jackson

Friday, September 25th, 2020

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Chris Ferguson / 13.878 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Sr. / 14.115 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 5. 76-Shelby Miles[5]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[6]; 7. 21H-Robby Hensley[9]; 8. D8-Dustin Linville[7]; 9. 13L-Brayton Laster[10]; 10. (DNS) 17J-Greg Johnson

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 2. 17D-Zack Dohm[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 5. 22B-Austin Burns[8]; 6. 16R-Justin Rattliff[5]; 7. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 8. 26-Wayne Chinn[9]; 9. 43-Kody Marsee[10]; 10. (DNS) 6V-Victor Lee

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt[4]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 6. 42-Chad Finley[6]; 7. 32S-Chad Stapleton[5]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[8]; 9. 79-Troy Worrick[9]; 10. (DNS) 5W-Brian Wilhite

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 8. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 9. 14B-Britan Godsey[9]; 10. T22-Tegan Evans[10]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 71D-Don O’Neal[3]; 3. 18L-Trevor Landrum[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 5. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[4]; 6. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[7]; 7. 22L-Skyller Lewis[8]; 8. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[9]; 9. 19M-Marty O’Neal[6]; 10. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 2. 12J-Jason Jameson[1]; 3. 97-Michael Chilton[2]; 4. 44-Colten Burdette[6]; 5. 83-Scott James[3]; 6. 17T-Tim Vance[5]; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[9]; 8. 144-Anthony Kinkade[7]; 9. 29-Larry Grube[8]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 3. 76-Shelby Miles[3]; 4. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 5. 16R-Justin Rattliff[6]; 6. 22B-Austin Burns[4]; 7. 20-Jimmy Owens[8]; 8. 21H-Robby Hensley[7]; 9. D8-Dustin Linville[9]; 10. 26-Wayne Chinn[10]; 11. 43-Kody Marsee[12]; 12. (DNS) 17J-Greg Johnson; 13. (DNS) 13L-Brayton Laster; 14. (DNS) 6V-Victor Lee

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. C9-Steve Casebolt[1]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[2]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[4]; 4. 32S-Chad Stapleton[7]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[3]; 6. 42-Chad Finley[5]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[9]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans[14]; 10. 79-Troy Worrick[11]; 11. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 12. 14B-Britan Godsey[12]; 13. (DNS) 1G-Devin Gilpin; 14. (DNS) 5W-Brian Wilhite

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 2. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 3. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[5]; 4. 44-Colten Burdette[2]; 5. 83-Scott James[4]; 6. 22L-Skyller Lewis[7]; 7. 19M-Marty O’Neal[11]; 8. 17T-Tim Vance[6]; 9. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[9]; 10. 144-Anthony Kinkade[10]; 11. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[8]; 12. 29-Larry Grube[12]; 13. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 7 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $10,000 2 5 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $5,500 3 6 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $3,500 4 13 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,750 5 9 17D Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $2,250 6 15 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,800 7 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,500 8 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,300 9 1 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,200 10 21 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,100 11 3 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,075 12 19 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,050 13 11 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,025 14 25 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,000 15 17 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $950 16 22 22F Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC $925 17 18 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $900 18 12 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $875 19 26 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $850 20 23 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $825 21 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $800 22 27 76 Shelby Miles Bloomington, IN $800 23 10 71D Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $800 24 20 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $800 25 2 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $800 26 16 18L Trevor Landrum Erlanger, KY $800 27 24 23H Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 59

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Lap 1); Billy Moyer Sr. (Laps 2 – 4); Devin Moran (Laps 5 – 6); Ricky Thornton Jr. (Lap 7); Devin Moran (Lap 8); Ricky Thornton Jr. (Laps 9 – 13); Josh Richards (Laps 14 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards

Margin of Victory: 0.978 seconds

Cautions: Steve Casebolt (Lap 4)

Series Provisionals: Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer Jr.

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisionals: Shelby Miles

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Josh Richards, Ricky Thornton Jr., Earl Pearson Jr.

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tanner English (Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (27 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonberg (Josh Richards)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Lap #4 – 14.9277 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Cory Hedgecock

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran

Time of Race: 14 minutes 31 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7500 $277,700 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6925 $218,900 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6770 $142,640 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6765 $132,775 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6555 $120,664 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6260 $107,300 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6195 $93,057 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6195 $94,105 9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5905 $64,755 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5890 $82,785 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5800 $96,525 12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5240 $43,600 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5080 $60,600 14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4870 $38,455

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*