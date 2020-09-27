McCreadie Returns to Jackson 100 Victory Lane at Brownstown Speedway

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 26, 2020) – Tim McCreadie went to victory lane at Brownstown Speedway as he captured the 41st Annual Jackson 100 on Saturday Night. McCreadie took the lead on lap 15 and held it the rest of the way for his second win in the last three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races. The New York Native previously won the event in 2008.

Jonathan Davenport chased McCreadie to the checkers to finish second. The Eibach Springs Rooke of the Year Point Leader, Tanner English came from the 11th starting spot to finish third. Completing the top five were Zack Dohm and Earl Pearson Jr.

Davenport led the first 14 laps of the 100-lap event until yielding the lead to the fourth-place starting McCreadie. McCreadie survived several restarts to pick-up his second career win in the track’s most prestigious event that began in 1980.

McCreadie’s picked up his seventh LOLMDS win of the season. “When I first came here, we won the first time out the gate. I thought man I love this place, this is a lot of fun. I was thinking 12 years later, it hasn’t been a lot of fun for 11 of them, but the 12th is pretty cool that’s for sure. I haven’t been here many times where it’s been horrible, it has always been really racy. I am worn out! This is probably the hardest I have worked for anything this year. I saw 49 on the board and I thought to myself, don’t hold off one lap because he will make you pay. I thought he [Davenport] was getting close so I just moved down the track a little bit.”

Davenport was looking for his second win the event as well, but finished in second. “We had a good car tonight, just not good enough. I think we were pretty close. Congratulations to McCreadie on the win. I think he has been in my trailer as much as he has been in his. I was just probably one lap too late in moving up top in the beginning. Me and Zack [Dohm] had a good race there for several laps when we were running side-by side. We have come a long way since last week.”

English earned another podium finish at one of his favorite tracks. “We definitely had a fast car at the end. It seemed like every time after a caution we would pass two or three cars and then kind of even out at the end. Everybody seemed to start fading at the end and I started to gain on them, picking them off one by one. I had one of the best cars I have had all year.”

The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher-owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, D&E Marine, and Racing for Heroes.

Completing the top ten were Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Chris Ferguson, Devin Moran, and Ricky Thornton Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

41st Annual Jackson 100

Saturday, September 26th, 2020

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Kyle Strickler / 13.828 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Michael Chilton / 14.314 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]; 4. 16R-Justin Rattliff[2]; 5. 32S-Chad Stapleton[4]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 7. 22B-Austin Burns[9]; 8. 1G-Devin Gilpin[8]; 9. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 10. 28JS-Jeff Shackelford[10]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton[6]; 5. 83-Scott James[7]; 6. 44-Colten Burdette[5]; 7. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[8]; 8. 18L-Trevor Landrum[4]; 9. 144-Anthony Kinkade[9]; 10. 29-Larry Grube[10]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[5]; 3. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 4. 42-Chad Finley[3]; 5. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[6]; 6. 71D-Don O’Neal[4]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 8. 43-Kody Marsee[10]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans[9]; 10. (DNS) D8-Dustin Linville

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 4. 22L-Skyller Lewis[5]; 5. 97-Michael Chilton[1]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 7. 76-Shelby Miles[8]; 8. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 9. 14B-Britan Godsey[9]; 10. 19Y-Scott Young[10]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 2. 17J-Greg Johnson[1]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[2]; 4. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[7]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[4]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 7. 19M-Marty O’Neal[9]; 8. 21H-Robby Hensley[8]; 9. 26J-Joshua Hall[6]; 10. 79-Troy Worrick[10]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 17D-Zack Dohm[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 5. C9-Steve Casebolt[8]; 6. 20N-Tyler Neal[6]; 7. 12J-Jason Jameson[5]; 8. 17T-Tim Vance[7]; 9. 14M-Reid Millard[9]; 10. 13L-Brayton Laster[10]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 16R-Justin Rattliff; 2. 25-Shane Clanton; 3. 32S-Chad Stapleton; 4. 83-Scott James; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott; 6. 44-Colten Burdette; 7. 22B-Austin Burns; 8. 20C-Duane Chamberlain; (DNS) 1G-Devin Gilpin; 10. 18L-Trevor Landrum; 11. 16-Tyler Bruening; 12. 144-Anthony Kinkade; 13. 28JS-Jeff Shackelford; 14. 29-Larry Grube

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 42-Chad Finley[1]; 2. 97-Michael Chilton[4]; 3. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 4. 22L-Skyller Lewis[2]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 6. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[10]; 7. 19Y-Scott Young[14]; 8. 14B-Britan Godsey[12]; 9. 14R-Jeff Roth[7]; 10. 43-Kody Marsee[9]; 11. (DNS) 71D-Don O’Neal; 12. (DNS) 76-Shelby Miles; 13. (DNS) T22-Tegan Evans; 14. (DNS) D8-Dustin Linville

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. C9-Steve Casebolt[4]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[1]; 4. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 5. 20N-Tyler Neal[6]; 6. 12J-Jason Jameson[8]; 7. 19M-Marty O’Neal[7]; 8. 26J-Joshua Hall[11]; 9. 17T-Tim Vance[10]; 10. 14M-Reid Millard[12]; 11. 21H-Robby Hensley[9]; 12. 79-Troy Worrick[13]; 13. 13L-Brayton Laster[14]; 14. 14G-Joe Godsey[3]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $15,700 2 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $7,500 3 11 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $4,200 4 6 17D Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $3,000 5 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $3,300 6 9 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,900 7 24 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,400 8 17 22F Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC $1,600 9 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,250 10 3 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $1,500 11 21 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,450 12 22 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,100 13 1 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,350 14 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,100 15 18 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,200 16 15 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,100 17 25 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,700 18 10 17J Greg Johnson Bedford, IN $1,000 19 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 20 20 42 Chad Finley Lansing, MI $1,000 21 13 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,000 22 26 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,700 23 28 32S Chad Stapleton Edinburgh, IN $1,000 24 5 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $1,000 25 19 83 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 26 27 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $100 27 16 11R Josh Rice Verona, KY $1,000 28 23 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 60

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 14); Tim McCreadie (Laps 15 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie

Margin of Victory: 2.455 seconds

Cautions: Scott James (Lap 24); Josh Richards (Lap 30); Chad Finley (Lap 53); Tyler Bruening (Lap 61); Jimmy Owens (Lap 62)

Series Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Tyler Bruening

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott

Track Provisionals: Chad Stapleton

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport, Tanner English

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (86 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Zack Dohm

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #1 – 14.608 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Kyle Strickler

Time of Race: 44 minutes 00 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7655 $279,900 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7175 $234,600 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7000 $150,140 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6925 $134,875 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6750 $123,064 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6430 $109,400 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6380 $95,307 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6330 $95,805 9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 6125 $68,955 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 6035 $84,485 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 6005 $99,825 12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5365 $45,300 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5230 $61,700 14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4995 $38,555

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*