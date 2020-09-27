McCreadie Returns to Jackson 100 Victory Lane at Brownstown Speedway

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 26, 2020) – Tim McCreadie went to victory lane at Brownstown Speedway as he captured the 41st Annual Jackson 100 on Saturday Night. McCreadie took the lead on lap 15 and held it the rest of the way for his second win in the last three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races. The New York Native previously won the event in 2008.
Jonathan Davenport chased McCreadie to the checkers to finish second. The Eibach Springs Rooke of the Year Point Leader, Tanner English came from the 11th starting spot to finish third. Completing the top five were Zack Dohm and Earl Pearson Jr.
Davenport led the first 14 laps of the 100-lap event until yielding the lead to the fourth-place starting McCreadie. McCreadie survived several restarts to pick-up his second career win in the track’s most prestigious event that began in 1980.
McCreadie’s picked up his seventh LOLMDS win of the season. “When I first came here, we won the first time out the gate. I thought man I love this place, this is a lot of fun. I was thinking 12 years later, it hasn’t been a lot of fun for 11 of them, but the 12th is pretty cool that’s for sure. I haven’t been here many times where it’s been horrible, it has always been really racy. I am worn out! This is probably the hardest I have worked for anything this year. I saw 49 on the board and I thought to myself, don’t hold off one lap because he will make you pay. I thought he [Davenport] was getting close so I just moved down the track a little bit.”
Davenport was looking for his second win the event as well, but finished in second. “We had a good car tonight, just not good enough. I think we were pretty close. Congratulations to McCreadie on the win. I think he has been in my trailer as much as he has been in his. I was just probably one lap too late in moving up top in the beginning. Me and Zack [Dohm] had a good race there for several laps when we were running side-by side. We have come a long way since last week.”
English earned another podium finish at one of his favorite tracks. “We definitely had a fast car at the end. It seemed like every time after a caution we would pass two or three cars and then kind of even out at the end. Everybody seemed to start fading at the end and I started to gain on them, picking them off one by one. I had one of the best cars I have had all year.”
The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher-owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, D&E Marine, and Racing for Heroes.
Completing the top ten were Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Chris Ferguson, Devin Moran, and Ricky Thornton Jr.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
41st Annual Jackson 100
Saturday, September 26th, 2020
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN
Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Kyle Strickler / 13.828 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Michael Chilton / 14.314 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]; 4. 16R-Justin Rattliff[2]; 5. 32S-Chad Stapleton[4]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 7. 22B-Austin Burns[9]; 8. 1G-Devin Gilpin[8]; 9. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 10. 28JS-Jeff Shackelford[10]
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton[6]; 5. 83-Scott James[7]; 6. 44-Colten Burdette[5]; 7. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[8]; 8. 18L-Trevor Landrum[4]; 9. 144-Anthony Kinkade[9]; 10. 29-Larry Grube[10]
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[5]; 3. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 4. 42-Chad Finley[3]; 5. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[6]; 6. 71D-Don O’Neal[4]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]; 8. 43-Kody Marsee[10]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans[9]; 10. (DNS) D8-Dustin Linville
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 4. 22L-Skyller Lewis[5]; 5. 97-Michael Chilton[1]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 7. 76-Shelby Miles[8]; 8. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 9. 14B-Britan Godsey[9]; 10. 19Y-Scott Young[10]
MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 2. 17J-Greg Johnson[1]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[2]; 4. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[7]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[4]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 7. 19M-Marty O’Neal[9]; 8. 21H-Robby Hensley[8]; 9. 26J-Joshua Hall[6]; 10. 79-Troy Worrick[10]
Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 17D-Zack Dohm[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 5. C9-Steve Casebolt[8]; 6. 20N-Tyler Neal[6]; 7. 12J-Jason Jameson[5]; 8. 17T-Tim Vance[7]; 9. 14M-Reid Millard[9]; 10. 13L-Brayton Laster[10]
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 16R-Justin Rattliff; 2. 25-Shane Clanton; 3. 32S-Chad Stapleton; 4. 83-Scott James; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott; 6. 44-Colten Burdette; 7. 22B-Austin Burns; 8. 20C-Duane Chamberlain; (DNS) 1G-Devin Gilpin; 10. 18L-Trevor Landrum; 11. 16-Tyler Bruening; 12. 144-Anthony Kinkade; 13. 28JS-Jeff Shackelford; 14. 29-Larry Grube
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 42-Chad Finley[1]; 2. 97-Michael Chilton[4]; 3. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[3]; 4. 22L-Skyller Lewis[2]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 6. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[10]; 7. 19Y-Scott Young[14]; 8. 14B-Britan Godsey[12]; 9. 14R-Jeff Roth[7]; 10. 43-Kody Marsee[9]; 11. (DNS) 71D-Don O’Neal; 12. (DNS) 76-Shelby Miles; 13. (DNS) T22-Tegan Evans; 14. (DNS) D8-Dustin Linville
Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. C9-Steve Casebolt[4]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 1CJ-Justin Shaw[1]; 4. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 5. 20N-Tyler Neal[6]; 6. 12J-Jason Jameson[8]; 7. 19M-Marty O’Neal[7]; 8. 26J-Joshua Hall[11]; 9. 17T-Tim Vance[10]; 10. 14M-Reid Millard[12]; 11. 21H-Robby Hensley[9]; 12. 79-Troy Worrick[13]; 13. 13L-Brayton Laster[14]; 14. 14G-Joe Godsey[3]
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):
|Pos
|Start
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Pay
|1
|4
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$15,700
|2
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$7,500
|3
|11
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$4,200
|4
|6
|17D
|Zack Dohm
|Cross Lanes, WV
|$3,000
|5
|12
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|$3,300
|6
|9
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$1,900
|7
|24
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$2,400
|8
|17
|22F
|Chris Ferguson
|Mt. Holly, NC
|$1,600
|9
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$2,250
|10
|3
|20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|$1,500
|11
|21
|C9
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|$1,450
|12
|22
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$2,100
|13
|1
|8
|Kyle Strickler
|Mooresville, NC
|$1,350
|14
|8
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,100
|15
|18
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$2,200
|16
|15
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,100
|17
|25
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|$1,700
|18
|10
|17J
|Greg Johnson
|Bedford, IN
|$1,000
|19
|14
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|20
|20
|42
|Chad Finley
|Lansing, MI
|$1,000
|21
|13
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$1,000
|22
|26
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$1,700
|23
|28
|32S
|Chad Stapleton
|Edinburgh, IN
|$1,000
|24
|5
|21M
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|$1,000
|25
|19
|83
|Scott James
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$1,000
|26
|27
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|$100
|27
|16
|11R
|Josh Rice
|Verona, KY
|$1,000
|28
|23
|97
|Michael Chilton
|Salvisa, KY
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 60
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 14); Tim McCreadie (Laps 15 – 100)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
Margin of Victory: 2.455 seconds
Cautions: Scott James (Lap 24); Josh Richards (Lap 30); Chad Finley (Lap 53); Tyler Bruening (Lap 61); Jimmy Owens (Lap 62)
Series Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Tyler Bruening
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott
Track Provisionals: Chad Stapleton
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport, Tanner English
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (86 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Zack Dohm
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #1 – 14.608 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Kyle Strickler
Time of Race: 44 minutes 00 seconds
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7655
|$279,900
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7175
|$234,600
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|7000
|$150,140
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|6925
|$134,875
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|6750
|$123,064
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|6430
|$109,400
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|6380
|$95,307
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|6330
|$95,805
|9
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|6125
|$68,955
|10
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|6035
|$84,485
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|6005
|$99,825
|12
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|5365
|$45,300
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5230
|$61,700
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4995
|$38,555
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*