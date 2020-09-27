Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Mark Rose (0)
|34
|7
|
3
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
17
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Michael Provenzano(r) (M27)
Marseilles, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|29
|12
|
12
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|27
|14
|
19
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
20
|Floyd Jordan Jr (1jr)
|25
|16
|
11
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|24
|17
|
18
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|23
|18
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|22
|19
|
16
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|21
|20
|
15
|Chris Osborne (25W)
East Peoria, Il.
|20
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Tommy Duncan (32)
|38
|3
|
1
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Caden McWhorter(r) (14)
Fairbury, Il.
|36
|5
|
11
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|35
|6
|
17
|Dave Crowley (37)
Decatur, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Zach Brandt (49)
Elmwood, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|Chuck Barnes (22)
|31
|10
|
20
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
10
|Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.
|28
|13
|
6
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
16
|Rick Weitekamp (89W)
|26
|15
|
19
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|25
|16
|
5
|Todd Bates (49x)
Canton, Il.
|24
|17
|
14
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|23
|18
|
18
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|22
|19
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|21
|20
|
9
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|20
|DNS
|
21
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Allen Weisser (50)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Austin Simpson (70)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
13
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|34
|7
|
1
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Trebor Henson (5jr)
Centralia, Il.
|32
|9
|
20
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
17
|Buddy Randle(r) (23)
Glasford, Il.
|28
|13
|
18
|Tj Jackson(r) (4)
Kewanee, Il.
|27
|14
|
3
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|26
|15
|
5
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|25
|16
|
7
|Kevin Anderson (5A)
London Mills, Il.
|24
|17
|
8
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|23
|18
|
19
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|22
|19
|
11
|Chris Soutiea (C4)
Arnold, Mo.
|21
|20
|
16
|Floyd Jordan Jr (82)
|20
Street Stocks A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Wally Zander (68)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
East Peoria, Il.
|38
|DNS
|
1
|Justin Brown (13)
Malden, Il.
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Mike Foster (28F)
|34
|7
|
7
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
8
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|29
|DNS
|
11
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
14
|Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.
|0