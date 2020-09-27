Home Race Track News Illinois Peoria Speedway Results - 9/26/20

Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20

Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 40
2
4
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 38
3
1
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 37
4
6
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
8
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
7
 Mark Rose (0) 34
7
3
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 33
8
10
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
17
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 31
10
9
 Michael Provenzano(r) (M27)
Marseilles, Il.		 30
11
14
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 29
12
12
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 28
13
13
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 27
14
19
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
20
 Floyd Jordan Jr (1jr) 25
16
11
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 24
17
18
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 23
18
5
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 22
19
16
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.		 21
20
15
 Chris Osborne (25W)
East Peoria, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 40
2
4
 Tommy Duncan (32) 38
3
1
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 37
4
8
 Caden McWhorter(r) (14)
Fairbury, Il.		 36
5
11
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 35
6
17
 Dave Crowley (37)
Decatur, Il.		 34
7
12
 Zach Brandt (49)
Elmwood, Il.		 33
8
13
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
7
 Chuck Barnes (22) 31
10
20
 Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.		 30
11
15
 Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
10
 Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.		 28
13
6
 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
16
 Rick Weitekamp (89W) 26
15
19
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 25
16
5
 Todd Bates (49x)
Canton, Il.		 24
17
14
 Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.		 23
18
18
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 22
19
3
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 21
20
9
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 20
DNS
21
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Allen Weisser (50)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
4
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 38
3
6
 Austin Simpson (70)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
13
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 36
5
9
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
10
 Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.		 34
7
1
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
12
 Trebor Henson (5jr)
Centralia, Il.		 32
9
20
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 31
10
14
 Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
15
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 29
12
17
 Buddy Randle(r) (23)
Glasford, Il.		 28
13
18
 Tj Jackson(r) (4)
Kewanee, Il.		 27
14
3
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 26
15
5
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 25
16
7
 Kevin Anderson (5A)
London Mills, Il.		 24
17
8
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 23
18
19
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 22
19
11
 Chris Soutiea (C4)
Arnold, Mo.		 21
20
16
 Floyd Jordan Jr (82) 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Wally Zander (68)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
East Peoria, Il.		 38
DNS
1
 Justin Brown (13)
Malden, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
3
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
5
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 37
4
4
 Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
1
 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
6
 Mike Foster (28F) 34
7
7
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
8
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
9
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
10
 Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
12
 Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 29
DNS
11
 Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 0
DQ
14
 Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.		 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/7/16
  6. Peoria Speedway Results 8/31/17
jdearing

Latest articles

Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Roger Rebholz (10) Sparland, Il. 40 2 4 Billy Drake (75) Bloomington, Il. 38 3 1 Rich Bell (21B) Sheffield, Il. 37 4 6 Mike Chasteen Jr (2) Peoria, Il. 36 5 8 Austin Simpson (35) Bartonville, Il. 35 6 7 Mark Rose (0) 34 7 3 Mike Spatola (89) Manhattan, Il. 33 8 10 Charles...
Read more

McCreadie Returns to Jackson 100 Victory Lane at Brownstown Speedway

Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 26, 2020) - Tim McCreadie went to victory lane at Brownstown Speedway as he captured the 41st Annual Jackson 100 on Saturday...
Read more

Sheppard Strips Miley of World of Outlaws Win in Thriller at Thunder Mountain

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
STEALING THUNDER: Sheppard Stuns Miley in Thrilling Thunder Mountain Finish First Career Victory Slips Through Grasp of Pittsburgh's Miley; Sheppard Strikes for 69th World of...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more
Previous articleMcCreadie Returns to Jackson 100 Victory Lane at Brownstown Speedway

Related articles

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more

Tim Manville takes Tri-City Speedway victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL - 2 3 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 3 2 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -1 4 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 5 6 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 1 6 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL -1 7 10 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 8 25 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 17 9 11 82 Billy...
Read more

Champions Crowned in Macon Speedway Finale 

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) The 2020 Macon Speedway was shorter than usual due to the pandemic but was still filled with incredible moments and exciting...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/7/16
  6. Peoria Speedway Results 8/31/17

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more

Tim Manville takes Tri-City Speedway victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL - 2 3 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 3 2 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -1 4 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 5 6 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 1 6 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL -1 7 10 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 8 25 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 17 9 11 82 Billy...
Read more

Will Krup goes back to back with second straight Mod Mania win at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 10 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 8 3 14 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 11 4 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 5 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -3 6 9 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 3 7 6 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1 8 1 22 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -7 9 15 128 Zach Schantz Highland,...
Read more

Frank Heckenast, Jr. takes Tri-City Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 3 2 3 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL 1 3 8 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 5 4 1 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -3 5 5 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL - 6 11 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 5 7 2 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL -5 8 12 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 4 9 15 82 Billy...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: