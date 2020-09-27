Tony Jackson, Jr. Takes B-Mod Blowout Win with Lyle, Poe, and Raffurty also in Victory Lane at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

September 26, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The Inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout finished up Saturday night at Central Missouri Speedway with 29 B-Mods, 22 Street Stocks, 17 Mod-Lites, and 20 A-Mods. All total, drivers raced in 15 events throughout the night including 10 preliminary and 4 main events.

The final race of the night was the 35-lap inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout with the winner taking away $3,000 for the victory. In addition, drivers in the B-Mod and Street Stock divisions took away extra money courtesy of the following outstanding contributors to the weekend. Maven Logistics – The Muffler Shoppe – Blue Springs Truck Line – Coldwell Banker ELITE Realty – Jerett Evans FORD Consultant – Tim Galvan Racing and 3 Link Solutions – Solar Pro Tint ‘n Tunes – Elite Auto Repair LLC – Top Notch Golf Club Repair/Tim Poe – Evelyn Valley Ranch Event Barn – Hammonds Specialties – Shane Roach Concrete & Construction – TCA Construction & Hardscapes LLC – R&R Auto Repair, and Midwest Coatings Inc!

B-Mod Recap: Two B-Mains with the top eight drivers in each completed the starting grid for the night’s special event race. Mike Striegel held off a hard-charging Randy Ainsworth for the victory with Cole Campbell third. Dakota Foster took the second B-Main win over Shadren Turner and Dean Wille.

Jackson and Streeter occupied row one for the inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout $3,000-to-win, 35-lap finale and led the 24-car starting field to the initial green flag. Streeter showed some early race muscle by darting to the front with Jackson, Patrick Royalty, Jacob Ebert, and Rick Beebe inside the top five. Ebert moved to third by lap seven while Jackson took command from Streeter on the same lap. Cody Brill moved into the mix by lap eight as he moved to third and then second a lap later. Several tight battles near the front were ongoing until the yellow caution flew over the field for the first time at lap 10. Once the field went back to green, Jackson continued to lead Streeter, Brill, Ebert, and Beebe. Ebert moved to third by lap 14 with Beebe also moving forward to fourth and Shadren Turner to fifth. At lap 20, Jackson led Brill, Beebe, Ebert, and Turner. At lap 22, Beebe took second as Ebert, Turner, and Joey Lile raced hard for a top-five run. At lap 31, things began to heat up near the front as Jackson maneuvered his way through lapped traffic. Brill and Beebe began closing in on the leader through lapped traffic; however one final caution cleared the field and left the leaders to restart free of traffic and this was all Jackson needed as he went on to take the inaugural event victory. In one of the best races of the year for the runner-up spot, Brill emerged in second with Beebe third, Ebert fourth, and Turner fifth. Brad Smith moved from 16th to 6th at the finish with Joey Lile’s return to CMS racing being a success in 7th. Streeter was eighth in the final rundown with Dean Wille moving from 14th to 9th while Ethan Isaacs climbed the grid to finish in 10th in his return to CMS racing.

A Feature 1 35 Laps | 00:01:15.612 | Blue Springs Truck Line, Hammonds Specialties,

1. 8-Tony Jackson Jr[1]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[4]; 3. 7B-Rick Beebe[8]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 5. 17T-Shadren Turner[12]; 6. 99S-Brad Smith[16]; 7. 88L-Joey Lile[6]; 8. 61-Sturgis Streeter[2]; 9. 68M-Dean Wille[14]; 10. 10W-Ethan Isaacs[17]; 11. 57-Randy Ainsworth[11]; 12. 17-Mike Striegel[9]; 13. 5-Dakota Foster[10]; 14. 14S-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[24]; 15. 11-Jeremy Polston[20]; 16. 30-Rex Harris[19]; 17. 26-Steve Gearhart[22]; 18. (DNF) 2-Hagen Stevenson[23]; 19. (DNF) 49-Patrick Royalty[3]; 20. (DNF) 7TW-Tyler Wood[25]; 21. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[7]; 22. (DNF) 29-Chris Spalding[18]; 23. (DNF) 22C-Cole Campbell[13]; 24. (DNF) 46-Brantlee Gotschall[15]; 25. (DNF) 14X-Kraig Maple[21]

A-Mod Recap: Shad Badder of Bates City captured the opening heat win over the Racing Principle Jason Pursley of Hermitage in second with Kyle Westerhold third. For heat two, Randal Schiffelbein, Jr. of Berryton, Kansas was the winner over Chad Lyle and Dennis Elliott. James McMillin made a rare A-Mod appearance and captured the third heat-race win over Matt Johnson and Lewis Jackson. McMillian and Badder out front.

McMillin and Badder occupied row one at the start of the 25-lap main event with Badder darting out to the early race lead over McMillin and Chad Lyle. By lap nine, Lyle took over the top spot from Badder as Matt Johnson moved from sixth to second by lap 12. Lyle put some distance between himself and his closest pursuers through lap 15 but Johnson kept the leader well in sight with Badder, Lewis Jackson, and McMillin inside the top five. By lap 22, Lyle led by 1.1 second through lapped traffic with Johnson in hot pursuit; however, once Lyle cleared some lapped cars, it was all he needed to keep Johnson behind him as he sailed on to his 69th career CMS victory. As Lyle himself has eluded to, it was the end of his racing as he has some travel plans in his future. Johnson finished a strong second followed by Badder, McMillin, and Jackson.

A Feature 25 Laps

1. 33-Chad Lyle[4]; 2. 1X-Matt Johnson[6]; 3. 73B-Shad Badder[2]; 4. 68M-James McMillin[1]; 5. 3J-Lewis Jackson[8]; 6. 90-Terry Schultz[10]; 7. 29X-Dennis Elliott[7]; 8. 38C-Jason Pursley[5]; 9. 11JR-Randal Schiffelbein Jr[3]; 10. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[16]; 11. 17K-Kyle Westerhold[9]; 12. 24JR-Jimmy Eaton[14]; 13. 17-Rod Cordon[12]; 14. 74-Rodney Schweizer[18]; 15. 311-John Baker[15]; 16. 88-Jimmy Dowell[13]; 17. 54-Chris Tonoli[17]; 18. 66-Eric Johnson[20]; 19. (DNF) 13-Chris Mercer[11]; 20. (DNF) 42-Sam Florence[19]

Street Stock Recap: Racing for the Street Stock division began with Aaron Poe of Warrensburg, picking up where he left off the night before with the victory in heat one over Toby Ott and John Brooks. For heat number two, it was Ted Welschmeyer of Tebbetts, Missouri, taking the victory in front of Jay Prevete and Ed Griggs and in the final heat, Chad Eickleberry of Warrensburg grabbed his first win of the year over Brett Wood and Clayton Campbell. Wood and Eickleberry began the 20-lap main event from row one at the drop of the initial green flag. Caution flew at lap one with Brett Wood out front. Welschmeyer moved to fourth on the next restart but a series of cautions plagued the opening laps through lap four. Wood led on the restart, but Poe quickly moved to the front by lap five over Wood and Toby Ott. Unfortunately, the cautions continued, and the race was cut to just ten laps. Aaron Poe went on to collect his second win in two nights with Toby Ott moving to third at the finish. Wood was third with Welschmeyer and John Brooks rounding out the top five.

A Feature 20 Laps | Presented by the Evelyn Valley Ranch Event Barn

1. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 2. 68M-Toby Ott[7]; 3. 7-Brett Wood[1]; 4. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 5. 27-John Brooks[8]; 6. 21-Jay Prevete[5]; 7. 14-Larry Ferris[11]; 8. 24C-Josh Calvert[19]; 9. 09-Chad Eickleberry[2]; 10. 21P-Darren Phillips[13]; 11. 27OTT-Joe Walkenhorst[18]; 12. G1-Nick Gibson[10]; 13. 38-Bobby Russell[14]; 14. 88DD-Daryl Dooling[12]; 15. 6-Cliff Champney[21]; 16. (DNF) 31-Ed Griggs[6]; 17. (DNF) 30C-Clayton Campbell[9]; 18. (DNF) 618-Mike Lucas[16]; 19. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[15]; 20. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[17]; 21. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[22]; 22. (DQ) 12-Jody Romig[20]

Mod-Lites Recap: Heat racing began with Bryan Zehm of Ames, Iowa picked up the first heat victory with Michael Raffurty and Ton Kerr second and third. For the second and final heat, Dillon Raffurty picked up the win over David Raffurty and Joe Glick of Madrid, Iowa. Zehm and Dillon Raffurty started the event on row one with Raffurty quickly taking command. Michael Raffurty moved into second early on ahead of Zehm and Dannar. By halfway, Dillon Raffurty had a 2.7-second lead over Michael Raffurty. Dannar moved to third and put pressure on Michael Raffurty but the caution flew at lap 13. When racing resumed, Dannar moved into second behind Dillon Raffurty. Garrett Stonum moved up to fourth and challenged Michael Raffurty in third. Yellow flew again at lap 15 setting up a five-lap dash to the finish. Caution flew again one lap later with our laps remaining. Stonum moved to second on the restart to pressure for the win, but once again Dillon Raffurty prevailed with the victory, this time over Stonum. Dannar, David Raffurty and Tanner Gannon.

A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[2]; 2. 4K-Garrett Stonum[8]; 3. 171-Donnie Dannar[7]; 4. 64-David Raffurty[4]; 5. 3T-Tanner Gannon[9]; 6. 41-Michael Raffurty[3]; 7. 3G-Joe Glick[6]; 8. 46Z-Bryan Zehm[1]; 9. 98-Jeff Raffurty[10]; 10. 33-Kevin White[16]; 11. 73-Tony Kerr[5]; 12. 5D-Dustin Dennison[15]; 13. 3XL-Josh Guy[13]; 14. 31-Terry Smith[17]; 15. 03-James Beebe[12]; 16. 34-Tyler Furrell; 17. 3-Nathan Wolfe

