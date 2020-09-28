Home Race Track News Illinois Purdue, Schaeffer pick up Trump 2020 wins

Purdue, Schaeffer pick up Trump 2020 wins

Race Track News Illinois Wayne County Speedway
Aiden Purdue – Allen Horcher photo

Record 44 HART entries take part in opening night TRUMP 2020

By Dewain Hulett – WAYNE CITY, Ill. (Sept. 25, 2020) – The biggest event, to date, for the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Series presented by EMi kicked off, Friday, with the TRUMP 2020, as part of the TRUMP 45 weekend at Wayne County Speedway.

When the dust settles – figuratively only – Aiden Purdue and Austin Schaeffer picked up feature wins, and along with Matt Veatch and Zach Daum, who finished second in each feature, locked themselves into Saturday’s TRUMP 45 main event.

Austin Schaeffer – Allen Horcher photo

With 44 cars in attendance, the night consisted of 5 heat races and TWO 20-lap feature events with all 44 cars getting the opportunity to take part in a feature event.

Both Purdue and Schaeffer won heat races on their way to feature event wins, while Daum, Veatch, and LeRoy Carley also won heat races.

The Top 12 cars, including the 5 heat race winners and the top 7 in pass points had a redraw for the top 6 spots in each feature event. The rest of the field was completed by heat race passing points.

Feature one, which was won by Purdue, saw Daum finish second, followed by Tyler Rust in third, Joe B. Miller in fourth and Carley round out the top 5. Purdue took the lead early in the event from pole sitter Bobby Bazan, who finished seventh, and never looked back enroute to a dominat win.

Jaxon Bishop, who had a radius rod come off in his heat, was forced to start 22nd in the feature, and passed 16 cars on his way to a sixth-place finish. That made him the hard charger for the night.

In the second feature, Schaeffer started outside the front row and led every lap while dominating for the win. Veatch, who started fifth, finished second. Dylan Cromer, who started on the pole, slipped to third at the finish and missed the lock-in spot. J.B. Gilbert finished fourth, while Matthew Russell rounded out the top five.

For more information about the PureMax HART Non-Wing Micro Series presented by EMi, check us out online at www.heartlandautoracingtour.com.

The series will be in action, Friday and Saturday, this week, at Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, Ill., for the Gold Crown Midget Nationals.

Contingency Awards
Hard Charger – Vision 1 Composites – Jaxon Bishop
High Passing Points – Chemstream Race Fuels – J.B. Gilbert
Hard Luck Award – Brite Nitez Litez – Kylee Griffitts
Random Draw – PMX Hose & Fittings – Mike Vallette & Seth Whitaker
Random Draw – EMi – James Kelley
Feature Winner – Accelo Racewear – Aiden Purdue & Austin Schaeffer

Outlaw Non-Winged Micros 44 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps

  1. 37-Aiden Purdue[4]; 2. 99-Zach Daum[6]; 3. 10-Tyler Rust[5]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 5. 8C-LeRoy Carley[3]; 6. 2-Jaxon Bishop[22]; 7. 20B-Bobby Bazan[1]; 8. 96-Alex Burgener[12]; 9. 41J-John Belden[9]; 10. 111-James Kelly[14]; 11. 11-Craig Miles[16]; 12. 8B-Mickey Bullock[17]; 13. 40C-cale goodwin[8]; 14. 4D-Matt Diercks[15]; 15. 41-Shane Heck[18]; 16. 11B-Colton Booten[19]; 17. 42N-Kylee Griffitts[20]; 18. 35W-Drew Wyatt[21]; 19. 94-Jordan Clary[10]; 20. 20V-Mike Vallette[11]; 21. 22-Daniel Robinson[2]; 22. 5T-Tyler McClerren[13]

A Feature 2 20 Laps

  1. 32-Austin Schaeffer[2]; 2. 57V-Matt Veatch[5]; 3. 1D-Dylan Cromer[1]; 4. 44T-JB Gilbert[6]; 5. 16-Matthew Russell[9]; 6. 38M-Koert Mehler[12]; 7. 16W-Cody Williams[3]; 8. 7K-Kenton Brewer[4]; 9. 3X-Charlie Allen[15]; 10. 95-Jimmy Wells[16]; 11. 97-Scotty Milan[11]; 12. 5X-Reece Shelton[10]; 13. 6B-Robert Tidabach[19]; 14. 27H-Zach Hubbard[22]; 15. 28-Rich Williams[8]; 16. 28J-Troy Jacobs[20]; 17. 33W-Seth Whitaker[13]; 18. (DNF) 71-Jake Cheatham[14]; 19. (DNF) 11R-Ryan Criswell[7]; 20. (DNF) 55-Charlie Heck[18]; 21. (DNS) 9W-Billy Williams; 22. (DNS) 3M-Tres Mehler

Heat 1 10 Laps

  1. 99-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 10-Tyler Rust[7]; 4. 20V-Mike Vallette[4]; 5. 33W-Seth Whitaker[5]; 6. 5X-Reece Shelton[9]; 7. 41-Shane Heck[3]; 8. 11B-Colton Booten[8]; 9. 28J-Troy Jacobs[6]

Heat 2 10 Laps

  1. 57V-Matt Veatch[4]; 2. 7K-Kenton Brewer[5]; 3. 44T-JB Gilbert[9]; 4. 16W-Cody Williams[7]; 5. 40C-cale goodwin[8]; 6. 11-Craig Miles[2]; 7. 55-Charlie Heck[3]; 8. 42N-Kylee Griffitts[6]; 9. 2-Jaxon Bishop[1]

Heat 3 10 Laps

  1. 37-Aiden Purdue[1]; 2. 11R-Ryan Criswell[2]; 3. 41J-John Belden[3]; 4. 94-Jordan Clary[5]; 5. 111-James Kelly[4]; 6. 5T-Tyler McClerren[8]; 7. 4D-Matt Diercks[9]; 8. 6B-Robert Tidabach[7]; 9. (DNF) 35W-Drew Wyatt[6]

Heat 4 10 Laps

  1. 32-Austin Schaeffer[1]; 2. 1D-Dylan Cromer[3]; 3. 16-Matthew Russell[2]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 5. 28-Rich Williams[8]; 6. 3X-Charlie Allen[5]; 7. 95-Jimmy Wells[7]; 8. 8B-Mickey Bullock[9]; 9. (DNF) 9W-Billy Williams[6]

Heat 5 10 Laps

  1. 8C-LeRoy Carley[2]; 2. 20B-Bobby Bazan[3]; 3. 22-Daniel Robinson[8]; 4. 96-Alex Burgener[4]; 5. 38M-Koert Mehler[6]; 6. 71-Jake Cheatham[7]; 7. (DNF) 3M-Tres Mehler[5]; 8. (DNS) 27H-Zach Hubbard

 

