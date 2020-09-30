Lucas Oil Late Model Series set for Two-Day Swing Through Ohio and Pennsylvania

Home Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil Late Model Series set for Two-Day Swing Through Ohio and...

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 30, 2020) – Over $120,000 in purse money on the line this weekend in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series travels to Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio on Friday, October 2nd and Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Penn. on Saturday, October 3rd.

Friday night’s event at Raceway 7, dubbed the Great Lakes 50, will boast a $12,000 top prize. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event. The Econo Mods will also be in action at Raceway 7. The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 5:00 PM. Hot laps will begin at 7:00 PM, followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.Raceway7.com.

On Saturday night, the action shifts to the 32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100. The single-day event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win feature event. The Rush Late Models will also be in competition on Saturday night. The pit gates will be open all day, general admission gates are set to open at 3:00 PM, with on-track action at 6:00 PM. For anyone unable to make it to PPMS, it will be available on LucasOilRacing.tv to monthly and yearly subscribers. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.PPMS.com.

Track and Event Information:

Raceway 7

Phone Number: 440-594-2222

Location: 4094 Center Rd, Conneaut, OH 44030

Directions: Located on Route 7 just 6 miles South of I-90.

Website: www.raceway7.com 

 

Tire Rule for Raceway 7:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain

starting position.

Raceway 7 Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (412) 279-RACE

Location: 170 Kelso Road, Imperial, PA 15126

Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).

Website: www.ppms.com 

 

Tire Rule for Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Event Purse: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200


Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7655 $279,900
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7175 $234,600
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7000 $150,140
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6925 $134,875
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6750 $123,064
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6430 $109,400
7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6380 $95,307
8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6330 $95,805
9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 6125 $68,955
10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 6035 $84,485
11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 6005 $99,825
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5365 $45,300
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5230 $61,700
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4995 $38,555

 

###

