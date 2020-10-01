Updates to This Weekend’s Lucas Dirt Schedule

The single-day event, Pittsburgher 100, for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win feature event. The Rush Late Models will also be in competition on Saturday night. The pit gates will be open all day, general admission gates are set to open at 3:00 PM, with on-track action at 6:00 PM. For anyone unable to make it to PPMS, it will be available on LucasOilRacing.tv to monthly and yearly subscribers. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.PPMS.com.
Track and Event Information:
Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
Phone Number: (412) 279-RACE
Location: 170 Kelso Road, Imperial, PA 15126
Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).
Website: www.ppms.com
Tire Rule for Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1425
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Event Purse: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7655
|$279,900
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7175
|$234,600
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|7000
|$150,140
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|6925
|$134,875
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|6750
|$123,064
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|6430
|$109,400
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|6380
|$95,307
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|6330
|$95,805
|9
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|6125
|$68,955
|10
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|6035
|$84,485
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|6005
|$99,825
|12
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|5365
|$45,300
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5230
|$61,700
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4995
|$38,555
