Updates to This Weekend’s Lucas Dirt Schedule

– Friday night’s event at Raceway 7, dubbed the Great Lakes 50, has been canceled due to the forecasted rain for Conneaut, Ohio. Saturday’s Pittsburgher 100 at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is still on as originally scheduled.

The single-day event, Pittsburgher 100, for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win feature event. The Rush Late Models will also be in competition on Saturday night. The pit gates will be open all day, general admission gates are set to open at 3:00 PM, with on-track action at 6:00 PM. For anyone unable to make it to PPMS, it will be available on LucasOilRacing.tv to monthly and yearly subscribers. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.PPMS.com.

Track and Event Information:

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (412) 279-RACE

Location: 170 Kelso Road, Imperial, PA 15126

Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).

Website: www.ppms.com

Tire Rule for Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Event Purse: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7655 $279,900 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7175 $234,600 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7000 $150,140 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6925 $134,875 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6750 $123,064 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6430 $109,400 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6380 $95,307 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6330 $95,805 9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 6125 $68,955 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 6035 $84,485 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 6005 $99,825 12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5365 $45,300 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5230 $61,700 14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4995 $38,555

