With Batesville Triumph Logan Martin Wins Third-Straight CCSDS Feature

Locust Grove, Arkansas (10/01/20) – After being delayed twice by Mother Nature, it took more than two months to finally complete the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil program that began on July 31 at Batesville Motor Speedway. However, when the final checkered flag dropped on Thursday evening it was red-hot Missouri racer, Logan Martin, who bagged the win.

Neil Baggett and Timothy Culp brought the field to the green flag, but it was the current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, Logan Martin, who advanced from the fourth-starting spot, to claim his third win in as many CCSDS races. With the victory he also extended his advantage atop the standings.

Scott Crigler, Neil Baggett, Morgan Bagley, and Timothy Culp completed the Top-5 finishers.

The tour now heads south to Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi), where it will sanction the Gumbo Nationals on Friday and Saturday, October 2-3. The 14th edition of the mega weekend marks the first time that the CCSDS has sanctioned the event. The weekend includes a $4,000-to-win / $300-to-start program on Friday night and a complete $8,000-to-win / $500-to-start event on Saturday evening.

The CCSDS entry fee each night is $100.

Additionally, the weekend includes a $3,000-to-win / $300-to-start event for Crate Late Models, $1,000-to-win 602 Sportsman, Lees Body Shop Street Stocks ($2,000-to-win), Open Wheel Modifieds ($1,000-to-win), J&M Sales Factory Stocks ($1,000-to-win), Outlaws ($700-to-win) and Vapor Shak Hot Shots ($500-to-win).

In total over $70,000 will be distributed during the course of the mega weekend at the ¼-mile oval.

Friday night will find pit gates opening at 4:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night will see pit gates opening at 2:00 p.m. with racing action starting at 5:00 p.m. Grandstand gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Grandstand admission is $20 for adults on Friday night with kids $5. On Saturday night grandstand admission is $20 kids $5.

Friday night pit admission is $35, and Saturday night pit admission is $40. Kids ages (6-12 years-of-age) are $10 in the pits each night, and children (ages 5 & under) are free. ATVs will be charged $20 for the weekend (racing teams will get one free ATV pass).

There will be a pit party with a band after Friday night’s program. Additionally, there will be a FREE catfish lunch for all drivers and teams on Saturday at noon. Also, all drivers will get a FREE Gumbo Nationals t- shirt at registration!

For more information on the events, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

The tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM 40 right-rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 1, 2020

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Feature Finish

1)Logan Martin 2)Scott Crigler 3)Neil Baggett 4)Morgan Bagley 5)Timothy Culp 6)Jamie Elam 7)Kyle Beard 8)Joe Godsey 9)B.J. Robinson 10)Raymond Merrill 11)Spencer Hughes 12)David Payne 13)Drew Armstrong 14)Robert Baker 15)Austin Vincent 16)Jeff Roth

DNS: Rick Rickman, Brian Rickman, Billy Moyer Jr., Chris Jones, Travis Ashley, Chad Mallett, Scott Bell, Jeff Roth, Jon Driskell, Nick Whitehead



Entries: 26

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Neil Baggett (14.396 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Neil Baggett

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Neil Baggett

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Neil Baggett

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Jamie Elam

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Joe Godsey

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Raymond Merrill

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Austin Vincent

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Jeff Roth

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com