Dennis Erb, Jr. Strong in Thunderfest Doubleheader; Heads to Southeast this Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series schedule heated back up on September 25-26 with a pair of $10,000 to win events dubbed as ‘Thunderfest’ at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pennsylvania.  In the opener at the Keystone State oval on Friday night, Dennis Erb, Jr. broke a ring-and-pinion during time trials and was forced to a back-up car for the remainder of the evening.  Dennis then battled back to finish fifth in his loaded heat race and later won his B-Main.  After rolling off from the inside of the ninth row in the 50-lap feature, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace rallied past eleven competitors on his way to a solid sixth place performance.

A similar contest was then held at Thunder Mountain on Saturday and another $10,000 top prize was on the line.  Dennis stopped the clock sixth fastest in Group B during qualifying before grabbing the third transfer spot through his heat race.  Dennis then steered his #28 machine past seven racecars during the 50-lapper en route to a strong fifth place effort behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard, Jared Miley, Ashton Winger, and Michael Norris.  He still sits sixth in the latest WOOLMS point standings heading into the month of October.  Complete results from the doubleheader weekend can be located online at www.woolms.com.

As the 2020 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series slate of events winds down for the year, two more pivotal point battles will take place on October 2-3 in the states of South Carolina and Tennessee. Dennis will invade the legendary Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina later tonight to vie for the $10,000 winner’s check in the 2nd Annual ‘Mike Duvall Memorial.’ A similar $10,000 to win show will then be held on Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee. More information concerning both of these races can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

