Schott, Michehl, Jackson, Gulbrandson draw first blood at Summit USRA Nationals

Three former USRA national champions emerged as feature winners Thursday night as the Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa, hosted opening night of the 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass on a cool night with a fast and smooth racetrack.

Dustin Gulbrandson is well on his way to an unprecedented sixth USRA National Championship in the Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock division, and the 30-year-old warmed up his seat on the throne with a victory in Thursday’s 16-lap feature race.

His fellow Sioux Falls, S.D., racer Tyler Schlumbohm led the first seven laps before Gulbrandson edged ahead to complete the first half of the race. From there, it was all Gulbrandson as he pocketed $300 and his 24th win of the year and an additional $470 in bonus money—$10 for each of his 47 starts prior to September 30.

Schlumbohm held on for the runner-up honors while 2009 Hobby Stock national champ Chris Hovden of Cresco grabbed the third spot with Bryce Sommerfeld of Fort Dodge and Hamilton County Speedway track champion Scott Dobel of Manly rounding out the top five.

Bonus money equal to $10 per USRA start in 2020 was also awarded to Travis Christensen of Sioux Falls ($160) via random draw by the feature winner and ($) via random draw at the drivers meeting.

​Dustin Gulbrandson won the Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock main event.

A stout field of USRA B-Mods saw the cream rise to the top and a wild finish that found defending national champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., standing in Integrity Trucking Victory Lane at the conclusion of the 20-lapper.

The feature was actually 21 laps as the caution flag waved on the final lap while Dan Hovden had the win in sight. With a green-white-checkered finish, Jackson appeared to get quicker and Hovden slower as Jackson passed the race-long leader in the final turn to take the $400 top prize plus an additional $440 in bonus money—$10 for each of his 44 starts prior to September 30.

While Hovden settled for second, the 35-year-old Jackson registered his 17th feature win of 2020 in his quest for another national title. Meanwhile, Jake Richards of Lansing, Kan., claimed the third spot ahead of two-time track champion Ty Griffith of Webster City and current USRA B-Mod national points leader Jim Chisholm of Osage, who started 14th on the grid.

Bonus money equal to $10 per USRA start in 2020 was also awarded to Brandon Hare of Elma ($440) via random draw by the feature winner and ($) via random draw at the drivers meeting.

The American Racer USRA Stock Car main event saw Myles Michehl, 32, lead all 20 laps en route to a $400 reward plus an additional $120 in bonus money—$10 for each of his 12 starts prior to September 30. The Fort Dodge speedster did it the hard way, fending off seven-time USRA National Champion Mitch Hovden of Decorah from start to finish.

It was Michehl’s fourth win under the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series banner this season.

Hovden was a close second with fellow Decorah drivers Kyle Falck and Kevin Donlan trailing in third and fourth, respectively. Defending track champ Reid Keller was fifth at his hometown half-mile oval.

Bonus money equal to $10 per USRA start in 2020 was also awarded to Justin Ades of Webster City ($130) via random draw by the feature winner and ($) via random draw at the drivers meeting.

Myles Michehl won the American Racer USRA Stock Car main event.

I-35 Speedway points leader Tyler Hibner of Chillicothe, Mo., made his first trip to the facility and earned the pole for the 20-lap USRA Modified main event.

But it was 2016 USRA National Champion Lucas Schott of Chatfield, Minn., getting the advantage at the start. ‘Cool Hand Luke’ led every lap and survived a caution with two laps to go to snag $500 for his efforts plus an additional $270 in bonus money—$10 for each of his 27 starts prior to September 30.

Behind the 24-ydear-old, USMTS superstar Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, was third and another pair of former USRA Modified national champs—Jake Gallardo (2015) and Fito Gallardo (2014)—seized the third- and fourth-place paychecks, respectively. The son, Jake, was seventh on the opening lap and climbed as high as second midway through the race.

Jacob Bleess of Chatfield, Minn., finished fifth.

Bonus money equal to $10 per USRA start in 2020 was also awarded to Kelly Tapper of Webster City ($50) via random draw by the feature winner and ($) via random draw at the drivers meeting.

​Lucas Schott won the USRA Modified main event.

More action Friday and Saturday: The 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass continues Friday and Saturday with USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners.

Friday’s show will feature a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events for USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to determine line-ups for Saturday’s championship features.

The pits open at 3:00 p.m., grandstands open at 5:00 and racing gets underway at 6:00. Once again, Modifieds are racing for $500 to win, Stock Cars and B-Mods battle for $400 to win, the Hobby Stocks winner gets $300 and $200 is earmarked for the USRA Tuners feature winner.

Saturday’s show will feature a complete program of last-chance races and championship main events all classes. Festivities kick off with a Tailgate Party in the afternoon featuring Hy-Vee BBQ Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., grandstands open at 4:00 and racing gets underway at 5:30. Modifieds are racing for $2,000 to win, Stock Cars are shooting for a $1,500 top prize, B-Mods battle for $1,250 to win, the Hobby Stocks winner gets $1,000 and $300 is earmarked for the USRA Tuners feature winner.

This weekend’s tripleheader also marks the final points races for the Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis for the Stock Cars and B-Mods.

Bonus Money: Bonus money will be paid to three drivers in each class each night based on total starts in 2020 prior to Sept. 30. On Thursday and Friday, the A-Main winner in each class and a random A-Main finisher picked by the winner get $10 per start.

On Saturday, Modifieds will pay $50 per start for the A-Main winner and $25 per start for a random A-Main finisher picked by the winner; Stock Cars and B-Mods get $30 per start for the A-Main winner and $20 per start for a random A-Main finisher picked by the winner; Hobby Stocks get $20 per start for the A-Main winner and $15 per start for a random A-Main finisher picked by the winner; Tuners get $10 per start for the A-Main winner and $10 per start for a random A-Main finisher picked by the winner.

Each night in each division, $10 per start will be awarded to a random competitor chosen at the drivers meeting.

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points are awarded all three nights. There are no track or regional points awarded anywhere this week and national points are awarded only at the Summit USRA Nationals.

Bonus Points: Sweetening the pot for competitors is the “true car count” bonus points awarded each night.

At any given Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series event in America, each driver is awarded a car count bonus for national points that is equal to that event’s car count with a maximum of 24. At the Summit USRA Nationals, however, each driver earns at least 60 car count bonus points with more awarded if the car count is higher in that class (no maximum).

This system makes for a huge impact on the USRA national points battles in every division.

Getting’ the Dirt Live: Every day, every division and every lap of the 6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The Summit USRA Nationals returns to the Show-Me State next season as the next three events (2021-2023) will be held at the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stock and USRA Limited Mod competitors will battle at the 3rd Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7.

Opening in July 1910, the Hamilton County Speedway is the oldest speedway in the state of Iowa. In 1938, work began on the current location at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. The semi-banked half-mile dirt track was completed in the spring of 1939, and the first races were held on the track in September of that year.

The Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive is located off US 20 at exit 140, then 1.2 miles north, then 0.5 mile east on Bank St., then 0.4 mile south on Bluff St. to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Webster City, Iowa. The physical address is 1200 Bluff St, Webster City, IA 50595.

For more information, call (515) 832-6000 or check out hamiltoncospeedway.com. You can also get social on Facebook and Twitter.

To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis

7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass – Night 1 of 3

Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (6) 75 Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

4. (1) 21 Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

5. (7) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa

6. (5) 12 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

7. (3) 85 Kelly Tapper, Webster City, Iowa

Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (5) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

6. (3) 41 Nate Hughes, Webster City, Iowa

7. (2) 00 J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa

Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

2. (6) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr.., Rockwall, Texas

3. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (1) 211 Jesse Ely, Webster City, Iowa

5. (4) 2C Carey Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

6. (7) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

7. (3) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (9) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (10) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

7. (1) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (5) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr.., Rockwall, Texas

9. (8) 75 Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

10. (20) 00 J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa

11. (14) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

12. (11) 21 Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

13. (17) 12 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

14. (13) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa

15. (12) 211 Jesse Ely, Webster City, Iowa

16. (19) 85 Kelly Tapper, Webster City, Iowa

17. (15) 2C Carey Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

18. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

19. (21) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

20. (18) 41 Nate Hughes, Webster City, Iowa

21. (16) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

AMERICAN RACER USRA STOCK CARS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (4) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (1) 6 Chase Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (3) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

4. (5) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

5. (8) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

6. (7) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (2) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

8. (9) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

9. (6) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (2) 14 Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

2. (8) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

3. (7) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

4. (5) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

5. (3) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

6. (6) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

7. (1) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

8. (9) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

9. (4) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

Heat #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

2. (9) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (4) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

4. (7) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

5. (3) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

6. (8) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

7. (5) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

8. (6) 22 David Davis, Shawnee, Kan.

9. (2) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

Heat #4 (7 laps):

1. (2) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

2. (6) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

3. (7) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa

4. (4) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

5. (1) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

6. (5) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

7. (9) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

8. (3) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

9. (8) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

“B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

2. (2) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

3. (8) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

4. (9) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

5. (12) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

6. (7) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

7. (11) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

8. (3) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

9. (5) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

10. (4) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

11. (6) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

12. (10) 22 David Davis, Shawnee, Kan.

“B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (2) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

3. (3) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

4. (5) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (7) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

6. (12) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

7. (4) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

8. (6) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

9. (10) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

10. (8) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

11. (9) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

12. (11) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (2) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (3) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (7) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

4. (6) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

5. (9) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa

6. (14) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

7. (25) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

8. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

9. (18) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

10. (10) 6 Chase Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

11. (8) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

12. (11) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

13. (16) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

14. (22) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

15. (13) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

16. (5) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

17. (12) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

18. (19) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

19. (15) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

20. (23) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

21. (17) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

22. (21) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

23. (24) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

24. (20) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

25. (4) 14 Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (2) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

2. (4) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

3. (3) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

4. (5) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

5. (7) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

6. (8) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

7. (9) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

8. (6) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

9. (1) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

10. (10) 5 Mitch Frakes, Eagle Grove, Iowa

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

3. (5) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (4) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

5. (8) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

6. (7) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

7. (10) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

8. (6) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

9. (9) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

10. (3) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

Heat #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2. (3) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (4) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

4. (2) 27 Tyler Myers, Alexandria, S.D.

5. (8) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

6. (9) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (6) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

8. (10) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

9. (5) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (7) 21W Wade Gilliland, Callender, Iowa

“B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

2. (7) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

3. (2) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

4. (4) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

5. (5) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

6. (3) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

7. (8) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (9) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

9. (6) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

“B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (7) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (5) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

5. (4) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

6. (6) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

7. (9) 21W Wade Gilliland, Callender, Iowa

8. (8) 5 Mitch Frakes, Eagle Grove, Iowa

9. (1) 27 Tyler Myers, Alexandria, S.D.

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (5) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (1) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (2) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

4. (11) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

5. (14) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (4) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

7. (6) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

8. (15) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

9. (3) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

10. (21) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

11. (10) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

12. (9) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

13. (18) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

14. (20) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

15. (16) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

16. (19) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

17. (17) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

18. (23) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

19. (24) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

20. (22) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

21. (7) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

22. (13) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

23. (12) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

24. (8) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

MENSINK RACING PRODUCTS USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (1) 82 Dylan Fitzpatrick, Magnolia, Minn.

2. (5) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

3. (8) 51X Rick Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (9) 8V Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (7) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

6. (3) 81L Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

7. (10) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa

8. (6) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

9. (4) 40 Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

10. (2) 0 Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (2) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

2. (5) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (6) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa

4. (4) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

5. (7) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

6. (10) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (3) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

8. (8) 10X Dylan Ades, Rippey, Iowa

9. (9) 11 Sam Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

10. (1) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

Heat #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (5) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

3. (3) 24R Roger Haupt, Webster City, Iowa

4. (7) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (6) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (4) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (9) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (8) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

9. (10) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (2) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa

Heat #4 (7 laps):

1. (1) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

2. (6) 81 Zack Smidt, Mason City, Iowa

3. (2) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

4. (3) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

5. (4) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

6. (8) 55 David Gilliland, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (7) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

8. (9) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa

9. (5) L82 Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing, S.D.

“B” Feature #1 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

2. (5) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

3. (4) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (3) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

5. (7) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (10) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (11) 0 Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (6) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa

9. (9) 10X Dylan Ades, Rippey, Iowa

10. (1) 24R Roger Haupt, Webster City, Iowa

11. (8) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

DNS – 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa

DNS – 11 Sam Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

DNS – 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa

“B” Feature #2 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (3) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

3. (13) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

4. (6) 81L Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

5. (8) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

6. (10) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

7. (7) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (11) 40 Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

9. (5) 55 David Gilliland, Fort Dodge, Iowa

10. (2) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

11. (9) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

12. (12) L82 Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing, S.D.

13. (1) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

“A” Feature (16 laps):

1. (6) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (1) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (2) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

4. (14) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (16) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

6. (13) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

7. (8) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

8. (3) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

9. (18) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

10. (17) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (5) 81 Zack Smidt, Mason City, Iowa

12. (7) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

13. (9) 51X Rick Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

14. (22) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

15. (20) 81L Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

16. (21) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

17. (19) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

18. (23) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

19. (4) 82 Dylan Fitzpatrick, Magnolia, Minn.

20. (10) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa

21. (12) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

22 (10) John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

23. (11) 8V Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

24. (24) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

