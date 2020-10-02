Home Dirt Late Model News Tanner English Turns Heads with Jackson 100 Podium Finish; PPMS Up Next!

Tanner English – Michael Boggs photo

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English, of Benton, Kentucky, turned in an impressive weekend at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana on September 25-26.  In the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series weekend opener on Friday, Tanner placed fourth in his stacked heat race prior to picking up the victory in his consolation event.  After rolling off from the inside of the eleventh row in the $10,000 to win throwdown, Tanner streaked past eleven competitors during the 40-lapper on his way to a steady tenth place performance.

On Saturday evening at the 1/4-mile, semi-banked oval, a $15,000 top prize was up for grabs in the 41st Annual ‘Jackson 100,’ which was held in front of a huge overflow crowd of spectators.  Tanner ran second in his heat race and later started the 100-lap headliner from the inside of the sixth row.  He was once again on the move early and often in the ‘Jackson 100,’ as he picked off eight racecars en route to a head-turning third place podium effort behind only victor Tim McCreadie and runner-up Jonathan Davenport.  Tanner is now ninth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings exiting the Hoosier State and is still leading the Rookie of the Year chase.  Complete results from the ‘Jackson 100’ weekend can be accessed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

With tonight’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battle scheduled for Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio already succumbing to inclement weather, Tanner and the #81e team will now turn their focus to the 32nd running of the ‘Pittsburgher 100’ at the sprawling Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pennsylvania. The LOLMDS will once again preside over the mega-event at PPMS, which boasts a whopping $20,000 payday on Saturday, October 3. The 100-lap contest tomorrow at the 1/2-mile speedplant will pay $1,200 just to start the main event.

For the first time since July 17, teammate Jason Riggs is also scheduled to be in racing action this upcoming weekend. Jason will head to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday night, October 3 for a weekly Super Late Model program. A $1,200 winner’s check will be on the line tomorrow evening in the Volunteer State. More information on the PPMS and Clarksville races can be located by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com and www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com

