Tennessee driver Herndon sets fast qualifying time for Big Buck 50 at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (October 1, 2020) – One of the biggest weekends of the year for Street Stock drivers got underway Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway with T.J. Herndon of Atwood, Tennessee, setting fast qualifying time for the 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt.

Herndon toured the oval in 19.318 seconds, pacing Group B and edging out Jared Hays of Jonesboro, Arkansas, who had a time of 19.397.

That earned Herndon the $500 Fast Time Award Presented by TJR Motorsports and Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon.

Following those two in Group B were Dale Nelson of Milan, Tennessee (19.436) and defending Big Buck 50 champion Peyton Taylor of Batesville, Arkansas (19.526).

Pacing Group A qualifying was Kyle Slader of Muskogee, Oklahoma, at 19.462. He was followed by Richie Tosh from Salado, Arkansas (19.592), Heath Philpot of Greenwood, Arkansas (19.647) and James McMillin from Warrensburg, Missouri (19.680).

Those eight drivers will start on the pole for the heat races when action for the Street Stock division continues on Friday night. The top two finishers in each heat will lock themselves into Saturday’s $10,000-to-win feature and advance to “dashes” later on Friday night to set the running order of the top 16.

A total of 90 Street Stocks checked into the pits. Action will resume on Friday night with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Two Lucas Oil Speedway provisional starters will be added to the field, based on final 2020 track points.

The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models have full programs set for Friday and Saturday nights.

7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt

Thursday’s Street Stock time trials (unofficial results)

Qualifying Group A

357-Kyle Slader, 00:19.462[41]; 2. 11T-Richie Tosh, 00:19.592[9]; 3. 525-Heath Philpot, 00:19.647[44]; 4. 68M-James McMillin, 00:19.680[16]; 5. 88B-Ben Waggoner, 00:19.834[36]; 6. 54-David Hendrix, 00:19.886[38]; 7. 27-Bob Barnett, 00:19.925[27]; 8. 18X-Blake Schmidt, 00:19.975[8]; 9. 30C-Clayton Campbell, 00:19.985[5]; 10. 69-Brian Brown, 00:19.994[39]; 11. 1G-Tony Anglin, 00:20.004[13]; 12. 04B-Brian Worley, 00:20.005[32]; 13. 10 4J-Cody Jones, 00:20.044[35]; 14. 38-Jessie Shearin, 00:20.067[6]; 15. 88-Jason Winkle, 00:20.105[33]; 16. 02-Aaron Gustin, 00:20.125[12]; 17. 7M-Scott Johnson, 00:20.166[31]; 18. 41M-Donnie Miller, 00:20.177[28]; 19. 14-Larry Ferris, 00:20.205[45]; 20. 127-Andrew Morris, 00:20.278[37]; 21. 78-Marlin Cathey, 00:20.308[29]; 22. 7C-Collin Parmer, 00:20.315[43]; 23. 04-Cody Frazon, 00:20.318[30]; 24. 1XX-Steven Crocker, 00:20.338[1]; 25. 10-Steve Beach, 00:20.350[15]; 26. 1XM-Mitchell Mourot, 00:20.365[18]; 27. 777-Jeff Douty, 00:20.391[19]; 28. 73-Francisco Escamila, 00:20.425[20]; 29. 7X-John Scott, 00:20.461[25]; 30. 24-Toby Lindell, 00:20.526[3]; 31. 67I-Devin Irvin, 00:20.548[7]; 32. 1B-Nick Gibson, 00:20.570[42]; 33. 56-Mark Davis, 00:20.584[2]; 34. 5D-Dustin Tiger, 00:20.643[26]; 35. 53S-Jess Sims, 00:20.701[21]; 36. 17-Jeremy Tharp, 00:20.802[40]; 37. 46-Tony Wyatt, 00:20.819[22]; 38. 164-Michael Muskrat, 00:20.905[23]; 39. 4G-Garry Tackitt, 00:20.905[24]; 40. 99W-Edwin Wells, 00:21.162[10]; 41. 1K-Jim Kimbell, 00:22.011[4]; 42. 76-Travis Goodman, 00:23.000[34]; 43. 2-Jon Hays, 00:23.001[11]; 44. (DQ) 2XM-Carl Murphy, 00:19.697[17]; 45. (DQ) 15X-Harry Palmer, 00:19.874[14]

Qualifying Group B

1-TJ Herndon, 00:19.318[2]; 2. 4-Jared Hays, 00:19.397[43]; 3. 1N-Dale Nelson, 00:19.436[11]; 4. 01-Peyton Taylor, 00:19.526[9]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats, 00:19.600[8]; 6. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 00:19.609[21]; 7. 94-Kenny Carroll, 00:19.620[30]; 8. 1X-Kris Lloyd, 00:19.642[15]; 9. 327-Dale Richardson, 00:19.668[20]; 10. 27O-Joe Walkenhorst, 00:19.700[5]; 11. 40-Taylor Carver, 00:19.703[25]; 12. 60-Chuck Knight, 00:19.764[22]; 13. 76J-Jeremy Russell, 00:19.776[41]; 14. 27D-Derek Henson, 00:19.801[28]; 15. 11-Derek Brown, 00:19.829[14]; 16. 66-Tyler Worley, 00:19.856[40]; 17. 5H-Eric Hammons, 00:19.867[37]; 18. 31R-Erik Maggard, 00:19.957[38]; 19. 42-James Flood, 00:19.973[35]; 20. 27B-Terry Schultz, 00:20.000[4]; 21. 94C-JT Carroll, 00:20.042[18]; 22. 111-Tim Brown, 00:20.165[44]; 23. 19-Tyler Barker, 00:20.250[13]; 24. 31-Ed Griggs, 00:20.263[3]; 25. 3J-Josh Halbrook, 00:20.274[39]; 26. 10 4-Billy Wheeler, 00:20.334[36]; 27. 70-Bobby Bryant, 00:20.357[26]; 28. 22M-Danny Monroe, 00:20.465[10]; 29. 440-Brandon Rowland, 00:20.467[16]; 30. 89-Mark Mullins, 00:20.469[33]; 31. 26B-Bobby Brown, 00:20.488[34]; 32. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie, 00:20.508[12]; 33. 28K-Chris Kircher, 00:20.617[23]; 34. 22J-Joey Holdren II, 00:20.766[29]; 35. 3-Dale Douty, 00:20.819[27]; 36. 20-Robbie Jones, 00:20.901[42]; 37. 54ML-David Higgins, 00:21.013[45]; 38. 64M-Terry Muskrat, 00:21.161[1]; 39. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick, 00:21.253[6]; 40. 53-Danny O’Neal, 00:22.336[17]; 41. (DQ) 23-Kevin Salter, 00:19.546[31]; 42. (DQ) 2J-Johnny Fennewald, 00:19.607[24]

Friday’s schedule:

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7:05 p.m. – Racing begins

Saturday’s schedule:

3 p.m. – Gates open

5:30 p.m. – Hot laps

6:05 – Racing begins

Friday’s admission:

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $35

Pit pass $35

Saturday’s admission:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $50

Pit pass $40

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.