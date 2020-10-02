Home Race Track News Illinois World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

Two signature drag racing events will be livestreamed on FloSports

 October 2, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, FloSports today announced that two of the speedway’s signature events will be featured on the FloRacing live stream channel in 2021. The Mother Road Rendezvous Nostalgia Drags (May 7-8) and the Street Car Super Nationals St. Louis Heads-Up Hootenanny Radial Rage (July 9-10) are the first events to be announced as part of the track’s agreement with FloSports.

“I’ve been a FloSports subscriber and fan for two years,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “When they began venturing into the world of drag racing, I knew that teaming up with them on these events made perfect sense. Their recent acquisitions of Speed Video, DirtonDirt and Speed Shift TV – as well as their relationship with the United States Auto Club, the All-Star Circuit of Champions and Eldora Speedway – demonstrate they are committed to first-class event coverage.”

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across more than 25 vertical sport categories in the U.S. and abroad. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content – including news, expert commentary, films and documentaries – FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming.

The Mother Road Rendezvous is the track’s signature nostalgia event and features many of the elements developed by Blair and WWTR Public Relations Director John Bisci in 2004 with the Rockabilly Rod Reunion in Las Vegas.  The event, which has been copied by other venues across the country, features nostalgia drag racing, rockabilly bands and DJs, a traditional car show, a pin-up girl contest, car culture displays and period-correct vendors. The 2021 event will expand to include a vintage camper show, a poker run on portions of old Route 66 and a gathering at the historic Chain of Rocks Bridge that crosses the Mississippi River from Illinois to Missouri. In the lead-up to the event, WWTR will be working with the FloSports team to produce Road-to-the-Rendezvous videos that will showcase the cars, participants and highway attractions that make the show unique.

The Street Car Super Nationals Heads-Up Hootenanny event is undergoing a major change in 2021 and will focus exclusively on radial tire drag racing – but will also expand to include an automotive lifestyle segment. The nighttime event, produced with the Premier Street Car Association (PSCA), will feature the top drag radial racers in the country on the drag strip as well a pro-am drifting showcase, live music and car show. The WWTR  team will be working in conjunction with FloSports to produce advance videos by participants as they prepare for the Street Car Super Nationals.

 “We’re honored to partner with an iconic venue like World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Mike Levy, Vice President, Global Rights Acquisition & Partnerships for FloSports. “We recognize the passion and engagement drag racing fans have for these events. Committed to giving race fans the love that they deserve, we know our subscribers will be thrilled.”

In 2021, WWTR will become the first drag strip in the U.S. to professionally distribute video content of all events held at the venue. This will be made possible by working with a nationally-recognized broadcasting school, a major sports journalism/marketing program and a substantial investment in production equipment. More than 100 days of racing action will be available on a variety of platforms throughout the season. The formats will offer pay-per-view special events and also complimentary livestreaming of all local racing activity. WWTR also will produce a number of special programs and live shows to air throughout the year.

“In today’s digital age, content is king and total impressions is what matters most to marketing partners,” Blair added. “Despite the shortened season, we’ve had more than 4,000 different participants on our drag strip in just three months. With even more racers coming in 2021, our goal is to totally engage their friends, families and sponsors – as well as the die-hard drag racing fan – to showcase the great things happening in St. Louis.”

For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

 

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription vide streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the U.S. and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home.

###

World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

