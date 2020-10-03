Home Race Track News Illinois Buddy Kofoid takes Gold Crown Midget Nationals win at Tri-City Speedway

Buddy Kofoid takes Gold Crown Midget Nationals win at Tri-City Speedway

Buddy Kofoid

Granite City, IL. (10/02/2020) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League was back in action for a two-day stint at the famous Tri-City Speedway for the Gold Crown Nationals. With 28 cars in attendance, an action-packed slider-filled night kept the crowd and drivers on their feet.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid came out on top and killed the field to take his seventh trip to victory lane this season.

The feature action was all over at Tri-City Speedway, as front row competitors #67 Buddy Kofoid and #21K Emilio Hoover would being the field of 23 drivers to the green flag. Pole-sitter Kofoid would take the top side and gain the early lead, Thomas Meseraull would strike early but a pair of reds kept the field bunched up and gave Kofoid the advantage on the field.

With just under ten laps remaining, Kofoid still chose the top line around the racetrack but teammate Daison Pursley had his mind set elsewhere. Pursley would use a high-to-low maneuver on the exit of turn two which would give him an advantage. Pursley made the pass for the second-place position and set his sights on the top spot. With the laps winding down, Pursley gave Kofoid all he had but came up one spot short of his first POWRi Midget Victory. Cannon McIntosh finished in the third-place position, Thomas Meseraull in fourth, and rounding out your top five was Zach Daum.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, October 3 at Tri-City Speedway for the final night of the Gold Crown Nationals.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

For more details about Tri-City Speedway and the Gold Crown, visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net online or follow along on Twitter @TriCity11 and “Like” on Facebook.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

MIDGETS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 67 Michael Kofoid Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA
2 7 9 Daison Pursley Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 5
3 16 71K Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 13
4 4 7X Thomas Meseraull Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA
5 3 21KS Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL -2
6 17 28 Ace McCarthy Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 11
7 10 3N Jake Neuman Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 3
8 19 71 Kaylee Bryson Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK 11
9 5 67K Bryant Wiedeman Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS -4
10 9 97K Jesse Love Jesse Love Redwood City, CA -1
11 12 91T Tyler Thomas Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK 1
12 15 15 Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 3
13 11 72 Sam Johnson Sam Johnson St Peters, MO -2
14 18 5T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 4
15 13 20G Noah Gass Noah Gass Mounds, OK -2
16 8 55K Karter Sarff Karter Sarff Mason City, IL -8
17 23 97 Brenham Crouch Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX 6
18 21 50 Daniel Adler Daniel Adler St. Louis, MO 3
19 14 98 Clinton Boyles Clinton Boyles Greenwood, MO -5
20 6 00 Korey Weyant Korey Weyant Springfield, IL -14
21 22 21 Trey Gropp Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE 1
22 20 19P Don Droud Jr Don Droud Jr Lincoln, NE -2
23 2 21K Emilio Hoover Emilio Hoover Broken Arrow, OK -21
12 Laps

MIDGETSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 28 Ace McCarthy Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK
2 4 5T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 2
3 7 71 Kaylee Bryson Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK 4
4 5 19P Don Droud Jr Don Droud Jr Lincoln, NE 1
5 2 50 Daniel Adler Daniel Adler St. Louis, MO -3
6 6 21 Trey Gropp Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE
Top 6 transfer
7 3 49 Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO -4
8 12 26 Tristin Thomas Tristin Thomas Burlington, WA 4
9 10 10 Amber Balcaen Amber Balcaen Winnipeg, MB 1
10 8 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL -2
11 9 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL -2
12 11 97 Brenham Crouch Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX -1
8 Laps

MIDGETSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 21KS Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL
2 2 55K Karter Sarff Karter Sarff Mason City, IL
3 3 15 Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN
4 5 71K Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 1
5 4 49 Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO -1
6 6 19P Don Droud Jr Don Droud Jr Lincoln, NE
7 7 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL
8 Laps

MIDGETSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 67 Michael Kofoid Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 1
2 1 3N Jake Neuman Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL -1
3 4 72 Sam Johnson Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 1
4 6 98 Clinton Boyles Clinton Boyles Greenwood, MO 2
5 5 50 Daniel Adler Daniel Adler St. Louis, MO
6 3 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL -3
7 7 10 Amber Balcaen Amber Balcaen Winnipeg, MB
8 Laps

MIDGETSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 7X Thomas Meseraull Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA
2 2 97K Jesse Love Jesse Love Redwood City, CA
3 4 91T Tyler Thomas Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK 1
4 7 00 Korey Weyant Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 3
5 6 28 Ace McCarthy Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 1
6 5 21 Trey Gropp Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE -1
7 3 26 Tristin Thomas Tristin Thomas Burlington, WA -4
8 Laps

MIDGETSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 21K Emilio Hoover Emilio Hoover Broken Arrow, OK 1
2 3 67K Bryant Wiedeman Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS 1
3 4 20G Noah Gass Noah Gass Mounds, OK 1
4 7 9 Daison Pursley Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 3
5 1 5T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK -4
6 5 71 Kaylee Bryson Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK -1
7 6 97 Brenham Crouch Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX -1
World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

Illinois jdearing - 0
Two signature drag racing events will be livestreamed on FloSports  October 2, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, FloSports today...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more

Tim Manville takes Tri-City Speedway victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL - 2 3 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 3 2 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -1 4 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 5 6 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 1 6 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL -1 7 10 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 8 25 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 17 9 11 82 Billy...
Read more

Will Krup goes back to back with second straight Mod Mania win at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 10 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 8 3 14 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 11 4 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 5 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -3 6 9 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 3 7 6 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1 8 1 22 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -7 9 15 128 Zach Schantz Highland,...
Read more

