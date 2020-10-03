Paul Nienhiser takes Tri-City Speedway MOWA win!

410 SPRINTS – WINGED A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|50
|Paul Nienhiser
|Chapin, IL
|3
|2
|1
|00
|Thomas Meseraull
|San Jose, CA
|-1
|3
|3
|99
|Skylar Gee
|Leduc, AB
|–
|4
|5
|17*
|Robbie Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|1
|5
|12
|31
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|7
|6
|8
|5S
|Chase Stockon
|Fort Branch, IN
|2
|7
|20
|65
|Jordan Goldesberry
|Springfield, IL
|13
|8
|7
|21
|Brinton Marvel
|Lizton, IN
|-1
|9
|18
|5D
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|9
|10
|2
|6R
|Ryan Bunton
|Morton, IL
|-8
|11
|13
|22G
|Riley Goodno
|Knoxville, IA
|2
|12
|9
|3
|Austin Odell
|Rochester, IL
|-3
|13
|6
|56
|Jeff Asher
|Park Hills, MO
|-7
|14
|22
|10M
|Morgan Turpen
|Somerville, TN
|8
|15
|21
|21X
|Kameron Key
|Warrensburg, MO
|6
|16
|17
|44P
|Jacob Patton
|Bethalto, IL
|1
|17
|16
|3D
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|-1
|18
|19
|08
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|1
|19
|14
|99W
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|-5
|20
|10
|27
|Carson McCarl
|Altoona, IA
|-10
|21
|11
|25T
|Travis Arenz
|Sheboygan, WI
|-10
|22
|15
|5
|Kory Bales
|Eldon, MO
|-7
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|08
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|–
|2
|2
|21X
|Kameron Key
|Warrensburg, MO
|–
|3
|3
|9K
|Kyle Schuett
|Philo, IL
|–
|4
|6
|55
|Chuck Walker
|Herrin, IL
|2
|5
|7
|29X
|Brayton Lynch
|Springfield, IL
|2
|6
|13
|9T
|Dylan Tuxhorn
|Pawnee, IL
|7
|7
|5
|10S
|Jeremy Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|-2
|8
|9
|7S
|Wade Seiler
|Alton, IL
|1
|9
|8
|57
|George Crawford
|Springfield, IL
|-1
|10
|10
|83M
|Drew Marshall
|Carmi, IL
|–
|11
|11
|52F
|Logan Faucon
|Elkhart, IL
|–
|12
|12
|44
|Cory Bruns
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|DNS
|4
|83
|Adam Cruea
|Troy, OH
|–
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDB FEATURE 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|10
|65
|Jordan Goldesberry
|Springfield, IL
|9
|2
|2
|10M
|Morgan Turpen
|Somerville, TN
|–
|3
|1
|25
|Jake Blackhurst
|Hanna City, IL
|-2
|4
|3
|8S
|Steve Short
|Farmington, MO
|-1
|5
|5
|5T
|Ryan Timms
|Oklahoma City, OK
|–
|6
|7
|28
|Luke Verardi
|Taylorville, IL
|1
|7
|11
|44M
|Chris Martin
|Ankeny, IA
|4
|8
|6
|77U
|Chris Urish
|Elkhart, IL
|-2
|9
|8
|4
|Bailey Goldesberry
|Springfield, IL
|-1
|10
|9
|5K
|Kent Schmidt
|Owensville, IN
|-1
|11
|4
|22
|Dustin Barks
|Farmington, MO
|-7
|DNS
|12
|47
|Terry Babb
|Decatur, IL
|–
|DNS
|13
|12
|Corbin Gurley
|Hebron, IN
|–
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|00
|Thomas Meseraull
|San Jose, CA
|5
|2
|2
|99W
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|–
|3
|1
|08
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|-2
|4
|4
|10M
|Morgan Turpen
|Somerville, TN
|–
|5
|3
|22
|Dustin Barks
|Farmington, MO
|-2
|6
|9
|21X
|Kameron Key
|Warrensburg, MO
|3
|7
|8
|29X
|Brayton Lynch
|Springfield, IL
|1
|8
|5
|52F
|Logan Faucon
|Elkhart, IL
|-3
|9
|7
|47
|Terry Babb
|Decatur, IL
|-2
|All transfer
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|99
|Skylar Gee
|Leduc, AB
|–
|2
|2
|5
|Kory Bales
|Eldon, MO
|–
|3
|4
|44P
|Jacob Patton
|Bethalto, IL
|1
|4
|8
|3
|Austin Odell
|Rochester, IL
|4
|5
|7
|25
|Jake Blackhurst
|Hanna City, IL
|2
|6
|3
|28
|Luke Verardi
|Taylorville, IL
|-3
|7
|9
|10S
|Jeremy Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|2
|8
|5
|44M
|Chris Martin
|Ankeny, IA
|-3
|9
|6
|9T
|Dylan Tuxhorn
|Pawnee, IL
|-3
|All transfer
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|21
|Brinton Marvel
|Lizton, IN
|1
|2
|3
|27
|Carson McCarl
|Altoona, IA
|1
|3
|5
|25T
|Travis Arenz
|Sheboygan, WI
|2
|4
|7
|31
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|3
|5
|4
|8S
|Steve Short
|Farmington, MO
|-1
|6
|8
|9K
|Kyle Schuett
|Philo, IL
|2
|7
|9
|5T
|Ryan Timms
|Oklahoma City, OK
|2
|8
|6
|83M
|Drew Marshall
|Carmi, IL
|-2
|DNS
|1
|12
|Corbin Gurley
|Hebron, IN
|–
|All transfer
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|6R
|Ryan Bunton
|Morton, IL
|1
|2
|1
|3D
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|-1
|3
|6
|5S
|Chase Stockon
|Fort Branch, IN
|3
|4
|7
|22G
|Riley Goodno
|Knoxville, IA
|3
|5
|4
|83
|Adam Cruea
|Troy, OH
|-1
|6
|5
|77U
|Chris Urish
|Elkhart, IL
|-1
|7
|3
|5K
|Kent Schmidt
|Owensville, IN
|-4
|8
|9
|7S
|Wade Seiler
|Alton, IL
|1
|9
|8
|44
|Cory Bruns
|Lincoln, IL
|-1
|All transfer
410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 5
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|50
|Paul Nienhiser
|Chapin, IL
|2
|2
|4
|17*
|Robbie Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|2
|3
|8
|56
|Jeff Asher
|Park Hills, MO
|5
|4
|5
|5D
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|1
|5
|2
|55
|Chuck Walker
|Herrin, IL
|-3
|6
|1
|4
|Bailey Goldesberry
|Springfield, IL
|-5
|7
|7
|57
|George Crawford
|Springfield, IL
|–
|8
|6
|65
|Jordan Goldesberry
|Springfield, IL
|-2
|All transfer