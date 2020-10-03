Home Race Track News Illinois Paul Nienhiser takes Tri-City Speedway MOWA win!

Paul Nienhiser takes Tri-City Speedway MOWA win!

Race Track NewsIllinoisSprint Car & Midget NewsMOWA Sprint SeriesTri-City Speedway

Paul Nienhiser

410 SPRINTS – WINGED A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 50 Paul Nienhiser Paul Nienhiser Chapin, IL 3
2 1 00 Thomas Meseraull Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA -1
3 3 99 Skylar Gee Skylar Gee Leduc, AB
4 5 17* Robbie Standridge Robbie Standridge Springfield, IL 1
5 12 31 Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 7
6 8 5S Chase Stockon Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN 2
7 20 65 Jordan Goldesberry Jordan Goldesberry Springfield, IL 13
8 7 21 Brinton Marvel Brinton Marvel Lizton, IN -1
9 18 5D Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 9
10 2 6R Ryan Bunton Ryan Bunton Morton, IL -8
11 13 22G Riley Goodno Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 2
12 9 3 Austin Odell Austin Odell Rochester, IL -3
13 6 56 Jeff Asher Jeff Asher Park Hills, MO -7
14 22 10M Morgan Turpen Morgan Turpen Somerville, TN 8
15 21 21X Kameron Key Kameron Key Warrensburg, MO 6
16 17 44P Jacob Patton Jacob Patton Bethalto, IL 1
17 16 3D Mitchell Davis Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL -1
18 19 08 Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 1
19 14 99W Korey Weyant Korey Weyant Springfield, IL -5
20 10 27 Carson McCarl Carson McCarl Altoona, IA -10
21 11 25T Travis Arenz Travis Arenz Sheboygan, WI -10
22 15 5 Kory Bales Kory Bales Eldon, MO -7
12 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 08 Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK
2 2 21X Kameron Key Kameron Key Warrensburg, MO
3 3 9K Kyle Schuett Kyle Schuett Philo, IL
4 6 55 Chuck Walker Chuck Walker Herrin, IL 2
5 7 29X Brayton Lynch Brayton Lynch Springfield, IL 2
6 13 9T Dylan Tuxhorn Dylan Tuxhorn Pawnee, IL 7
7 5 10S Jeremy Standridge Jeremy Standridge Springfield, IL -2
8 9 7S Wade Seiler Wade Seiler Alton, IL 1
9 8 57 George Crawford George Crawford Springfield, IL -1
10 10 83M Drew Marshall Drew Marshall Carmi, IL
11 11 52F Logan Faucon Logan Faucon Elkhart, IL
12 12 44 Cory Bruns Cory Bruns Lincoln, IL
DNS 4 83 Adam Cruea Adam Cruea Troy, OH
12 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 10 65 Jordan Goldesberry Jordan Goldesberry Springfield, IL 9
2 2 10M Morgan Turpen Morgan Turpen Somerville, TN
3 1 25 Jake Blackhurst Jake Blackhurst Hanna City, IL -2
4 3 8S Steve Short Steve Short Farmington, MO -1
5 5 5T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK
6 7 28 Luke Verardi Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL 1
7 11 44M Chris Martin Chris Martin Ankeny, IA 4
8 6 77U Chris Urish Chris Urish Elkhart, IL -2
9 8 4 Bailey Goldesberry Bailey Goldesberry Springfield, IL -1
10 9 5K Kent Schmidt Kent Schmidt Owensville, IN -1
11 4 22 Dustin Barks Dustin Barks Farmington, MO -7
DNS 12 47 Terry Babb Terry Babb Decatur, IL
DNS 13 12 Corbin Gurley Corbin Gurley Hebron, IN
10 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 00 Thomas Meseraull Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA 5
2 2 99W Korey Weyant Korey Weyant Springfield, IL
3 1 08 Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK -2
4 4 10M Morgan Turpen Morgan Turpen Somerville, TN
5 3 22 Dustin Barks Dustin Barks Farmington, MO -2
6 9 21X Kameron Key Kameron Key Warrensburg, MO 3
7 8 29X Brayton Lynch Brayton Lynch Springfield, IL 1
8 5 52F Logan Faucon Logan Faucon Elkhart, IL -3
9 7 47 Terry Babb Terry Babb Decatur, IL -2
All transfer
10 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 99 Skylar Gee Skylar Gee Leduc, AB
2 2 5 Kory Bales Kory Bales Eldon, MO
3 4 44P Jacob Patton Jacob Patton Bethalto, IL 1
4 8 3 Austin Odell Austin Odell Rochester, IL 4
5 7 25 Jake Blackhurst Jake Blackhurst Hanna City, IL 2
6 3 28 Luke Verardi Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL -3
7 9 10S Jeremy Standridge Jeremy Standridge Springfield, IL 2
8 5 44M Chris Martin Chris Martin Ankeny, IA -3
9 6 9T Dylan Tuxhorn Dylan Tuxhorn Pawnee, IL -3
All transfer
10 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 21 Brinton Marvel Brinton Marvel Lizton, IN 1
2 3 27 Carson McCarl Carson McCarl Altoona, IA 1
3 5 25T Travis Arenz Travis Arenz Sheboygan, WI 2
4 7 31 Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 3
5 4 8S Steve Short Steve Short Farmington, MO -1
6 8 9K Kyle Schuett Kyle Schuett Philo, IL 2
7 9 5T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 2
8 6 83M Drew Marshall Drew Marshall Carmi, IL -2
DNS 1 12 Corbin Gurley Corbin Gurley Hebron, IN
All transfer
10 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 6R Ryan Bunton Ryan Bunton Morton, IL 1
2 1 3D Mitchell Davis Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL -1
3 6 5S Chase Stockon Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN 3
4 7 22G Riley Goodno Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 3
5 4 83 Adam Cruea Adam Cruea Troy, OH -1
6 5 77U Chris Urish Chris Urish Elkhart, IL -1
7 3 5K Kent Schmidt Kent Schmidt Owensville, IN -4
8 9 7S Wade Seiler Wade Seiler Alton, IL 1
9 8 44 Cory Bruns Cory Bruns Lincoln, IL -1
All transfer
10 Laps

410 SPRINTS – WINGEDHEAT 5

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 50 Paul Nienhiser Paul Nienhiser Chapin, IL 2
2 4 17* Robbie Standridge Robbie Standridge Springfield, IL 2
3 8 56 Jeff Asher Jeff Asher Park Hills, MO 5
4 5 5D Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 1
5 2 55 Chuck Walker Chuck Walker Herrin, IL -3
6 1 4 Bailey Goldesberry Bailey Goldesberry Springfield, IL -5
7 7 57 George Crawford George Crawford Springfield, IL
8 6 65 Jordan Goldesberry Jordan Goldesberry Springfield, IL -2
All transfer
