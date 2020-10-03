Summit USRA Nationals second night wins to Sanders, Hovden, McCowan, Larson, Jones

Friday’s second round of the 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass brought another night of hard, fast racing to the historic half-mile Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa, and five new faces to Integrity Trucking Victory Lane.

2015 Summit UJSRA Weekly Racing Series national champion Jake Gallardo of Las Cruces, N.M., led the first 11 laps of the USRA Modified main event but could not hold back the pressure from Rodney Sanders as the 30-year-old from Happy, Texas, slipped by and led the final eight laps.

Thursday’s winner, Lucas Schott, claimed runner-up honors while fellow Chatfield, Minn., racer Jacob Bleess was third. Josh Angst of Winona, Minn., finished fourth and Gallardo rounded out the top five.

In addition to $500 for the win, Sanders pocketed an additional $140 ($10 for each of his 14 USRA starts during the 2020 season). A $10 bonus for each of his nine starts was also awarded to Mark Elliott via random draw by the feature winner.

After finished second in Thursday night’s lid-lifter, Decorah’s Mitch Hovden inched closer to his unprecedented with USRA national title with a late-race pass of fellow Decorah driver Dillion Anderson.

Hovden, who clinched the 2020 Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge championship with his effort, slipped by Anderson with four laps remaining in the 20-lap American Racer USRA Stock Car feature.

Two-time and defending Iron Man champ Derek Green of Granada, Minn., worked his way into a second-place finish with Bill Crimmins of Fort Dodge, Anderson and Decorah’s Kyle Falck following in third, fourth and fifth.

Bonus money equal to $10 per start this season was also awarded to Hovden, giving him an additional $280 in earnings. As somewhat of a consolation prize, Hovden then drew a random finishing position from the “A” Main and selected the No. 4 pill, giving Anderson a $200 bonus of his own.

Dillon McCowan struggled to a 15th-place finish in his opening night effort, but the 16-year-old from Urbana, Missouri, rebounded Friday and garnered his 16th USRA B-Mod win of the 2020 campaign.

McCowan, who started fourth on the grid, passed 2013 USRA B-Mod national champion Troy Hovey of Decorah with 14 laps in the books and then paced the final six circuits to score a $400 paycheck plus a $510 bonus for his 51 starts this year.

Seventh-starting Jim Chisholm, 17, leads the current USRA B-Mod national points race and followed McCowan into second one lap later, but the Osage racer had to settle for second with Hovey following him to the checkered flag.

Ben Moudry of Protivin and Dan Hovden of Decorah completed the top five.

Chosen via random draw by the feature winner, Dave Kennedy of Sioux Falls, S.D., finished 21st but won $320 in bonus money for his 32 USRA starts in 2020.

In the Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks, veteran racer Steve Larson of Decorah sped to his fourth feature win of the season after a 16-lap thriller where he outdueled a pair of former USRA national champs—Chris Hovden of Cresco and Eric Carlisle of Carlisle.

While the 33-year-old Larson earned $300 for the win, 13th-starting Zack Smidt of Mason City finishing fourth ahead of Decorah’s Josh Ludeking.

Larson also got an extra $150 for his 15 starts this year and drew the No. 7 pill for a random main event finisher. Levi Vander Weide of Sioux Falls, S.D., finished seventh, and got $10 for each of his Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series starts this season which added $340 to his paycheck.

Devin Jones of Mason City bested Jade Lange of Humboldt in a feisty 12-lap USRA Tuner main event. His earnings were $200 plus $60 for his six starts this year.

Polesitter Josh Hills of Elkader held on for third place, Justin Anderson of Holmen, Wis., finished fourth and Jeremiah Anderson of La Crosse, Wis., took the fifth spot.

The random driver bonus of $10 per start went to 10th-place finisher Ben Horsfall of Cresco who got an extra $90.

Summit USRA Nationals finale Saturday: The 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass concludes tomorrow with USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners.

Saturday’s show will feature a complete program of last-chance races and championship main events all classes. Festivities kick off with a Tailgate Party in the afternoon featuring Hy-Vee BBQ Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., grandstands open at 4:00 and racing gets underway at 5:30. Modifieds are racing for $2,000 to win, Stock Cars are shooting for a $1,500 top prize, B-Mods battle for $1,250 to win, the Hobby Stocks winner gets $1,000 and $300 is earmarked for the USRA Tuners feature winner.

Based on total starts in 2020 prior to Wednesday, bonus money in each division will be paid to the A-Main winner, a random A-Main finisher picked by the winner and a random competitor chosen at the drivers meeting.

This weekend’s tripleheader also marks the final points races for the Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis for the Stock Cars and B-Mods.

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points are awarded all three nights. There are no track or regional points awarded anywhere this week and national points are awarded only at the Summit USRA Nationals.

Every division and every lap will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The Summit USRA Nationals returns to the Show-Me State next season as the next three events (2021-2023) will be held at the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stock and USRA Limited Mod competitors will battle at the 3rd Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7.

Opening in July 1910, the Hamilton County Speedway is the oldest speedway in the state of Iowa. In 1938, work began on the current location at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. The semi-banked half-mile dirt track was completed in the spring of 1939, and the first races were held on the track in September of that year.

The Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive is located off US 20 at exit 140, then 1.2 miles north, then 0.5 mile east on Bank St., then 0.4 mile south on Bluff St. to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Webster City, Iowa. The physical address is 1200 Bluff St, Webster City, IA 50595.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis

7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass – Night 2 of 3

Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa

Friday, October 2, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 00J J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa

2. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (5) 21 Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

6. (4) 41 Nate Hughes, Webster City, Iowa

7. (8) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (6) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

2. (7) 21B Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (2) 12 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

4. (1) 211 Jesse Ely, Webster City, Iowa

5. (3) 2C Carey Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

6. (5) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

7. (6) 85 Kelly Tapper, Webster City, Iowa

8. (8) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa

Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

3. (6) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa

4. (5) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

5. (3) 75 Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

6. (4) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

7. (1) 52 Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Feature (20 laps):

1. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (1) 21B Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (6) 00J J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa

7. (4) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (12) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (16) 41 Nate Hughes, Webster City, Iowa

10. (18) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (7) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa

12. (11) 211 Jesse Ely, Webster City, Iowa

13. (14) 75 Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

14. (9) 12 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

15. (10) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

16. (15) 21 Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

17. (13) 2C Carey Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

18. (19) 52 Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa

19. (17) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

20. (20) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

21. (21) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa

DNS – 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

DNS – 85 Kelly Tapper, Webster City, Iowa

AMERICAN RACER USRA STOCK CARS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (4) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa

2. (3) 87 Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

3. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

4. (7) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

5. (2) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

6. (9) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

7. (6) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

8. (5) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

9. (8) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

DNS – 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (6) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (4) 6 Chase Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (7) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

4. (5) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

5. (3) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

6. (10) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

7. (8) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

8. (9) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

9. (2) 22 David Davis, Shawnee, Kan.

10. (1) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

Heat #3 (7 laps):

1. (5) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (4) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

3. (8) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

4. (3) 14J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

5. (9) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

6. (7) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

7. (2) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

8. (6) 10K Jeremy Ades, Raymond, Iowa

9. (10) 00J Joe Brenner, New Berlin, Wis.

10. (1) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

Heat #4 (7 laps):

1. (6) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (8) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

3. (2) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

4. (9) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

5. (1) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

6. (3) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

7. (7) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

8. (5) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

9. (4) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

“B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

2. (3) 14J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

3. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

4. (7) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

5. (8) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

6. (5) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

7. (14) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

8. (11) 00J Joe Brenner, New Berlin, Wis.

9. (6) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

10. (10) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

11. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

12. (9) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

13. (13) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

14. (12) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

“B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

2. (2) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

3. (1) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

4. (4) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

5. (9) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

6. (8) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

7. (10) 10K Jeremy Ades, Raymond, Iowa

8. (5) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

9. (6) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

10. (12) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

11. (11) 22 David Davis, Shawnee, Kan.

12. (7) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

DNS – 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (3) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (7) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

3. (2) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (1) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

5. (9) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

6. (5) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa

7. (14) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

8. (13) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

9. (4) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

10. (11) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

11. (12) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

12. (15) 14J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

13. (16) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

14. (20) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

15. (18) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

16. (17) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

17. (19) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

18. (6) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

19. (21) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

20. (25) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

21. (23) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

22. (22) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

23. (10) 87 Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

24. (8) 6 Chase Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

25. (24) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (1) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

2. (4) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

3. (10) 476X Troy Hovey, Decorah, Iowa

4. (2) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

5. (8) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (9) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

7. (11) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

8. (6) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

9. (5) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

10. (3) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

11. (7) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (6) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (1) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa

4. (3) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

5. (7) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

6. (10) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

7. (9) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

8. (5) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

9. (11) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

10. (8) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

11. (2) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

Heat #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (4) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

3. (3) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

4. (5) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

5. (10) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

6. (2) 27 Tyler Myers, Alexandria, S.D.

7. (9) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

8. (6) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

9. (7) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

10. (8) 21W Wade Gilliland, Callender, Iowa

“B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

2. (7) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (2) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

4. (5) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

5. (9) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

6. (3) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

7. (10) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

8. (4) 27 Tyler Myers, Alexandria, S.D.

9. (6) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

10. (8) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

“B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

3. (4) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

4. (6) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

5. (1) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

6. (7) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

7. (8) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

8. (9) 21W Wade Gilliland, Callender, Iowa

9. (5) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

10. (10) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (4) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

2. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (2) 476X Troy Hovey, Decorah, Iowa

4. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

5. (8) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

6. (10) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

7. (9) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

8. (13) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

9. (3) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa

10. (14) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

11. (6) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

12. (15) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

13. (19) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

14. (11) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

15. (18) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

16. (16) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

17. (20) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

18. (22) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

19. (17) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

20. (23) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

21. (12) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

22. (21) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

23. (24) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

24. (1) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

MENSINK RACING PRODUCTS USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (10) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa

2. (2) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

3. (6) 8V Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (4) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

5. (3) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

6. (1) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

7. (5) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (9) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa

9. (7) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

10. (8) L82 Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing, S.D.

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (1) 81L Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

2. (2) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

3. (8) 12K Eric Knutson, Slater, Iowa

4. (4) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

5. (5) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

6. (7) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (11) 81 Zack Smidt, Mason City, Iowa

8. (3) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

9. (10) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

10. (6) 11 Sam Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

11. (9) 10X Dylan Ades, Rippey, Iowa

Heat #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa

2. (2) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

3. (3) 51X Rick Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (4) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

5. (8) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (10) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (7) 40 Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

8. (5) 0 Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (6) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

10. (9) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Heat #4 (7 laps):

1. (2) 82 Dylan Fitzpatrick, Magnolia, Minn.

2. (4) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

3. (5) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

4. (1) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (10) 717 Nick Schilling, Sanborn, Iowa

6. (9) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

7. (8) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (7) 55 David Gilliland, Fort Dodge, Iowa

9. (6) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa

10. (3) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

“B” Feature #1 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (6) 81 Zack Smidt, Mason City, Iowa

2. (4) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (1) 717 Nick Schilling, Sanborn, Iowa

4. (11) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

5. (3) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

6. (8) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (2) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (5) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

9. (9) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa

10. (7) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

11. (10) 0 Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (13) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13. (12) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa

DNS – L82 Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing, S.D.

“B” Feature #2 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (5) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

2. (1) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (9) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

4. (4) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

5. (2) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

6. (12) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

7. (3) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

8. (11) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

9. (8) 40 Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

10. (10) 55 David Gilliland, Fort Dodge, Iowa

11. (6) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

12. (7) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

13. (15) 10X Dylan Ades, Rippey, Iowa

14. (13) 11 Sam Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

15. (14) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

“A” Feature (16 laps):

1. (4) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

2. (2) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

3. (8) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa

4. (13) 81 Zack Smidt, Mason City, Iowa

5. (3) 81L Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

6. (11) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

7. (6) 8V Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (14) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

9. (15) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (1) 82 Dylan Fitzpatrick, Magnolia, Minn.

11. (7) 12K Eric Knutson, Slater, Iowa

12. (16) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13. (21) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

14. (17) 717 Nick Schilling, Sanborn, Iowa

15. (19) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

16. (18) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

17. (12) 51X Rick Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

18. (5) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa

19. (22) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

20. (23) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

21. (20) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

22. (10) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

23. (9) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

24. (24) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1 (7 laps):

1. (5) 7 Devin Jones, Mason City, Iowa

2. (6) 22X Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

3. (1) 74 Josh Harms, Postville, Iowa

4. (2) 3 Austin Jones, Webster City, Iowa

5. (3) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

6. (4) 38 Desiree Sells, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Heat #2 (7 laps):

1. (3) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

2. (1) 7J Ben Horsfall, Cresco, Iowa

3. (2) 18H Josh Hills, Elkader, Iowa

4. (6) 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

5. (5) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

6. (4) 404 Nathan Benzing, Harpers Ferry, Iowa

Feature (12 laps):

1. (5) 7 Devin Jones, Mason City, Iowa

2. (2) 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

3. (1) 18H Josh Hills, Elkader, Iowa

4. (9) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

5. (3) 22X Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

6. (4) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

7. (6) 74 Josh Harms, Postville, Iowa

8. (8) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

9. (10) 404 Nathan Benzing, Harpers Ferry, Iowa

10. (7) 7J Ben Horsfall, Cresco, Iowa

DNS – 3 Austin Jones, Webster City, Iowa

DNS – 38 Desiree Sells, Fort Dodge, Iowa

