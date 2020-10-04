Home Dirt Late Model News Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series Billy Moyer Claims First-Career Gumbo Nationals Crown

Billy Moyer Claims First-Career Gumbo Nationals Crown

Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series
Billy Moyer


2020 Season Draws to a Close at JMS with All American 60 on November 7

Greenville, Mississippi (10/03/20) – National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer added another accolade to his storied resume with a Saturday night win in the finale of   the 14th annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Speedway. The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil event rewarded the Arkansas traveler with a $8,000 payday for his 844th career victory.

Moyer overtook race leader B.J. Robinson on lap 32 for the top spot and never looked back on his way to his first ever triumph in the event at the ¼-mile oval.

“At the beginning of the race, B.J. (Robinson), he smoked us all there at the first half of the race anyway,” said Moyer. “We moved around, moved around and I just felt like (the track) was going away down there a little bit, at least for my car. I kept kinda watching that outside, watching that outside and on that one restart it was getting to the part of the race where it was time to go, so we went for it.”

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Timothy Culp swapped the lead with fifth-starting B.J. Robinson during the first ten circuits of the 50-lap feature before Robinson took control. The Louisiana racer paced the field before Moyer race into the top spot. Once out front Moyer cruised to his second CCSDS victory of the season and the 12th of his career.

B.J. Robinson, Timothy Culp, Spencer Hughes, and Rick Rickman completed the Top-5 finishers.

The CCSDS now takes a one-month break before their final event on November 7, when the ninth annual All American 60 comes to life at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi). The night’s main event posts a $6,000 top prize.

Heading into the finale, Logan Martin holds a 154 point lead atop the series standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man.

For more information on the final event of the 2020 campaign, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net .

The tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM 40 right-rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 3, 2020
Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

Feature Finish
1)Billy Moyer 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Timothy Culp 4)Spencer Hughes 5)Rick Rickman 6)Mike Palasini 7)Neil Baggett 8)Morgan Bagley 9)Robert Baker 10)Kyle Beard 11)Drew Armstrong 12)Hunter Rasdon 13)Jake Timm 14)Clay Fisher 15)Derrick Nichols 16)Cole Farmer 17)Chad Mallett 18)Logan Martin 19)Brian Rickman 20)Chad Thrash 21)Eric Cooley 22)Chandler Petty 23)Josh Putnam 24)Jon Mitchell 25)Joseph Gorby

DNS: Kenny Basco, Richard Sanders, Colton Horner, Ross Camponovo, David Beach, Jason Michau, Travis Ashley, Seth Reed, Terry Wilson, Logan Showah, David Nichols, Justin Paxton, Mark Shipman

Entries: 38
Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): Timothy Culp (14.094 seconds)
Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Spencer Hughes
Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp
P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Josh Putnam
VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes
Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer
Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #1 Winner: Joseph Gorby
Hoosier Race Tire B-Main #2 Winner: Chad Thrash
New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp
COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Contingency Awards
Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Timothy Culp
Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin
Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman
Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Mike Palasini
Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley
Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker
Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard
Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong
ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon
Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Jake Timm
P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Clay Fisher
Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Derrick Nichols
Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Cole Farmer
Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett
Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

 

 

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Billy Moyer Wires COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Field at Boothill
  2. Billy Moyer Jr. Takes Second-Straight COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Victory
  3. Billy Moyer Jr. Registers Hometown Win with CCSDS
  4. Billy Moyer Sweeps CCSDS Competition at Legit Speedway
  5. Billy Moyer Jr. Surges to CCSDS Checkers at Crowley’s Ridge
  6. Billy Moyer Invades Magnolia TONIGHT After Picking Up Career Win #841!
jdearing

Latest articles

Billy Moyer Claims First-Career Gumbo Nationals Crown

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
2020 Season Draws to a Close at JMS with All American 60 on November 7 Greenville, Mississippi (10/03/20) – National Dirt Late Model Hall of...
Read more

Donny Schatz claims sixth National Open title, $75K top prize

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
JUST WHAT HE NEEDED: Donny Schatz claims sixth National Open title, $75K top prize Jason Johnson Racing takes team points lead and Brad Sweet loses...
Read more

Schott, Falck, Jackson, Gulbrandson, Stahl wear Summit USRA Nationals crowns

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Only Eric Stanton had ever won two summit USRA Nationals main events before this week, but after Saturday night’s 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals...
Read more

Taylor repeats Big Buck 50 victory while Fennewald takes ULMA feature and Henson earns season championship

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 3, 2020) - Peyton Taylor came to Lucas Oil Speedway on a mission to repeat his Big Buck 50 championship. Call it...
Read more
Previous articleDonny Schatz claims sixth National Open title, $75K top prize

Related articles

Ricky Thornton Jr. Gets First Lucas Oil Series Win at the Pittsburgher

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
IMPERIAL, PA (October 3, 2020) - Ricky Thornton Jr. picked a great time to get his first career win in the Lucas Oil Late Model...
Read more

Chris Madden Lands New Team in World of Outlaws Victory Lane at Tennessee’s 411 Motor Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
SMOKEY IN SEYMOUR: Chris Madden Takes New Team to World of Outlaws Victory Lane at 411 Motor Speedway Madden Collects 28th Career Win; First Victory...
Read more

Neil Baggett takes Comp Cams Series win at Greenville Speedway!

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
SUPER LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 21XXX Neil Baggett Columbus, MS 1 2 1 90R Brian Rickman Columbus, MS -1 3 6 21 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 3 4 9 11J Drew Armstrong Alexander, AR 5 5 10 1 BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 5 6 3 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR -3 7 15 36M Logan Martin West Plains, MO 8 8 17 R5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Billy Moyer Wires COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Field at Boothill
  2. Billy Moyer Jr. Takes Second-Straight COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Victory
  3. Billy Moyer Jr. Registers Hometown Win with CCSDS
  4. Billy Moyer Sweeps CCSDS Competition at Legit Speedway
  5. Billy Moyer Jr. Surges to CCSDS Checkers at Crowley’s Ridge
  6. Billy Moyer Invades Magnolia TONIGHT After Picking Up Career Win #841!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

Illinois jdearing - 0
Two signature drag racing events will be livestreamed on FloSports  October 2, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, FloSports today...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more

Tim Manville takes Tri-City Speedway victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL - 2 3 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 3 2 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -1 4 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 5 6 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 1 6 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL -1 7 10 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 8 25 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 17 9 11 82 Billy...
Read more

Will Krup goes back to back with second straight Mod Mania win at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 10 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 8 3 14 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 11 4 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 5 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -3 6 9 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 3 7 6 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1 8 1 22 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -7 9 15 128 Zach Schantz Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: