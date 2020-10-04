Billy Moyer Claims First-Career Gumbo Nationals Crown



2020 Season Draws to a Close at JMS with All American 60 on November 7

Greenville, Mississippi (10/03/20) – National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer added another accolade to his storied resume with a Saturday night win in the finale of the 14th annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Speedway. The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil event rewarded the Arkansas traveler with a $8,000 payday for his 844th career victory.

Moyer overtook race leader B.J. Robinson on lap 32 for the top spot and never looked back on his way to his first ever triumph in the event at the ¼-mile oval.

“At the beginning of the race, B.J. (Robinson), he smoked us all there at the first half of the race anyway,” said Moyer. “We moved around, moved around and I just felt like (the track) was going away down there a little bit, at least for my car. I kept kinda watching that outside, watching that outside and on that one restart it was getting to the part of the race where it was time to go, so we went for it.”

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Timothy Culp swapped the lead with fifth-starting B.J. Robinson during the first ten circuits of the 50-lap feature before Robinson took control. The Louisiana racer paced the field before Moyer race into the top spot. Once out front Moyer cruised to his second CCSDS victory of the season and the 12th of his career.

B.J. Robinson, Timothy Culp, Spencer Hughes, and Rick Rickman completed the Top-5 finishers.

The CCSDS now takes a one-month break before their final event on November 7, when the ninth annual All American 60 comes to life at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi). The night’s main event posts a $6,000 top prize.

Heading into the finale, Logan Martin holds a 154 point lead atop the series standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man.

For more information on the final event of the 2020 campaign, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net .

The tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM 40 right-rear option.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 3, 2020

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

Feature Finish

1)Billy Moyer 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Timothy Culp 4)Spencer Hughes 5)Rick Rickman 6)Mike Palasini 7)Neil Baggett 8)Morgan Bagley 9)Robert Baker 10)Kyle Beard 11)Drew Armstrong 12)Hunter Rasdon 13)Jake Timm 14)Clay Fisher 15)Derrick Nichols 16)Cole Farmer 17)Chad Mallett 18)Logan Martin 19)Brian Rickman 20)Chad Thrash 21)Eric Cooley 22)Chandler Petty 23)Josh Putnam 24)Jon Mitchell 25)Joseph Gorby

DNS: Kenny Basco, Richard Sanders, Colton Horner, Ross Camponovo, David Beach, Jason Michau, Travis Ashley, Seth Reed, Terry Wilson, Logan Showah, David Nichols, Justin Paxton, Mark Shipman

Entries: 38

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): Timothy Culp (14.094 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Spencer Hughes

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Josh Putnam

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #1 Winner: Joseph Gorby

Hoosier Race Tire B-Main #2 Winner: Chad Thrash

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Mike Palasini

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Jake Timm

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Clay Fisher

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Derrick Nichols

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Cole Farmer

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

