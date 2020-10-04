Home Race Track News Illinois Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Springfield Mile
Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status Led Pts
1 1 24    Ryan Unzicker RJR Transportation   (Bill Hendren) Chevrolet 103 running 102 49
2 5 4    Hailie Deegan Monster Energy   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 1 43
3 3 23    Bret Holmes Holmes II Excavation, Inc   (Stacy Holmes) Chevrolet 103 running 0 41
4 9 17    Taylor Gray Ford Performance   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 0 40
5 6 16    Kelly Kovski Schluckebeier Farms   (Mike Allgaier) Chevrolet 103 running 0 39
6 12 10    Mike Basham Clifton Trucking   (Andy Hillenburg) Toyota 103 running 0 38
7 10 15    Drew Dollar JBL   (Bill Venturini) Toyota 101 running 0 37
8 8 20    Corey Heim Craftsman   (Billy Venturini) Toyota 97 crash 0 36
9 4 25    Michael Self Sinclair Lubricants   (Cathy Venturini) Toyota 97 crash 0 35
10 2 18    Ty Gibbs Monster / Terrible Herbst / ORCA   (Coy Gibbs) Toyota 93 running 0 34
11 11 06    Tim Richmond GreatRailing.com   (Wayne Peterson) Toyota 81 overheating 0 33
12 13 11    Tim Monroe Fast Track Blasting   (Andy Hillenburg) Toyota 32 transmission 0 32
13 15 48    Brad Smith Henshaw Automation   (Brad Smith) Chevrolet 30 clutch 0 31
14 7 69    Will Kimmel Valvoline / Clarksville Schwinn   (Bill Kimmel) Ford 23 crash 0 30
15 14 12    Owen Smith Fast Track   (Michelle Hillenburg) Chevrolet 8 brakes 0 29
16 16 7    Eric Caudell Caudell Consulting & Marketing   (Eric Caudell) Ford 6 suspension 0 28
17 17 0    Wayne Peterson GreatRailing.com   (Wayne Peterson) Chevrolet 0 did not start 0 27
* Race extended to 103 laps due to overtime.
Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Illinois
