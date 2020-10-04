Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Fin
St
#
Driver
Sponsor / Owner
Car
Laps
Status
Led
Pts
1
1
24
Ryan Unzicker
RJR Transportation (Bill Hendren)
Chevrolet
103
running
102
49
2
5
4
Hailie Deegan
Monster Energy (David Gilliland)
Ford
103
running
1
43
3
3
23
Bret Holmes
Holmes II Excavation, Inc (Stacy Holmes)
Chevrolet
103
running
0
41
4
9
17
Taylor Gray
Ford Performance (David Gilliland)
Ford
103
running
0
40
5
6
16
Kelly Kovski
Schluckebeier Farms (Mike...
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1
Finish
Start
#
Competitor
Hometown
+/-
1
6
7H
Nick Hoffman
Mooresville, NC
5
2
4
19K
Will Krup
Mt. Carmel, IL
2
3
1
77
Rick Stevenson
O'fallon, MO
-2
4
12
96M
Mike McKinney
Plainfield, IL
8
5
8
22H
Josh Harris
Utica, KY
3
6
3
8S
Kyle Steffens
St. Charles, MO
-3
7
11
1A
Steve Meyer Jr
Stanton, IL
4
8
5
36
Dan Ems
Barnhart, MO
-3
9
17
10X
Jim Black
Bonne...
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1
Finish
Start
#
Competitor
Hometown
+/-
1
5
19K
Will Krup
Mt. Carmel, IL
4
2
10
7
Nick Hoffman
Mooresville, NC
8
3
14
24H
Mike Harrison
Highland, IL
11
4
3
96M
Mike McKinney
Plainfield, IL
-1
5
2
77
Rick Stevenson
O'fallon, MO
-3
6
9
1A
Steve Meyer Jr
Stanton, IL
3
7
6
8S
Kyle Steffens
St. Charles, MO
-1
8
1
22
Wade Wenthe
Effingham, IL
-7
9
15
128
Zach Schantz
Highland,...