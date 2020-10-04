Schott, Falck, Jackson, Gulbrandson, Stahl wear Summit USRA Nationals crowns

Only Eric Stanton had ever won two summit USRA Nationals main events before this week, but after Saturday night’s 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass, there are now three more racers with multiple wins and two new names added to the elite list of champions.

After a win on Thursday and a runner-up finish Friday night, Lucas Schott, started on the pole and paced all 40 laps of the USRA Modified main event at the historic half-mile Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa.

It was the second victory for Schott at the Summit USRA Nationals. He won the event’s third running in 2016 at the Lakeside Speedway en route to the USRA Modified national title that year.

Jake Gallardo of Las Cruces, New Mexico, sits second in the national points battle and crossed the finish line in second behind Schott with four-time USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, third.

The fourth driver to see the checkered flag was Jacob Bleess of Chatfield, Minnesota, and Josh Angst of Winona, Minnesota, completed the top five.

The 24-year-old ‘Cool Hand Luke’ from Chatfield, Minnesota, pocketed $2,000 for his feature race win and padded his national points lead. Based on his 27 starts this season, Schott earned an extra $1,350 on the night.

While standing in Integrity Trucking Victory Lane, Schott drew the No. 15 for the random driver in the main event to win a $25 bonus for every summit USRA Weekly Racing Series start this season. That gave Bill Stettner of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, a $225 bonus for his 15th-place finish.

Decorah’s Kyle Falck won last year’s American Racer USRA Stock Car main event one year ago at the Hamilton County Speedway during the Summit USRA Nationals and was cruising to a second consecutive title when the yellow flag waved with six laps to go in Saturday’s 35-lap finale.

Behind the 37-year-old Falck, fellow Decorah driver Mitch Hovden was riding the high line around the historic half-mile dirt oval while Doug Keller of Easton, Missouri, got the caution he was hoping for after clawing his way to third after starting 13th. The running order was unchanged when the caution came out again two laps later.

Falck and Hovden streaked underneath the flagstand side by side with two laps remaining, but moments later Waukon’s Dan Jones passed the flagstand in a series of violent flips, resulting in a red flag to stop the race.

Jones, who lost the use of his legs after he broke his back in a logging accident in 2012 and uses hand controls in his Stock Car, was uninjured in the frightening crash.

Another quick caution before a lap could be completed made produced a second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, but the result remained unchanged as Falck held off Hovden and Keller to score his seventh win of the 2020 campaign.

Behind Hovden and Keller, Patrick Graham of Ames and Thursday’s feature winner, Myles Michehl of fort Dodge, rounded out the top five at the finish line.

Falck—the 2016 Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge champion—earned $1,500 for his efforts plus an additional $660 in bonus money for his 22 USRA Starts this season. The winner drew the 24th-place finisher for a $20 bonus for every USRA start this season. The winning driver was Shawn Ritter but no bonus money was awarded as Thursday was his first USRA start of the year.

Like the Stock Cars, the final handful of laps in the USRA B-Mod feature race took twice as long to finish as the first 20 laps did thanks to a flurry of late-race cautions.

National points leader Jim Chisholm of Osage was the class of the field for the first 21 laps of Saturday’s 30-lap USRA B-Mod finale but contact with an infield tractor tire just as the yellow flag was waving left him with a busted left front wheel and flat tire.

That left two-time defending USRA B-Mod national champion Kris Jackson, two-time Iron Man champ Dan Hovden and two-time track champ Ty Griffith as the next three in line to fight for the championship trophy.

On the restart, Hovden tagged the outer concrete wall, leaving Griffith to battle Jackson for the lead, but a caution one lap later reset the field again. The yellow waved five more times before the checkered flag waved and saw Ben Moudry, Jake Richards, Taylor Skauge and Hovden involved in one or more of those along the way.

When the green flag was unfurled again, Chisholm was all the way back up to sixth but Jackson and Griffith pulled away to settle it among themselves. In the end, Jackson kept his national title hopes alive with his second Summit USRA Nationals victory while Griffith settled for second.

The 35-year-old from Lebanon, Missouri, registered his 18th feature win of 2020 and pocketed $1,250 for his efforts. Additionally, Jackson earned $30 for each of his USRA-sanctioned starts this season. That $1,320 bonus for his 44 starts more than doubled his one-night paycheck to $2,570.

Behind runner-up Griffith, Urbana, Missouri’s Dillon McCowan rebounded for a solid third-place finish with Taylor Skauge of Caledonia, Minnesota, taking the fourth position and Elma’s Brandon Hare rounding out the top five finishers.

The seventh-place finisher earned a $20 bonus for every start this season, and that put an extra $280 in the wallet owned by Camden Myers of Ethan, S.D.

He’s well on his way to a sixth national points title in the Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock division, but the one thing that has eluded Dustin Gulbrandson is a Saturday night feature win at the Summit USRA Nationals.

That item was crossed off his bucket list Saturday as the 30-year-old from Sioux Falls, S.D., rolled to his 25th feature win of the year.

The win was worth $1,000 plus an additional $20 for each of his starts this season. That boosted his paycheck to $1,940 with his 47 starts.

After taking the lead on lap 2, Gulbrandson led the final 24 laps with fellow Sioux Falls speedster Tyler Schlumbohm—who won the 2018 Summit USRA Nationals at the I-35 Speedway in Winston, Missouri—following him all the way to take runner-up honors.

Zack Smidt of Mason City took the third spot, Levin Vander Weide of Sioux Falls finished fourth and 2020 Hamilton County Speedway track champion Scott Dobel of Manly completed the top five.

Fifth place was the random finishing position drawn by Gulbrandson, so Dobel received an additional $15 for each of his 28 starts this season—a $420 bonus.

Fayette County Speedway track champion Brad Stahl of Castalia passed polesitter Justin Anderson on the second lap of the USRA Tuner main event and led the final 14 circuits to score the win.

USRA Tuner national points leader Brian Schoenbaum Jr. made the long haul from San Antonio, Texas, pay off with a second-place paycheck. Anderson held on for third, followed by Elkader’s Josh Hills and Postville’s Josh Harms.

Stahl, 33, pocketed $300 for the win plus $180 for his 10 starts this season. The winner drew a random finisher while in victory lane and got ($10 for each of his USRA starts this season).

Throughout the three nights of racing, one driver from each class was randomly selected from those in attendance at the drivers meeting each night. Those 14 competitors each received a $10 bonus for every USRA start this season.

The Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass moves to the Show-Me State in 2021 and will be hosted by the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, for at least the next three years.

The Hamilton County Speedway will host one final event on Friday and Saturday, October 23-24, with the Fall Futurity featuring Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods and Hobby Stocks.

Summit USRA Southern Nationals set for November 5-7: Sunoco USRA Factory Stock and USRA Limited Mod competitors will battle at the 3rd Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7.

Those two classes will be joined by the fire-breathing USMTS Modifieds both nights and the USRA Tuners on Friday and Saturday. Every division and every lap will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Christie Door Company Iron Man Challenge built by Medieval Chassis

7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass – Night 3 of 3

Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

“B” Feature (10 laps, all advance):

1. (1) 12 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

2. (3) 41 Nate Hughes, Webster City, Iowa

3. (5) 2C Carey Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

4. (9) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa

5. (2) 211 Jesse Ely, Webster City, Iowa

6. (7) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

7. (8) 52 Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (6) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

9. (4) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

DNS – 21 Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

DNS – 85 Kelly Tapper, Webster City, Iowa

“A” Feature (40 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (4) 21B Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (8) 00J J.D. Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa

7. (7) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (6) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (9) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

10. (12) 41 Nate Hughes, Webster City, Iowa

11. (11) 12 Mark Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

12. (19) 85D Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

13. (10) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa

14. (15) 211 Jesse Ely, Webster City, Iowa

15. (18) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

16. (14) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa

17. (17) 52 Ryan Sams, Fort Dodge, Iowa

18. (13) 2C Carey Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

19. (16) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

DNS – 75 Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

AMERICAN RACER USRA STOCK CARS

“B” Feature #1 (10 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

2. (2) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

3. (4) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

4. (5) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

5. (3) 14J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

6. (11) 87 Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

7. (4) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

8. (10) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

9. (6) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

10. (9) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

11. (12) 10K Jeremy Ades, Raymond, Iowa

12. (7) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

DNS – 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

DNS – 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

“B” Feature #2 (10 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 6 Chase Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

2. (4) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

3. (3) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

4. (1) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

5. (6) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

6. (5) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

7. (10) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

8. (9) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

9. (11) 22 David Davis, Shawnee, Kan.

10. (8) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

11. (7) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

12. (12) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

DNS – 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

DNS – 00J Joe Brenner, New Berlin, Wis.

Last Chance Race (9 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

2. (3) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

3. (10) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

4. (2) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

5. (5) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

6. (14) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

7. (13) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

8. (8) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

9. (7) 4 Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa

10. (11) 0TG Brad Te Grotenhuis, Orange City, Iowa

11. (6) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

12. (1) 14J Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

13. (12) 10K Jeremy Ades, Raymond, Iowa

14. (9) 22 David Davis, Shawnee, Kan.

DNS – 87 Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

DNS – 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

DNS – 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

DNS – 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

DNS – 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

DNS – 00J Joe Brenner, New Berlin, Wis.

“A” Feature (35 laps):

1. (3) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

2. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (13) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

4. (9) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

5. (4) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (5) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa

7. (2) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

8. (15) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

9. (8) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

10. (11) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

11. (17) 5A Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, Iowa

12. (10) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

13. (6) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

14. (18) 38 Joe Schmit, Ventura, Iowa

15. (12) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

16. (25) 15X Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

17. (24) 52 Nathan Ely, Webster City, Iowa

18. (16) 2L Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Iowa

19. (27) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

20. (26) 808 Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa

21. (21) 60 Wyatt Medlin, Rockford, Iowa

22. (19) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

23. (14) 6 Chase Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

24. (23) 7R Shawn Ritter, Keystone, Iowa

25. (20) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

26. (7) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

27. (22) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

USRA B-MODS

“B” Feature #1 (10 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

3. (3) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (6) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

5. (4) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

6. (10) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

7. (5) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

8. (7) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

9. (11) 66R Randy Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

10. (8) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

11. (9) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

DNS – 5 Mitch Frakes, Eagle Grove, Iowa

“B” Feature #2 (10 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

2. (2) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

3. (4) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

4. (5) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (8) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa

6. (7) 27 Tyler Myers, Alexandria, S.D.

7. (3) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

8. (9) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

9. (6) 21W Wade Gilliland, Callender, Iowa

DNS – 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

DNS – 476X Troy Hovey, Decorah, Iowa

Last Chance Race (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

2. (1) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

3. (2) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa

4. (5) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

5. (8) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

6. (6) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

7. (12) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

8. (7) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

9. (4) 27 Tyler Myers, Alexandria, S.D.

10. (10) 21W Wade Gilliland, Callender, Iowa

11. (9) 66R Randy Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

12. (11) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

DNS – 476X Troy Hovey, Decorah, Iowa

DNS – 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

DNS – 5 Mitch Frakes, Eagle Grove, Iowa

“A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (4) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

3. (6) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

4. (10) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

5. (13) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

6. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (18) 1M Camden Myers, Ethan, S.D.

8. (11) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

9. (21) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

10. (17) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

11. (8) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

12. (23) 65J Josh Appel, Mason City, Iowa

13. (12) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

14. (16) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

15. (20) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

16. (27) 97 Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

17. (25) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

18. (24) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

19. (9) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

20. (22) 12 Scotty Allen, Urbana, Mo.

21. (2) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

22. (7) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

23. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

24. (15) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

25. (14) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

26. (26) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

27. (19) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

MENSINK RACING PRODUCTS USRA HOBBY STOCKS

“B” Feature #1 (8 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 8V Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (2) 51X Rick Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (3) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa

4. (4) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (5) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

6. (8) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

7. (9) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa

8. (6) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa

9. (10) 717 Nick Schilling, Sanborn, Iowa

10. (7) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

“B” Feature #2 (8 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 82 Dylan Fitzpatrick, Magnolia, Minn.

2. (4) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

3. (6) 55 David Gilliland, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (2) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

5. (3) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

6. (7) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

7. (5) 40 Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

8. (10) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

9. (9) 12K Eric Knutson, Slater, Iowa

10. (8) L82 Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing, S.D.

“B” Feature #3 (8 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (7) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (2) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

4. (3) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (4) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

6. (10) 29N Gavin Jorgenson, Emmetsburg, Iowa

7. (9) 11 Sam Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

8. (6) 0 Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (8) 10X Dylan Ades, Rippey, Iowa

10. (5) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

Last Chance Race (9 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (9) 29N Gavin Jorgenson, Emmetsburg, Iowa

3. (6) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

4. (7) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

5. (5) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

6. (16) 717 Nick Schilling, Sanborn, Iowa

7. (4) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

8. (3) 9 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (19) 88N Nate Parkhill, Webster City, Iowa

10. (8) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

11. (13) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa

12. (15) 0 Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13. (2) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

14. (11) 40 Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

15. (18) 10X Dylan Ades, Rippey, Iowa

16. (12) 11 Sam Umbarger, Garner, Iowa

17. (14) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

18. (10) 11G Jayden Glenn, Stratford, Iowa

19. (17) 12K Eric Knutson, Slater, Iowa

DNS – 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

DNS – L82 Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing, S.D.

“A” Feature (25 laps):

1. (3) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (4) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (6) 81 Zack Smidt, Mason City, Iowa

4. (13) 8V Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (5) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

6. (12) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (14) 82 Dylan Fitzpatrick, Magnolia, Minn.

8. (2) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

9. (21) 42T Steve Jones, Story City, Iowa

10. (9) 81L Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

11. (19) 4D Daniel Ayers, Webster City, Iowa

12. (8) 18XX Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa

13. (10) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

14. (23) 29N Gavin Jorgenson, Emmetsburg, Iowa

15. (27) 717 Nick Schilling, Sanborn, Iowa

16. (28) 18K Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

17. (26) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

18. (24) 75 Michael Minnier, Monona, Iowa

19. (20) 55 David Gilliland, Fort Dodge, Iowa

20. (25) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa

21. (18) 20 Travis Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

22. (17) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

23. (15) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

24. (1) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

25. (22) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

26. (7) 8R Cory Roe, Webster City, Iowa

27. (11) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa

28. (16) 51X Rick Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1 (5 laps):

1. (5) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

2. (1) 404 Nathan Benzing, Harpers Ferry, Iowa

3. (6) 18H Josh Hills, Elkader, Iowa

4. (2) 38 Desiree Sells, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (3) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

6. (4) 56 Katie Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

7. (7) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

Heat #2 (5 laps):

1. (2) 74 Josh Harms, Postville, Iowa

2. (1) 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

3. (6) 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

4. (4) 7J Ben Horsfall, Cresco, Iowa

5. (5) 22X Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

6. (7) 5 Oliver Monson, Humboldt, Iowa

DNS – (3) 3 Austin Jones, Webster City, Iowa

Feature (15 laps):

1. (7) 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

2. (5) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

3. (1) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

4. (8) 18H Josh Hills, Elkader, Iowa

5. (2) 74 Josh Harms, Postville, Iowa

6. (12) 56 Katie Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

7. (6) 38 Desiree Sells, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (9) 404 Nathan Benzing, Harpers Ferry, Iowa

9. (3) 7J Ben Horsfall, Cresco, Iowa

10. (11) 5 Oliver Monson, Humboldt, Iowa

11. (10) 22X Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

12. (13) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

13. (4) 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

DNS – (14) 3 Austin Jones, Webster City, Iowa

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

