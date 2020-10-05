Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

Mike Ruefer's Super Late Model Performance Ranking "Top 50"

September 2020 “September Song Edition”

The winds grow cold when they reach September. For we know our season is nearing the end with only to remember. The marquee events that usually fill the month and make champions changed but we carried on the race and managed to fill our nights and days.

The break of schedule in our historical past proved this month was like no other. I for one hope 2021 is back to normal when we crown champions at Eldora and Knoxville together.

That’s enough rhyming for today let’s talk about the “Top Ten” before October rolls away.

The first four drivers are rock sold for another month. Brandon Sheppard basically has the year locked up baring disaster. I don’t expect Brandon and Rocket 1 to falter at all. Jimmy Owens is holding on right now to 2nd and not gaining ground but also not losing any either. The battle right is between Zack Dohm and Brandon Overton. Both are having excellent years. The wild card in this chase is Tim McCredie. He’s the big money guy this year at the big money show, so who knows.

Michigan has one it’s best ranked at number 6 and that’s Travis Stemler who’s having a great year. Another is Dona Marcoullier who is sitting just outside the ranking with 14 events. If he gets another race in this year he will hit the ranking with a big bang. Ricky Weiss and Josh Richards are the level of consistency in their respective national touring groups. Night after night they perform at the highest level. The final two drivers are very good in their areas of the country. Max Blair reigns supreme right now in Pennsylvania and Ross Bailes continues to be the Big Frog in the Southeast.

Folks, that’s my song for September. You can hum along for the remainder of the article as we roll through the credits. The SLMR ranking will sit idle next month and the Grand Finale will be in November with the annual “Top 100.”

The current event qualifier number for September was 15 features and I think I’ll keep it there for the final edition in November. Since we lost most of March, all of April and didn’t get back going till May, I think 15 is a fair number for qualification. Currently 129 drivers have met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun.

With 1184 drivers currently being tracked since January 1st, here is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50” for September. It’s a strong list of the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1          Brandon Sheppard

2          Jimmy Owens

3          Zack Dohm

4          Brandon Overton

5          Tim McCreadie

6          Travis Stemler

7          Ricky Weiss

8          Josh Richards

9          Max Blair

10        Ross Bailes

11        Jonathan Davenport

12        Dale McDowell

13        Ricky Thornton Jr.

14        Jason Feger

15        Brian Shirley

16        Rick Eckert

17        Jesse Stovall

18        Shane Clanton

19        Chris Madden

20        Tyler Erb

21        Bobby Pierce

22        Michael Norris

23        Ryan Unzicker

24        Shannon Babb

25        Mike Marlar

26        Jared Miley

27        Gregg Satterlee

28        Dennis Erb Jr.

29        Payton Looney

30        Timothy Culp

31        Frank Heckenast Jr.

32        Cade Dillard

33        Jimmy Mars

34        Devin Moran

35        Billy Moyer

36        Spencer Hughes

37        Cory Hedgecock

38        Kyle Bronson

39        B.J. Robinson

40        Kyle Strickler

41        Chris Ferguson

42        Mason Zeigler

43        Tanner English

44        Tyler Carpenter

45        Ryan Gustin

46        Kent Robinson

47        Chase Junghans

48        Donald McIntosh

49        Logan Martin

50        Steve Casebolt

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2000 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

 

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer

 

