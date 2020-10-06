O’Reilly Auto Parts Inks Agreement as Wild Wing Shootout Presenting Sponsor

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (October 6, 2020) — The inaugural Schaeffer’s Oil Wild Wing Shootout at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway will be presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The Missouri-based company has been the presenting sponsor of the track’s sister event, the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout since 2018.

“What can you say about O’Reilly Auto Parts, other than you can’t put a price tag on the value of their support and loyalty to our events. They’ve been staunch supporters of our Wild West Shootout since 2018, and when we presented the concept for the brand-new Wild Wing Shootout, they were immediately all-in to be the presenting sponsor,” commented event promoter, Chris Kearns.

“Starting a new event is both an exciting and daunting task. To have O’Reilly Auto Parts behind us 110% as a great marketing partner is a definitive shot in the arm as our staff works diligently to prepare for the inaugural Wild Wing Shootout.”

Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., O’Reilly Auto Parts serves both professional and do-it-yourself- customers in providing automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories. The company has over 5,000 locations across the country.

For more information on the company’s great products and their nearest location to you, please visit www.OReillyAuto.com .

Officials recently announced the inaugural Schaeffer’s Oil Wild Wing Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is set for January 22, 23, and 24, 2021 at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway. The brand-new event will find 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Cars competing for a $7,000 top prize in the Friday, January 22 opener, while the programs on Saturday and Sunday, January 23 – 24 will each boast a $10,000 winner’s check.

The event is a co-promotion between Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout promoter, Chris Kearns and FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway promoter, Jonah Trussel.

“What better way to kick the new Sprint Car season into gear than with great racing at a great track with great Arizona weather,” Kearns noted. “Throw in the possibility of picking up three big wins, while simultaneously escaping the clutches of winter, and this becomes the ultimate racing vacation.”

IMCA Modifieds will join the action on all three programs. Additionally, An Open Practice Session is scheduled for Thursday, January 21.

Tommie Estes and Doug Lockwood will oversee the 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Car and IMCA Modified action.

“Over the past several years we’ve assembled a great staff at the Wild West Shootout, and many of those same faces will be involved with the Wild Wing Shootout,” Kearns continued.” Additionally, we are excited to have Tommie (Estes) and Doug (Lockwood) leading race operations for the new event. Both are well-respected and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.”

Advanced ticket sales are expected to become available in the next few weeks. Ticket information as well as full event details can be found at www.WildWingShootout.com.

Additionally, please make sure to follow us on social media at:

Facebook: @WildWingShootout

Twitter: @WingShootout

Instagram: @WingShootout

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com