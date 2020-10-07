Home Missouri Central Missouri Speedway After Completion of Unprecedented 2020 Season Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to...

After Completion of Unprecedented 2020 Season Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to 2021!

MissouriCentral Missouri SpeedwayRace Track News
Central Missouri Speedway
October 5, 2020
For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) For some, putting a lid on the 2020 Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) season last weekend could not get here soon enough, but for others the season ended too quickly! Either way, everyone can agree that 2020 turned out to be an interesting year for multiple reasons.

Delays and restrictions related to the pandemic changed the schedule on multiple occasions; however, this did not stop the drivers from putting on some of the best racing we have seen in recent memory at CMS and the crowd counts were very respectable all the way through the season.

All total, 396 different drivers competed at CMS in 2020 in the track’s weekly racing and special-event programs. These drivers came from nine different states and 176 different hometowns.

CMS recognized season champions and drivers finishing top ten in points at a post-race event last weekend hosted by 28-year promoters Earl and Susan Walls. Dean Wille collected his first-ever A-Mod championship at the speedway over a pair of former champions, Terry Schultz, and Gunner Martin. Wille took one main event win as eight different drivers collected A-Main victories. A-Mod Final Standings.

Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points
1 68- Dean Wille, Warrensburg 822
2 90- Terry Schultz, Sedalia 758
3 75- Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek 754
4 14- Kameron Grindstaff, Independence 678
5 22h- Dustin Hodges, Centralia 576
6 7- Anthony Tanner, Topeka KS 570
7 17- Rod Cordon, Independence 558
8 88- Jimmy Dowell, Boonville 437
9 1k- Tim Karrick, Basehor KS 436
10 16s- Kevin Blackburn, Fulton 411

In the Street Stock Final Standings, Aaron Poe collected his first-ever championship by a comfortable margin over Jay Prevete and 14-time champion John Brooks. Poe was one of six drivers to collect a victory this year but was the only driver to win multiple main events as he captured eight victories.

Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points
1 45- Aaron Poe, Warrensburg 656
2 25xxx- Jay Prevete, Windsor 525
3 27- John Brooks, Warrensburg 521
4 10- Marc Carter, Warrensburg 432
5 12v- Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia 428
6 254- Dallas White, Centerview 387
7 83k- Denny Fitzpatrick, Warrensburg 372
8 04- Cody Frazon, LaMonte 362
9 29- Bronson Wicker, Sedalia 360
30c- Clayton Campbell, Otterville 360

Jacob Ebert added a fifth B-Mod title to his growing driver profile. Along the way, Ebert picked up two victories during a year in which eight different drivers collected feature wins. Patrick Royalty captured five victories, the most of any driver this season and finished second overall with Jeremy Lile with one victory in third.

Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points
1 94- Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove 822
2 49- Patrick Royalty, Kansas City KS 777
3 05- Jeremy Lile. Higginsville 745
4 61- Sturgis Streeter, Hoyt KS 728
5 88- Derek Nevels, Corder 607
6 14- Sebastian Wolfenbarger, Blue Springs 506
7 27d- Larry Drake, Osceola 502
8 03b- Chris Brockway, Warrensburg 479
9 2- Rick Anderson, Slater 454
10 12c- Steve Clancy, Odessa 451

Although 2020 served as the final year for the Mod-Lites as a weekly race class as announced above, the big story throughout the year was once again the dominating performance of Dillon Raffurty, who collected his fourth-straight track championship in a year that he collected 13 total victories. Just four drivers captured feature wins, with Justin Kinderknecht, David Raffurty, and Donnie Dannar also collecting wins.

Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points
1 46- Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City 859
2 64- David Raffurty, Kansas City 788
3 171- Donnie Dannar, Lone Jack 760
4 41- Mike Raffurty, Kansas City 743
5 4k- Garrett Stonum, Lawson 721
6 98- Jeff Raffurty, Holt 698
7 3- Nathan Wolfe, Lee’s Summit 658
8 34- Tyler Furrell, Belton 633
9 75- Justin Raffurty, Kansas City 628
10 73- Tony Kerr, Kansas City 609

Last year the season championship was a heartbreaker for upstart Spencer Reiff of Kansas City in the Pure Stock division but 2021 had a much different outcome as he collected his first-ever CMS track championship over Jonathan Evans and James Mirts. Eight drivers found their way to victory lane this season. Reiff collected two main-event wins during his championship year.

Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points
1 7- Spencer Reiff, Kansas City 703
2 89- Jonathan Evans, Knob Noster 680
3 39- James Mirts, Auxvasse 655
4 28jr- Gale Harper, Warrensburg 610
5 m87- Mallory Stiffler, Holt KS 581
6 2B- Brian Cox, Concordia 530
7 30k- Cameron Kelly, Concordia 462
8 4d- David Doelz, Warsaw 444
9 14- Sandy Tanner, Topeka KS 424
10 38- Bobby Russell, Smithville 418

Next season, fans will notice significant changes aesthetically, but also within the race program. During the fall and winter months, a new message center and scoreboard featuring the latest in LED technology is going to be installed on the southside of the property. The plan also calls for the message center to display a live feed from Westhold Timing and Scoring. The board’s dimensions are 10 x 20.

The large display will open several advertisement avenues for the track and further elevate the track’s already highly respected profile. Dean Wille and Gator Graphics along with CMS staff, and program writers at Vantage LED USA are currently planning for the installation to be successful.

After a four-year run as a weekly car class, CMS has decided to amicably part ways with Mod-Lites. The news came on the heels of the track conducting surveys during the last half of the season of its fans and what classes they like to watch. Unfortunately, the Mod-Lite class finished last on each survey. Financials were also reviewed and led to the decision as did verbal feedback from fans to track owner Earl Walls. The track and the local representative for the Mod-Lites have agreed to watch for an opportunity to bring the class back as a guest class in the future. CMS would like to thank the Mod-Lites for their participation in the CMS Weekly Race Program and wish them the very best of luck at their new weekly home at Valley Speedway!

Just a few weeks removed from a successful outing over the Labor Day Weekend, the POWRi Lightning Sprints will compete at CMS once per month, tentatively on the second Saturday of each month. In addition, a Light Sprints Nationals race is being planned with the group’s local representative and CMS officials with details to be announced.

Next year’s schedule features A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks as weekly racing championship divisions with the fifth class rotating on a guest-class basis. Special events for the 2021 season will feature the return of $5,000-to-win A-Mods over the Independence Day Holiday with additional summer holiday weekend specials for A-Mods and other classes on the Memorial and Labor Day weekends. The Walls have also once again announced the 24-or-more cars bonus will be in effect for next season. If 24 or more A-Mods check in by pill draw cutoff, a random draw will take place and the drivers will race for either $1,200 to win/$180 to start, or $1,500 to win and $200 to start. At CMS, A-Mods race for $1,000 to win and $160 to start every week no matter how many cars sign in. Opening night for 2021 is tentatively scheduled for April 17.

The Inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout completed the season last week at CMS but as announced during the final night of the season, this event will move to Labor Day weekend in 2021. Additional details regarding the purse will come later but drivers should take note the three rounds of heat race format will remain intact on night one with C- and B-Mains along with the A-Main finale. In this format, drivers must compete in the rounds of heat races on night one to advance to the night two program! A special event shirt was designed for the 1st Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout and remains on sale. Those wishing to purchase the event shirt should message CMS on the CMS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway with desired size. Only medium, large, and extra-large sizes remain at $15 each.

Plans are in the works for the return of wingless sprint cars and the Malvern Bank Super Late Models for 2021 for special events after successful special events in 2020. CMS will remain in contact with various series officials during the off-season to secure these race dates and will make announcements as details unfold. CMS officials have already been in contact with Lakeside Speedway, which runs on Friday nights in Kansas City, Kansas, for opportunities to pair up for exciting Friday and Saturday special-event weekends.

For additional information regarding CMS, visit the track online at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Prospective track business partners and advertises should reach out to the track via social media, through email at info@centralmissourispeedway.net, or call Susan Walls at 816.229.1338, no calls after 8 p.m. Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Lyle, Campbell, Raffurty, Moody, and Ryun Capture Heartland Waste Race Night Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!
  2. Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to 2016 Race Season!
  3. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Full Throttle 2020 Race Schedule!
  4. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Revised 2020 Race Schedule!
  5. Central Missouri Speedway Begins 2020 Season With Memorial Day Weekend Events Saturday and Sunday!
  6. Season Championships Approaching the Home Stretch at Central Missouri Speedway!
jdearing

Latest articles

After Completion of Unprecedented 2020 Season Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to 2021!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway October 5, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) For some, putting a lid on the 2020 Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) season last weekend could...
Read more

POWRi Heading Back to Jacksonville Speedway Friday, October 9th

Illinois jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (10/06/2020) Battling Mother Nature the whole evening of Friday, September 11th for the annual Herb Barlow Memorial resulted in completely rescheduling the...
Read more

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Buck 50 – 10/1 thru 10/3/20

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more

Jason Johnson Racing In Contention For First World of Outlaws Team Championship

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
ROAD TO WORLD FINALS: Jason Johnson Racing In Contention For First Team Championship David Gravel has helped propel JJR to the team championship points lead...
Read more
Previous articlePOWRi Heading Back to Jacksonville Speedway Friday, October 9th

Related articles

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Buck 50 – 10/1 thru 10/3/20

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more

MLRA Title Chase Tightens Heading Into Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wheatland, Missouri (October 6, 2020) - With an ever tightening points battle shaping up for the Lucas Oil MLRA title next weekend, this week's...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway plays host to MLRA Fall Nationals, B-Mod Clash of Champions III this weekend

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 5, 2020) - The final oval-track action of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway will find a big doubleheader, featuring the...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Lyle, Campbell, Raffurty, Moody, and Ryun Capture Heartland Waste Race Night Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!
  2. Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to 2016 Race Season!
  3. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Full Throttle 2020 Race Schedule!
  4. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Revised 2020 Race Schedule!
  5. Central Missouri Speedway Begins 2020 Season With Memorial Day Weekend Events Saturday and Sunday!
  6. Season Championships Approaching the Home Stretch at Central Missouri Speedway!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

Illinois jdearing - 0
Two signature drag racing events will be livestreamed on FloSports  October 2, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, FloSports today...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more

Tim Manville takes Tri-City Speedway victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL - 2 3 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 3 2 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -1 4 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 5 6 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 1 6 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL -1 7 10 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 8 25 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 17 9 11 82 Billy...
Read more

Will Krup goes back to back with second straight Mod Mania win at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 10 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 8 3 14 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 11 4 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 5 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -3 6 9 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 3 7 6 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1 8 1 22 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -7 9 15 128 Zach Schantz Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: