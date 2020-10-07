Hurricane Delta Causes Weekend Cancellations for Lucas Oil Late Model Series

– This weekend’s events at The Red Clay at Woodstock – The Historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA and Rome Speedway in Rome, GA have been cancelled. After discussions between Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Officials and track owners, the decision was made that it would be in the best interests and safety of all due to the forecasted storms with Hurricane Delta.

The Series looks forward to return visits to both venues in 2021. The next scheduled Lucas Dirt event is the $100,000-to-win, 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship October 16th – 17th at Portsmouth Raceway Park.