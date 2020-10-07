Home Dirt Late Model News Hurricane Delta Causes Weekend Cancellations for Lucas Oil Late Model Series

Hurricane Delta Causes Weekend Cancellations for Lucas Oil Late Model Series

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
Batavia, OH (October 7, 2020) – This weekend’s events at The Red Clay at Woodstock – The Historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA and Rome Speedway in Rome, GA have been cancelled. After discussions between Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Officials and track owners, the decision was made that it would be in the best interests and safety of all due to the forecasted storms with Hurricane Delta.

The Series looks forward to return visits to both venues in 2021. The next scheduled Lucas Dirt event is the $100,000-to-win, 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship October 16th – 17th at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Technical Bulletin
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils 2019 Schedule
  3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2018 Slate Announced!
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2012 Schedule and Announces Purse Increase
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heads to Jackson (MS) and Kilgore (TX) this Weekend
  6. Excitement Builds as Drivers Commit to Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend
jdearing

Latest articles

Hurricane Delta Causes Weekend Cancellations for Lucas Oil Late Model Series

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Batavia, OH (October 7, 2020) - This weekend's events at The Red Clay at Woodstock - The Historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA and Rome...
Read more

After Completion of Unprecedented 2020 Season Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to 2021!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway October 5, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) For some, putting a lid on the 2020 Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) season last weekend could...
Read more

POWRi Heading Back to Jacksonville Speedway Friday, October 9th

Illinois jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (10/06/2020) Battling Mother Nature the whole evening of Friday, September 11th for the annual Herb Barlow Memorial resulted in completely rescheduling the...
Read more

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Buck 50 – 10/1 thru 10/3/20

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more
Previous articleAfter Completion of Unprecedented 2020 Season Central Missouri Speedway Looks Ahead to 2021!

Related articles

MLRA Title Chase Tightens Heading Into Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wheatland, Missouri (October 6, 2020) - With an ever tightening points battle shaping up for the Lucas Oil MLRA title next weekend, this week's...
Read more

Thornton Earns First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Banks $20,000 in Pittsburgher 100 By Jeremy Shields - ADEL, Iowa (10/06/20) – Ricky Thornton Jr. soared to his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Read more

Podium Finishes for Sheppard in WoO Southern Swing

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Podium Finishes for Sheppard in WoO Southern Swing Dirt Track World Championship Next for Rocket1 SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/06/20) – Brandon Sheppard continued his journey toward a...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Technical Bulletin
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils 2019 Schedule
  3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2018 Slate Announced!
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2012 Schedule and Announces Purse Increase
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heads to Jackson (MS) and Kilgore (TX) this Weekend
  6. Excitement Builds as Drivers Commit to Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

World Wide Technology Raceway teams with FloSports for two events in 2021

Illinois jdearing - 0
Two signature drag racing events will be livestreamed on FloSports  October 2, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, FloSports today...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania finale!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 5 2 4 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 2 3 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 4 12 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 8 5 8 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 3 6 3 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -3 7 11 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 8 5 36 Dan Ems Barnhart, MO -3 9 17 10X Jim Black Bonne...
Read more

Tim Manville takes Tri-City Speedway victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33 Tim Manville Highland, IL - 2 3 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 3 2 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -1 4 4 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 5 6 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 1 6 5 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL -1 7 10 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 8 25 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 17 9 11 82 Billy...
Read more

Will Krup goes back to back with second straight Mod Mania win at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 10 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 8 3 14 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 11 4 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 5 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -3 6 9 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 3 7 6 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1 8 1 22 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -7 9 15 128 Zach Schantz Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: