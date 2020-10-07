Home Race Track News Illinois POWRi Heading Back to Jacksonville Speedway Friday, October 9th

POWRi Heading Back to Jacksonville Speedway Friday, October 9th

Race Track NewsIllinoisJacksonville SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Belleville, IL. (10/06/2020) Battling Mother Nature the whole evening of Friday, September 11th for the annual Herb Barlow Memorial resulted in completely rescheduling the entire event for Friday, October 9th. POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprint League, and MOWA Sprints will all be in attendance for a completely new racing program.

Before the heavy rainfall on September 11th the drivers and fans were in for a good show, with 30 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets in attendance and 18 POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints. We saw some familiar faces getting the heat race victories in the POWRi midget heat races before the persistent rainfall.

Thomas Meseraull of San Jose, CA. took the Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race #1 Win. Brenham Crouch, a member of the KKM crew captured AFCO Heat Race #2. The current POWRi season points leader, Jake Neuman won Diversified Machine Heat Race #3, and Minden, NV. Native Tanner Thorson claimed high point man and won Auto Meter Heat Race #4. Although Friday, October 9 will be a completely new show on the schedule, expect to see some of the familiar faces back in action.

Purchased General Admission Tickets and Pit-Passes for the Herb Barlow Memorial that was canceled on Friday, September 11th will be honored for the Ron Milton Race of Champions at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, October 9th.

Jacksonville Speedway’s Pit Gates will open at 2 PM with grandstands open at 5 PM. Driver’s Registration will be from 3:30-5:30 PM with Driver’s Meeting will be at 6 PM. Hot Laps are slotted for 6:30 PM start with racing action to follow. General Admission tickets available at the track or advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://jacksonvillespeedway.com/product/friday-september-11th-ticket-herb-barlow-memorial.

More details about the Ron Milton Race of Champions and everything Jacksonville Speedway can be found at www.JacksonvilleSpeedway.com online or follow along on all major social media platforms.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.

