Deep field, led by Lucas Oil Speedway regulars, set for B-Mod Clash of Champions III

WHEATLAND, MO. (October 8, 2020) – It’s the division with the biggest car count and arguably the most-competitive action during the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. This weekend, the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods get their time in the Lucas Oil Speedway spotlight.

The B-Mod Clash of Champions III Presented by RacinDirt, running in conjunction with the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals, fires up on Friday night with double heats. Drivers will collect passing points from those to determine the alphabet features for Saturday, which lead to the $3,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The first two editions of the B-Mod Clash of Champions have found long-time rivals Kris Jackson and Andy Bryant leading the way. Jackson, of Lebanon, edged out the Fort Scott, Kansas, driver for the win one year ago. In 2018, Bryant and Jackson were set to start on the front row when rain canceled the feature. Bryant was awarded first-place money for qualifying on the pole.

“It’s an event I enjoy, just because it’s one of the few multiple-day events we get at Lucas,” Bryant said, adding that he, Jackson and JC Morton of Springfield have had some terrific battles over the last few years. All have won USRA B-Mod national championships.

Jackson, a four-time Lucas Oil Speedway champion, is the two-time reigning USRA B-Mod national champion. Morton won the national crown in 2016 after Bryant took home the national title in 2015.

“Kris and JC both are pretty good competition there. Between the three of us, I think we keep it pretty even throughout the year,” Bryant said. “Kris and JC both are quality competition and you always have to be prepared for them.”

As Jackson earned four feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway this season, Morton won three times while Bryant, Eric Turner of Hermitage and Dillon McCowan of Urbana took two wins apiece. Another driver to keep an eye on this weekend is JC Newell of Buffalo, with four top-five finishes.

The qualifying format of double heats on Friday puts a premium on having good runs in both to have a shot at starting at the front of Saturday’s main event.

“It’s probably the fairest way of doing it, outside of time trials,” Bryant said. “If you get unlucky and get in the back of a stacked heat, it can mess up your day. But you still have to make the best of it either way.”

Here’s a look at the finishing order of the 2019 B-Mod Clash of Champions:

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, 23:39.387[5]; 2. 28R-Andy Bryant, 23:19.610[4]; 3. 38-Gunner Martin, 23:21.272[10]; 4. 18-JC Morton, 23:22.037[12]; 5. 66-Ryan Gilmore, 23:22.514[2]; 6. 22-Brian McGowen, 23:22.756[6]; 7. 36K-Jayden Larson, 23:22.783[9]; 8. 8-Dillon McCowan, 23:23.572[1]; 9. 19S-Kyle Slader, 23:24.049[7]; 10. 00S-Terry Schultz, 23:24.212[8]; 11. 32-Robbe Ewing, 23:24.694[14]; 12. 22J-Tyler Tesch, 23:25.349[20]; 13. 95X-Shaun Walski, 23:25.794[17]; 14. 28-Parker Hale, 23:26.206[16]; 15. 181-Luke Nieman, 23:26.276[11]; 16. 46-Brantlee Gotschall, 23:27.007[19]; 17. 17X-Mike Striegel, 23:27.680[13]; 18. 97-Damien Vandenberg, 23:27.241[22]; 19. 24-Jerry Ellis, 23:28.585[15]; 20. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile, 18:59.027[23]; 21. (DNF) 98-Dylan Allen, 18:59.079[24]; 22. (DNF) 99T-Eric Turner, 13:25.514[3]; 23. (DNF) 3W-B.J. Deal, 13:33.719[18]; 24. (DNF) 44-Gene Sisco, 13:39.456[21]

Activities begin on Thursday with an open practice from 5-8 p.m. Grandstand admission is free with pit passes $25. There will be limited concessions on the pit side and music in the tech building following practice.

The Lucas Oil MLRA will have a 40-lap, $3,000-to-win feature on Friday night while the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be running the double set of heat races to determine the alphabet soup lineups leading into Saturday’s main event. On Saturday, the MLRA will go 50 laps for $5,000 to win as the USRA B-Mods will conclude with a 30-lap, $3,000-to-win feature.

Friday’s schedule:

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

7:05 p.m. – Racing begins

Saturday’s schedule:

3 p.m. – Gates open

5:30 p.m. – Hot laps

6 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

6:05 p.m. – Racing begins

Friday’s admission:

Adults (16 and over) – $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $12

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $35

Pit pass $35

Saturday’s admission:

Adults (16 and over) – $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $50

Pit pass $40

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.