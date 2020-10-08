Fatheadz Eyewear Named Presenting Sponsor Of Bettenhausen 100 USAC Event Set For Sunday October 18 At Springfield Mile

(Springfield, IL) Less than one month ago, a big announcement came that there would in fact be racing at the Springfield Mile, in Springfield, IL in 2020. With the ARCA event now completed, Track Enterprises and USAC Racing are happy to announce that the Sunday, October 18 Silver Crown race has a presenting sponsor, Fatheadz Eyewear.

Fatheadz Eyewear encompasses five distinct lines of eyewear, specializing in oversized frames but also including standard frames for men and women. Fatheadz Eyewear is also celebrating a championship as a team sponsor for this season’s USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion, Brady Bacon.

Fatheadz Eyewear, based in Indianapolis, IN, features a full online catalog of eyewear at www.fatheadz.com. You can also check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fatheadzeyewear, on Instagram at http://instagram.com/fatheadz, and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/fatheadz.

The Sunday, October 18 Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear will feature the USAC Silver Crown Series in the 59th edition of the event. Grandstand capacity is set at 20% and tickets are available online at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. The advance sale tickets will also save fans a couple of bucks compared to purchasing them at the event.

Pit gates will open at 8:00 AM, grandstands and ticket office at 11:00 AM, practice begins at 12:00 noon, qualifying at 1:15 PM, the last chance race at 2:15 PM, and the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear will take the green at 3:00 PM. All times listed are central.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.trackenterprises.com or call 217-764-3200.