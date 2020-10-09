Billy Moyer Masters Gumbo Nationals for Career Win #844; Wheatland Next!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer secured his first ‘Gumbo Nationals’ title on Saturday evening, October 3 at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Mississippi! The Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, who now has 844 career feature wins on his resume, won his heat race in preliminary action and later started fourth on the grid in the weekend finale. Billy then grabbed the point from race leader B.J. Robinson on the 32nd circuit of the ‘Gumbo Nationals’ and led the remainder of the 50-lap distance to pocket the $8,000 grand prize. The Batesville, Arkansas star claimed his fourth victory of 2020 and his twelfth career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series triumph over Robinson, Timothy Culp, Spencer Hughes, and Rick Rickman!

Earlier in the doubleheader weekend at Greenville, a $4,000 winner’s check was up for grabs on Friday night. Billy laid down the quickest lap in Group B during CCSDS qualifying prior to running second in heat race action. After rolling off from the outside of the third row in the 30-lap ‘Gumbo Nationals’ opener, “Mr. Smooth” drove past a trio of competitors en route to a strong third place podium effort behind only winner Neil Baggett and runner-up Brian Rickman. Full results from both weekend races in the Magnolia State can be viewed online at www.compdirt.com.

“At the beginning of the race, B.J. Robinson smoked us all there at least for the first half of it,” quoted Moyer in victory lane. “We moved around and moved around the racetrack and I just felt like the bottom of the track was going away a little bit – at least for my car. I kept kinda watching the outside groove and on that one restart, it was getting to the part of the race where it was time to go, so we went for it. It all worked out and I can’t thank all of my great sponsors enough for all of their support. Hopefully there are a few more wins in store for us as the season winds down!”

Next up for Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) will be a trip to the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri on October 9-10. The Lucas Oil MLRA Series will preside over a pair of special events that make up the annual ‘MLRA Fall Nationals.’ A $3,000 paycheck will be on the line later tonight in the weekend lid lifter at the pristine facility, while a $5,000 to win program will close out the doubleheader on Saturday evening. More information on these two races can be found by logging onto www.mlraracing.com.

