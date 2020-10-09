Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln...

Dennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln this Weekend

Dirt Late Model NewsIllinoisFairbury American Legion SpeedwayRace Track NewsLa Salle SpeedwayMARS DIRTcar Series NewsPeoria Speedway
Dennis Erb, Jr.

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team ventured to the Southeast over the October 2-3 weekend for a pair of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tilts in the states of South Carolina and Tennessee.  On Friday night, the renowned Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina played host to the ‘Mike Duvall Memorial.’  Dennis stopped the clock seventh fastest in Group A during the qualifying session before running fourth in his stacked heat race.  After starting the 50-lap contest from the inside of the seventh row, Dennis eventually crossed underneath the checkers in the fourteenth finishing position.

Another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs on Saturday evening at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee.  Dennis clicked off the tenth fastest lap in Group A during time trials and later ran third in heat race action.  The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then rolled off from the inside of the sixth row in the 50-lapper and was able to pick off four competitors en route to a solid seventh place showing.  Dennis still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Volunteer State.  Full results from both venues can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the WOOLMS tour sitting idle this upcoming weekend, Dennis Erb Racing will take the opportunity to race closer to home in a trio of MARS Racing Series battles in the Land of Lincoln from October 9-11. A trip to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois will kick things off later tonight with a $5,000 to win program, while Saturday will take the #28 team to Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois for the $15,000 to win ‘FALS Frenzy.’ The tripleheader weekend will then wrap up with the MARS Racing Series finale on Sunday at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois, as a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs. More information concerning the Illinois triple shot can be viewed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Dennis Erb Racing Ready for Huge Four-Race Weekend in Land of Lincoln
  2. Second Annual Land of Lincoln Labor Day Weekend Triple Shot Next Up for Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series August 29, 30, and 31
  3. Dennis Erb, Jr. Survives Thaw Brawl for $15,000 Windfall; Huge Lucas Oil Triple Shot Ahead!
  4. Dennis Erb Racing Gears Up for Lucas Oil Triple Shot Following LaSalle Top Five
  5. Dennis Erb, Jr. on Podium in Don Bohlander Tribute; Triple Shot in Illinois Ahead
  6. Dennis Erb Racing Gears Up for Double Dip in Land of Lincoln Following Hagerstown
jdearing

Latest articles

Billy Moyer Masters Gumbo Nationals for Career Win #844; Wheatland Next!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS)  Billy Moyer secured his first 'Gumbo Nationals' title on Saturday evening, October 3 at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Mississippi!  The Dirt Late...
Read more

Jason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in Pittsburgher!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Jason Riggs recorded his first feature win of the 2020 racing season on Saturday evening, October 3 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville,...
Read more

Dennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln this Weekend

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team ventured to the Southeast over the October 2-3 weekend for a pair of $10,000 to...
Read more

HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton

Big Block Modifieds jdearing - 0
HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton Jimmy Phelps has flawless night, Wins the OktoberFAST Billy...
Read more
Previous articleHBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton
Next articleJason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in Pittsburgher!

Related articles

Billy Moyer Masters Gumbo Nationals for Career Win #844; Wheatland Next!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS)  Billy Moyer secured his first 'Gumbo Nationals' title on Saturday evening, October 3 at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Mississippi!  The Dirt Late...
Read more

Jason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in Pittsburgher!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Jason Riggs recorded his first feature win of the 2020 racing season on Saturday evening, October 3 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville,...
Read more

Oberkramer looks for more Lucas Oil Speedway success as MLRA returns for Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 7, 2020) - When Mason Oberkramer returns to Lucas Oil Speedway this week, he might have a bit of extra swagger...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Dennis Erb Racing Ready for Huge Four-Race Weekend in Land of Lincoln
  2. Second Annual Land of Lincoln Labor Day Weekend Triple Shot Next Up for Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series August 29, 30, and 31
  3. Dennis Erb, Jr. Survives Thaw Brawl for $15,000 Windfall; Huge Lucas Oil Triple Shot Ahead!
  4. Dennis Erb Racing Gears Up for Lucas Oil Triple Shot Following LaSalle Top Five
  5. Dennis Erb, Jr. on Podium in Don Bohlander Tribute; Triple Shot in Illinois Ahead
  6. Dennis Erb Racing Gears Up for Double Dip in Land of Lincoln Following Hagerstown

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

MLRA Title Chase Tightens Heading Into Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wheatland, Missouri (October 6, 2020) - With an ever tightening points battle shaping up for the Lucas Oil MLRA title next weekend, this week's...
Read more

Thornton Earns First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Banks $20,000 in Pittsburgher 100 By Jeremy Shields - ADEL, Iowa (10/06/20) – Ricky Thornton Jr. soared to his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Read more

Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Illinois jdearing - 0
Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status Led Pts 1 1 24    Ryan Unzicker RJR Transportation   (Bill Hendren) Chevrolet 103 running 102 49 2 5 4    Hailie Deegan Monster Energy   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 1 43 3 3 23    Bret Holmes Holmes II Excavation, Inc   (Stacy Holmes) Chevrolet 103 running 0 41 4 9 17    Taylor Gray Ford Performance   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 0 40 5 6 16    Kelly Kovski Schluckebeier Farms   (Mike...
Read more

27th Annual Illinois Sportsman Nationals Results

Illinois jdearing - 0
20 laps 1. 87 Wes O'Dell 2. 07 Phil Moreland 3. 71 Joel Ortberg 4. 500 Steve Adams 5. 89W Rick Weitekamp 6. 18 Anthony Craven 7. 99 Jeff Ray 8. 06...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: