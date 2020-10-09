Dennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln this Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team ventured to the Southeast over the October 2-3 weekend for a pair of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tilts in the states of South Carolina and Tennessee. On Friday night, the renowned Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina played host to the ‘Mike Duvall Memorial.’ Dennis stopped the clock seventh fastest in Group A during the qualifying session before running fourth in his stacked heat race. After starting the 50-lap contest from the inside of the seventh row, Dennis eventually crossed underneath the checkers in the fourteenth finishing position.

Another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs on Saturday evening at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee. Dennis clicked off the tenth fastest lap in Group A during time trials and later ran third in heat race action. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then rolled off from the inside of the sixth row in the 50-lapper and was able to pick off four competitors en route to a solid seventh place showing. Dennis still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Volunteer State. Full results from both venues can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the WOOLMS tour sitting idle this upcoming weekend, Dennis Erb Racing will take the opportunity to race closer to home in a trio of MARS Racing Series battles in the Land of Lincoln from October 9-11. A trip to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois will kick things off later tonight with a $5,000 to win program, while Saturday will take the #28 team to Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois for the $15,000 to win ‘FALS Frenzy.’ The tripleheader weekend will then wrap up with the MARS Racing Series finale on Sunday at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois, as a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs. More information concerning the Illinois triple shot can be viewed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com