Home Open Wheel Modified News Big Block Modifieds HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of...

HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton

Open Wheel Modified NewsBig Block Modifieds
PHOTO: Joe Grabianowski

HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton

Jimmy Phelps has flawless night, Wins the OktoberFAST Billy Whittaker Cars Super DIRTcar Series and Bicknell Racing DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Features at Fulton 

FULTON, NY – October 8, 2020 – On night three of DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision, Jimmy Phelps was simply untouchable. Phelps, from Baldwinsville, NY, wheeled his Billy Whittaker Cars Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified and his HBR No. 98H Bicknell Racing DIRTcar 358 Modified to Victory Lane on the same night at Fulton Speedway to win a grand total of $12,500.

Mike Mahaney, from King Ferry, NY, was the best of the rest. Mahaney made some aggressive moves early to put himself in a position to go after the lead. The No. 35 Adirondack Auto Big Block Modified was a serious threat to the leader but he could not keep up with Phelps in traffic.

After a difficult OktoberFAST opener for Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario’s Stewart Friesen had a much-improved race night and made the podium. The No. 44 climbed up through the field in a hurry and got right up to Mahaney’s back bumper. Friesen and his stout Halmar team maintained and finished third.

It was a night of incredible numbers. 235 cars in three divisions raced a total of 32 races. There were 380 laps of side-by-side racing on a beautiful Fulton Speedway surface.

Jimmy Phelps had some numbers of his own. Since he played double duty Phelps had to draw for a Qualifying Group twice. He drew the number 63. Twice.

After that, it was a matter of getting into the redraw for both races. Phelps accomplished that by going out and winning them. “The Bandit” still had a little luck left on his side. He drew the pole for the Bicknell Racing DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Feature. Then he drew the pole again for the Billy Whittaker Cars Super DIRTcar Series Feature on the front stretch live on DIRTVision.

“It was a great night for us. With the limited amount of racing, we’re just happy we get to race here,” Phelps said. “It was a perfect night for us.”

“We found a new baseline and we got ourselves back on track everywhere we went. We came to a few practice nights and for whatever reason, it was excellent here,” noted Phelps. “We knew three weeks ago that we had to come back to Fulton with that package. This car is just really good.”

The final 52 laps of the 60-lap Feature were non-stop without a caution. Phelps caught up with a very strong pack of Big Blocks racing side by side in front of him. That’s when he made the move of the race.

“When you get held up in lapped traffic you know somebody is coming up. When I made it four-wide I had a run. I was down in the grip. I had to get down in front of those guys and just hope they let me in,” said Phelps. “Fortunately, it worked out. We put it all together.”

Second place finisher Mike Mahaney had the best view of Phelps’ move.

“Jimmy made some crazy moves through lapped traffic. I split through two cars and I thought that was pretty cool but Jimmy dropped low and made it four-wide out of turn four and I wasn’t going to clear them. He got a big split,” Mahaney said laughing.

With a third-place finish on Tuesday at Albany-Saratoga Speedway and a second at Fulton, Mahaney is racing with confidence.

“The car is really rolling right now. The hard work is paying off. I am really happy with it. Tonight we really wanted to win but I never got a chance at it. I really would have liked a caution and had a chance to race him without cars in front of us. We didn’t get that and he did a better job of getting through the traffic. He earned it.”

Mahaney made several strong charges for the lead. He was at Phelps door and bumper several times before traffic separated them.

“When I got to lapped traffic I really lost my rhythm. It got super tight. It was weird. There nothing wrong with the race car. It didn’t fall off. I messed up. Later it got better and I knew Stewie was coming,” noted Mahaney.

Stewart Friesen was filling Mahaney’s mirror for the second half of the race. Friesen felt he was battling tire heat after catching up to the No. 35.

“We were just playing the tires. Mahaney fired off and put the pressure on Phelps. I overheated the right rear tire a little bit. I kept putting around the yuke tires trying to save my stuff,” said Friesen. “I would get the left rear in the bite off of turn four but then I was slipping the right rear and ended up sealing it up a little bit. That was it.”

Eight-time Super DIRTcar Series champion Brett Hearn turned the fastest lap in Time Trials awarding him $500 from Penske Racing Shocks. Plus, “The Bandit” stole another $250 for being second quick, his night’s only blemish.

Weekly Fulton favorite Tim Sears was the Penske Racing Shocks Hard Charger award winner.

Join us live on DIRTVision Friday, October 9 at “The Nasty Track” Can-Am Speedway for night four of DIRTcar OktoberFAST.

Get all your DIRTcar OktoberFAST info at SuperDIRTcarSeries.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

Feature (60 Laps)

  1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps [1][$7,500]; 2. 35-Mike Mahaney [5][$4,000]; 3. 44-Stewart Friesen [8][$2,500]; 4. 88-Mat Williamson [6][$1,800]; 5. 99L-Larry Wight [13][$1,600]; 6. 5H-Chris Hile [2][$1,400]; 7. 98-Rocky Warner [12][$1,300]; 8. 25-Erick Rudolph [10][$1,200]; 9. 91-Billy Decker [4][$1,100]; 10. 49-Billy Dunn [18][$1,000]; 11. 2-Jack Lehner [20][$800]; 12. 62S-Tom Sears [11][$700]; 13. 83X-Tim Sears [25][$600]; 14. 9S-Matt Sheppard [15][$575]; 15. 19-Tim Fuller [7][$550]; 16. 21A-Peter Britten [23][$525]; 17. 32C-Max Mclaughlin [19][$500]; 18. 4V-Billy Vaninwegen [16][$500]; 19. M1-David Marcuccilli [24][$500]; 20. X-Chad Phelps [22][$500]; 21. 19M-Jessey Mueller [14][$500]; 22. 111-Demetrios Drellos [26][$500]; 23. 15-Todd Root [17][$500]; 24. 17-Marcus Dinkins [28][$]; 25. 2020-Tyler Trump [3][$500]; 26. 4-Andy Bachetti [21][$500]; 27. 20-Brett Hearn [9][-]

Penske Racing Shocks Hard Charger Award: 83X-Tim Sears[+12]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Matt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton
  2. Bronson, Sheppard Victories Close Out Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment
  3. Jimmy Phelps takes Super DIRTcar Series win at The Can-Am World Finals!
  4. Hearn Double Dips at DIRTcar Nationals
  5. Decker scores $20,000 DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 victory
  6. DIRTcar UMP Modified Stars Offer Unique Insight to OktoberFAST Competitors Set to Take on Six Straight Nights of Racing
jdearing

Latest articles

HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton

Big Block Modifieds jdearing - 0
HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton Jimmy Phelps has flawless night, Wins the OktoberFAST Billy...
Read more

Matt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
LAST MAN STANDING: Janczuk Tops 105 Sportsman Modifieds at Fulton on Night Three of OktoberFAST Oneida, NY Native Finds Redemption with Clean Sweep at Fulton...
Read more

Danny Burton’s Hoosier Race Report – 10/3/20

Indiana jdearing - 0
The Hoosier Race Report: Different Paths, Same Result USAC's idea of substituting two nights of racing at the Gas City I-69 Speedway and the Kokomo...
Read more

Deep field, led by Lucas Oil Speedway regulars, set for B-Mod Clash of Champions III

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 8, 2020) - It’s the division with the biggest car count and arguably the most-competitive action during the Big Adventure RV...
Read more
Previous articleMatt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton

Related articles

Matt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
LAST MAN STANDING: Janczuk Tops 105 Sportsman Modifieds at Fulton on Night Three of OktoberFAST Oneida, NY Native Finds Redemption with Clean Sweep at Fulton...
Read more

Schott, Falck, Jackson, Gulbrandson, Stahl wear Summit USRA Nationals crowns

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Only Eric Stanton had ever won two summit USRA Nationals main events before this week, but after Saturday night’s 7th Annual Summit USRA Nationals...
Read more

DIRTcar National Points Battles Intensify in Night #1 of Fall Nationals at Lincoln

Illinois jdearing - 0
Late Models, Sport Compacts on the racing card for Saturday’s finale LINCOLN, IL – Oct. 2, 2020 – A grand total of 115 DIRTcar racers filled the...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Matt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton
  2. Bronson, Sheppard Victories Close Out Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment
  3. Jimmy Phelps takes Super DIRTcar Series win at The Can-Am World Finals!
  4. Hearn Double Dips at DIRTcar Nationals
  5. Decker scores $20,000 DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 victory
  6. DIRTcar UMP Modified Stars Offer Unique Insight to OktoberFAST Competitors Set to Take on Six Straight Nights of Racing

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

MLRA Title Chase Tightens Heading Into Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wheatland, Missouri (October 6, 2020) - With an ever tightening points battle shaping up for the Lucas Oil MLRA title next weekend, this week's...
Read more

Thornton Earns First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Banks $20,000 in Pittsburgher 100 By Jeremy Shields - ADEL, Iowa (10/06/20) – Ricky Thornton Jr. soared to his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Read more

Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Illinois jdearing - 0
Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status Led Pts 1 1 24    Ryan Unzicker RJR Transportation   (Bill Hendren) Chevrolet 103 running 102 49 2 5 4    Hailie Deegan Monster Energy   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 1 43 3 3 23    Bret Holmes Holmes II Excavation, Inc   (Stacy Holmes) Chevrolet 103 running 0 41 4 9 17    Taylor Gray Ford Performance   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 0 40 5 6 16    Kelly Kovski Schluckebeier Farms   (Mike...
Read more

27th Annual Illinois Sportsman Nationals Results

Illinois jdearing - 0
20 laps 1. 87 Wes O'Dell 2. 07 Phil Moreland 3. 71 Joel Ortberg 4. 500 Steve Adams 5. 89W Rick Weitekamp 6. 18 Anthony Craven 7. 99 Jeff Ray 8. 06...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: