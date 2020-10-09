Jason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in Pittsburgher!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Jason Riggs recorded his first feature win of the 2020 racing season on Saturday evening, October 3 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! Jason, who was entering only his twelfth race of the ’20 campaign, earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session for the weekly Super Late Model program and later started the A-Main from the pole position. The Harrisburg, Illinois native – that now resides in the Volunteer State – then wired the feature field by leading each circuit to bag the $1,200 payday ahead of Caleb Ashby, Gavin Schmidt, Larry Barber, Jr., and Scott Shelton!

Teammate Tanner English took his #81e Riggs Motorsports ride to the Keystone State on Saturday for the 32nd edition of the ‘Pittsburgher 100’ at the sprawling Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pennsylvania. Tanner timed in eleventh quickest in Group B during Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying and later placed seventh in his loaded heat race. After grabbing the third and final transfer spot through his B-Main, the Benton, Kentucky ace was able to drive up inside of the top ten during the $20,000 to win headliner and eventually nabbed a solid tenth place performance after 100 green flag circuits. Complete results from both Clarksville and PPMS can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com and www.lucasdirt.com.

With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events at Dixie Speedway and Rome Speedway in Georgia already succumbing to inclement weather, Tanner will now head to the Land of Lincoln for a trio of MARS Racing Series shows from October 9-11. A trip to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois will kick things off later tonight with a $5,000 to win program, while Saturday will take the Riggs Motorsports team to Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois for the $15,000 to win ‘FALS Frenzy.’ The tripleheader weekend will then wrap up with the MARS Racing Series finale on Sunday at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois, as a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs. More information concerning the Illinois triple shot can be viewed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

Jason Riggs, on the other hand, will not race this weekend, but will return to dirt-slinging action on October 16-17 in the Buckeye State. Jason will join Tanner in the final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race of 2020 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The annual running of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ will once again boast a whopping $100,000 winner’s check at PRP. Additional information on the DTWC weekend can be found by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com