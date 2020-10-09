Home Dirt Late Model News Jason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in...

Jason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in Pittsburgher!

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Jason Riggs recorded his first feature win of the 2020 racing season on Saturday evening, October 3 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee!  Jason, who was entering only his twelfth race of the ’20 campaign, earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session for the weekly Super Late Model program and later started the A-Main from the pole position.  The Harrisburg, Illinois native – that now resides in the Volunteer State – then wired the feature field by leading each circuit to bag the $1,200 payday ahead of Caleb Ashby, Gavin Schmidt, Larry Barber, Jr., and Scott Shelton!

Teammate Tanner English took his #81e Riggs Motorsports ride to the Keystone State on Saturday for the 32nd edition of the ‘Pittsburgher 100’ at the sprawling Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pennsylvania.  Tanner timed in eleventh quickest in Group B during Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying and later placed seventh in his loaded heat race.  After grabbing the third and final transfer spot through his B-Main, the Benton, Kentucky ace was able to drive up inside of the top ten during the $20,000 to win headliner and eventually nabbed a solid tenth place performance after 100 green flag circuits.  Complete results from both Clarksville and PPMS can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com and www.lucasdirt.com.

With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events at Dixie Speedway and Rome Speedway in Georgia already succumbing to inclement weather, Tanner will now head to the Land of Lincoln for a trio of MARS Racing Series shows from October 9-11. A trip to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois will kick things off later tonight with a $5,000 to win program, while Saturday will take the Riggs Motorsports team to Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois for the $15,000 to win ‘FALS Frenzy.’ The tripleheader weekend will then wrap up with the MARS Racing Series finale on Sunday at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois, as a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs. More information concerning the Illinois triple shot can be viewed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

Jason Riggs, on the other hand, will not race this weekend, but will return to dirt-slinging action on October 16-17 in the Buckeye State. Jason will join Tanner in the final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race of 2020 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The annual running of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ will once again boast a whopping $100,000 winner’s check at PRP. Additional information on the DTWC weekend can be found by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jason Riggs Posts Pair of Top Tens Last Weekend; Scott James Heads to Ohio
  2. Tanner English and Jason Riggs to Celebrate Holiday Weekend in Buckeye State
  3. Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!
  4. Jason Riggs Records Pair of Top Fives in ROCKtoberfest; Clarksville Ahead
  5. Tanner English Still Tenth in Lucas Oil Series Points Heading into Topless 100
  6. Jason Riggs Notches Top Five in Season Finale at Clarksville Speedway!
jdearing

Latest articles

Billy Moyer Masters Gumbo Nationals for Career Win #844; Wheatland Next!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS)  Billy Moyer secured his first 'Gumbo Nationals' title on Saturday evening, October 3 at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Mississippi!  The Dirt Late...
Read more

Jason Riggs Records First Feature Win of 2020 Season; English Tenth in Pittsburgher!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Jason Riggs recorded his first feature win of the 2020 racing season on Saturday evening, October 3 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville,...
Read more

Dennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln this Weekend

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team ventured to the Southeast over the October 2-3 weekend for a pair of $10,000 to...
Read more

HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton

Big Block Modifieds jdearing - 0
HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton Jimmy Phelps has flawless night, Wins the OktoberFAST Billy...
Read more
Previous articleDennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln this Weekend
Next articleBilly Moyer Masters Gumbo Nationals for Career Win #844; Wheatland Next!

Related articles

Billy Moyer Masters Gumbo Nationals for Career Win #844; Wheatland Next!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS)  Billy Moyer secured his first 'Gumbo Nationals' title on Saturday evening, October 3 at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Mississippi!  The Dirt Late...
Read more

Dennis Erb Racing Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln this Weekend

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team ventured to the Southeast over the October 2-3 weekend for a pair of $10,000 to...
Read more

Oberkramer looks for more Lucas Oil Speedway success as MLRA returns for Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 7, 2020) - When Mason Oberkramer returns to Lucas Oil Speedway this week, he might have a bit of extra swagger...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jason Riggs Posts Pair of Top Tens Last Weekend; Scott James Heads to Ohio
  2. Tanner English and Jason Riggs to Celebrate Holiday Weekend in Buckeye State
  3. Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!
  4. Jason Riggs Records Pair of Top Fives in ROCKtoberfest; Clarksville Ahead
  5. Tanner English Still Tenth in Lucas Oil Series Points Heading into Topless 100
  6. Jason Riggs Notches Top Five in Season Finale at Clarksville Speedway!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

MLRA Title Chase Tightens Heading Into Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wheatland, Missouri (October 6, 2020) - With an ever tightening points battle shaping up for the Lucas Oil MLRA title next weekend, this week's...
Read more

Thornton Earns First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Banks $20,000 in Pittsburgher 100 By Jeremy Shields - ADEL, Iowa (10/06/20) – Ricky Thornton Jr. soared to his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Read more

Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Illinois jdearing - 0
Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status Led Pts 1 1 24    Ryan Unzicker RJR Transportation   (Bill Hendren) Chevrolet 103 running 102 49 2 5 4    Hailie Deegan Monster Energy   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 1 43 3 3 23    Bret Holmes Holmes II Excavation, Inc   (Stacy Holmes) Chevrolet 103 running 0 41 4 9 17    Taylor Gray Ford Performance   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 0 40 5 6 16    Kelly Kovski Schluckebeier Farms   (Mike...
Read more

27th Annual Illinois Sportsman Nationals Results

Illinois jdearing - 0
20 laps 1. 87 Wes O'Dell 2. 07 Phil Moreland 3. 71 Joel Ortberg 4. 500 Steve Adams 5. 89W Rick Weitekamp 6. 18 Anthony Craven 7. 99 Jeff Ray 8. 06...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: