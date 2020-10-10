Brian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
|38
|3
|
7
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|37
|4
|
14
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|36
|5
|
10
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|35
|6
|
1
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.
|33
|8
|
8
|Tanner English (81c)
Benton, Ky.
|32
|9
|
16
|Rusty Schlenk (91)
|31
|10
|
5
|Jesse Stovall (00)
|30
|11
|
17
|Brett Swedberg (3)
|29
|12
|
19
|Bob Gardner (33)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
20
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|27
|14
|
12
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|25
|16
|
22
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|24
|17
|
9
|Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.
|23
|18
|
13
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|22
|19
|
18
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|21
|20
|
21
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|20
|21
|
4
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
|19
|22
|
11
|Jimmy Mars (28JM)
Menmonie, Wi.
|18
Late Models B-Feature 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Brett Swedberg (3)
|2
|
3
|Bob Gardner (33)
Washington, Il.
|3
|
4
|Logan Roberson (19)
Dooms, Va.
|4
|
1
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|5
|
6
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|6
|
8
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|7
|
11
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|8
|
5
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|9
|
7
|Jeff Robertson (P3)
|10
|
10
|Dan Dozard (35)
|11
|
9
|Terry Bolen (42)
Peoria, Il.
|DNS
|
12
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Late Models B-Feature 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|2
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|3
|
10
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|4
|
4
|Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.
|5
|
7
|Jordan Bauer (10J)
St Jacob, Il.
|6
|
6
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|7
|
11
|Turk Letizia (D1)
Waukesha, Wi.
|8
|
3
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|9
|
5
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|10
|
9
|Scott Robertson (67)
|12
|
8
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|DNS
|
12
|Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Late Models Heat 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|12
|2
|
1
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.
|11
|3
|
3
|Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.
|10
|4
|
8
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|9
|5
|
6
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|8
|6
|
4
|Bob Gardner (33)
Washington, Il.
|7
|7
|
5
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|6
|8
|
9
|Jeff Robertson (P3)
|5
|9
|
11
|Terry Bolen (42)
Peoria, Il.
|4
|10
|
7
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|3
|11
|
10
|Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.
|2
Late Models Heat 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
|12
|2
|
3
|Jesse Stovall (00)
|11
|3
|
5
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|10
|4
|
4
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|9
|5
|
2
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|8
|6
|
8
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|7
|7
|
6
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|6
|8
|
7
|Jordan Bauer (10J)
St Jacob, Il.
|5
|10
|
9
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|3
|DQ
|
10
|Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Late Models Heat 3
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
|12
|2
|
2
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|11
|3
|
3
|Jimmy Mars (28JM)
Menmonie, Wi.
|10
|4
|
10
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|9
|5
|
5
|Brett Swedberg (3)
|8
|6
|
4
|Logan Roberson (19)
Dooms, Va.
|7
|7
|
7
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|6
|8
|
9
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|5
|9
|
11
|Scott Robertson (67)
|4
|10
|
6
|Turk Letizia (D1)
Waukesha, Wi.
|3
|DNS
|
8
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Late Models Heat 4
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|12
|2
|
1
|Tanner English (81c)
Benton, Ky.
|11
|3
|
4
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|10
|4
|
3
|Rusty Schlenk (91)
|9
|5
|
6
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|8
|6
|
5
|Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.
|7
|7
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|6
|8
|
8
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|5
|9
|
9
|Dan Dozard (35)
|4
|10
|
10
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|3