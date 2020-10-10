Home Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway

Brian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway

Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisMARS DIRTcar Series NewsPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 40
2
3
 Brandon Sheppard (B5) 38
3
7
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 37
4
14
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 36
5
10
 Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.		 35
6
1
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 34
7
6
 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.		 33
8
8
 Tanner English (81c)
Benton, Ky.		 32
9
16
 Rusty Schlenk (91) 31
10
5
 Jesse Stovall (00) 30
11
17
 Brett Swedberg (3) 29
12
19
 Bob Gardner (33)
Washington, Il.		 28
13
20
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 27
14
12
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 26
15
15
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 25
16
22
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 24
17
9
 Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.		 23
18
13
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 22
19
18
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 21
20
21
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 20
21
4
 Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.		 19
22
11
 Jimmy Mars (28JM)
Menmonie, Wi.		 18

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Brett Swedberg (3)
2
3
 Bob Gardner (33)
Washington, Il.
3
4
 Logan Roberson (19)
Dooms, Va.
4
1
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
5
6
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
6
8
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
7
11
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
8
5
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
9
7
 Jeff Robertson (P3)
10
10
 Dan Dozard (35)
11
9
 Terry Bolen (42)
Peoria, Il.
DNS
12
 Brandon Lance (48B) 0
DNS
13
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
2
2
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
3
10
 Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
4
4
 Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.
5
7
 Jordan Bauer (10J)
St Jacob, Il.
6
6
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
7
11
 Turk Letizia (D1)
Waukesha, Wi.
8
3
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
9
5
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
10
9
 Scott Robertson (67)
12
8
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
DNS
12
 Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 12
2
1
 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.		 11
3
3
 Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.		 10
4
8
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 9
5
6
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 8
6
4
 Bob Gardner (33)
Washington, Il.		 7
7
5
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 6
8
9
 Jeff Robertson (P3) 5
9
11
 Terry Bolen (42)
Peoria, Il.		 4
10
7
 Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.		 3
11
10
 Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.		 2

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Brandon Sheppard (B5) 12
2
3
 Jesse Stovall (00) 11
3
5
 Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.		 10
4
4
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 9
5
2
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 8
6
8
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 7
7
6
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 6
8
7
 Jordan Bauer (10J)
St Jacob, Il.		 5
10
9
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 3
DQ
10
 Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.		 12
2
2
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 11
3
3
 Jimmy Mars (28JM)
Menmonie, Wi.		 10
4
10
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 9
5
5
 Brett Swedberg (3) 8
6
4
 Logan Roberson (19)
Dooms, Va.		 7
7
7
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 6
8
9
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.		 5
9
11
 Scott Robertson (67) 4
10
6
 Turk Letizia (D1)
Waukesha, Wi.		 3
DNS
8
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 12
2
1
 Tanner English (81c)
Benton, Ky.		 11
3
4
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 10
4
3
 Rusty Schlenk (91) 9
5
6
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 8
6
5
 Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.		 7
7
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 6
8
8
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.		 5
9
9
 Dan Dozard (35) 4
10
10
 Brandon Lance (48B) 3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!
  2. Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!
  3. SHIRLEY TAKES BOHLANDER TRIBUTE AT PEORIA SPEEDWAY
  4. Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar win at Fayette County Speedway!
  5. Brian Shirley Completes Weekend Sweep at Peoria
  6. Brian Shirley wins Chuck Hamilton Memorial at Peoria Speedway!
jdearing

Latest articles

Aaron Heck, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig, Tyler Worley, Shane Kelley & Mattison Lienemann take Rick Heck Memorial wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 2 3 1 05 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL -2 4 3 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -1 5 7 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 2 6 8 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 2 7 9 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 2 8 12 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 4 9 13 00S Cody Stillwell Godfrey,...
Read more

Brian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 3 Brandon Sheppard (B5) 38 3 7 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 14 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 36 5 10 Bobby Pierce (32) Oakwood, Il. 35 6 1 Ryan Unzicker (24U) El Paso, Il. 34 7 6 Frank Heckenast Jr...
Read more

Gustin Stays Hot-Scores MLRA Fall Nationals Night # 1 Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, MO (October 9, 2020) - For the second consecutive year, Ryan Gustin proved to be the class of the field,...
Read more

Kyle Larson Wins Nittany Showdown Opening Night at Port Royal

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
RECORD WRITER: Kyle Larson Wins Nittany Showdown Opening Night Brad Sweet avoids potential disaster to increase points lead, while Jason Johnson Racing extends its team...
Read more
Previous articleGustin Stays Hot-Scores MLRA Fall Nationals Night # 1 Win
Next articleAaron Heck, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig, Tyler Worley, Shane Kelley & Mattison Lienemann take Rick Heck Memorial wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Related articles

Aaron Heck, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig, Tyler Worley, Shane Kelley & Mattison Lienemann take Rick Heck Memorial wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 2 3 1 05 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL -2 4 3 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -1 5 7 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 2 6 8 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 2 7 9 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 2 8 12 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 4 9 13 00S Cody Stillwell Godfrey,...
Read more

Gustin Stays Hot-Scores MLRA Fall Nationals Night # 1 Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, MO (October 9, 2020) - For the second consecutive year, Ryan Gustin proved to be the class of the field,...
Read more

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway’s Great Lake Sprints & Late Model event – 10/9/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Jim DenHamer
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!
  2. Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!
  3. SHIRLEY TAKES BOHLANDER TRIBUTE AT PEORIA SPEEDWAY
  4. Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar win at Fayette County Speedway!
  5. Brian Shirley Completes Weekend Sweep at Peoria
  6. Brian Shirley wins Chuck Hamilton Memorial at Peoria Speedway!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Aaron Heck, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig, Tyler Worley, Shane Kelley & Mattison Lienemann take Rick Heck Memorial wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 2 3 1 05 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL -2 4 3 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -1 5 7 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 2 6 8 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 2 7 9 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 2 8 12 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 4 9 13 00S Cody Stillwell Godfrey,...
Read more

MLRA Title Chase Tightens Heading Into Fall Nationals

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wheatland, Missouri (October 6, 2020) - With an ever tightening points battle shaping up for the Lucas Oil MLRA title next weekend, this week's...
Read more

Thornton Earns First Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Banks $20,000 in Pittsburgher 100 By Jeremy Shields - ADEL, Iowa (10/06/20) – Ricky Thornton Jr. soared to his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Read more

Ryan Unzicker gets first ARCA win at Springfield

Illinois jdearing - 0
Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status Led Pts 1 1 24    Ryan Unzicker RJR Transportation   (Bill Hendren) Chevrolet 103 running 102 49 2 5 4    Hailie Deegan Monster Energy   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 1 43 3 3 23    Bret Holmes Holmes II Excavation, Inc   (Stacy Holmes) Chevrolet 103 running 0 41 4 9 17    Taylor Gray Ford Performance   (David Gilliland) Ford 103 running 0 40 5 6 16    Kelly Kovski Schluckebeier Farms   (Mike...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: