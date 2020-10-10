Josh Allen & Brandon Bollinger take Peoria Speedway wins!

Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|38
|3
|
8
|Cole Parker (96)
|37
|4
|
5
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
14
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|34
|7
|
15
|Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
3
|Trevor Neville (777)
|31
|10
|
7
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
10
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|29
|12
|
20
|James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.
|28
|13
|
17
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|26
|15
|
19
|Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
2
|Travis Kohler(r) (0)
Morris, Il.
|24
|17
|
9
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
21
|Zach Brandt (49)
Elmwood, Il.
|22
|19
|
16
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|21
|20
|
11
|Chuck Barnes (22)
|20
|DNS
|
13
|Marshall Call (88c)
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Josh McKenrick (50)
|38
|3
|
2
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Kevin Anderson (5A)
London Mills, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|35
|6
|
12
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|34
|7
|
13
|Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.
|33
|8
|
14
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Kevin Morrow (28)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
17
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
21
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
22
|Mike Wells(r) (A4)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
20
|Clay Wisher (18)
|27
|14
|
19
|Roy Magee (11M)
|26
|15
|
8
|Keith Siegel (M4)
Elmwood, Il.
|25
|16
|
15
|Darren Nash (18N)
Pekin, Il.
|24
|17
|
16
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|23
|18
|
9
|Robert Simpson (70)
Bartonville, Il.
|22
|19
|
18
|Floyd Jordan Jr (82)
|21
|DQ
|
3
|Shawn Oneil (10)
|0
|DQ
|
4
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
10
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|0