Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|59
|Aaron Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|3
|2
|2
|162
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|–
|3
|5
|130
|Chase Osterhoff
|2
|4
|3
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|-1
|5
|8
|66
|Blake Damery
|Blue Mound, IL
|3
|6
|12
|22D
|Chris Dick
|Deland, IL
|6
|7
|1
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|-6
|8
|7
|116
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|-1
|9
|9
|20R
|Kyle Cooper
|Wheatfield, IN
|–
|10
|14
|01
|Billy Knippenberg
|Plainfield, IL
|4
|11
|10
|818
|Matt Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|-1
|12
|11
|77
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|-1
|13
|16
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|3
|14
|17
|1JR
|Floyd Jordan Jr
|Pekin, IL
|3
|15
|18
|97M
|Michael Marden
|Monee, IL
|3
|16
|19
|42T
|Robert Kupsik
|3
|17
|13
|M14
|David Marlow
|Heyworth, IL
|-4
|18 DNF
|6
|A9
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|-12
|19 DNF
|15
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|-4
|20 DNF
|20
|89
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|–
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|1JR
|Floyd Jordan Jr
|Pekin, IL
|–
|2
|5
|42T
|Robert Kupsik
|3
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|2
|62
|Troy Fulks
|Bloomington, IL
|-1
|4
|6
|8
|Dan Richardson
|Macy, IN
|2
|5
|8
|M80
|Shawn Mudd
|Pekin, IL
|3
|6 DNF
|4
|10
|Gary Tison
|Bourbonnais, IL
|-2
|DNS
|3
|2C
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|–
|DNS
|10
|17B
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|–
|DNS
|9
|14
|Derek Smith
|Decatur, IL
|–
|DNS
|12
|47
|Daniel Kuhn
|Dyer, IN
|–
|DNS
|7
|41
|Logan Nesselrodt
|Bournonnais, IL
|–
|DNS
|11
|911
|Timothy Lowe
|Hersher, IL
|–
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSB FEATURE 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|11
|97M
|Michael Marden
|Monee, IL
|10
|2
|7
|89
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|5
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|6
|12
|Troy Overstreet
|Georgetown, IL
|3
|4
|9
|45
|Travis Abbott
|Monticello, IN
|5
|5
|8
|7SX
|Jeremy Sebens
|White Heath, IL
|3
|6
|12
|21W
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|6
|7
|5
|X3
|Ben Kirchner
|Kankakee, IL
|-2
|8
|1
|22
|Jace Owens
|-7
|9 DNF
|4
|51A
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|-5
|10 DNF
|2
|164
|Taylor Wiles
|Hubbardston, MI
|-8
|11 DNF
|3
|21
|Bobby Gash
|Medthion, IL
|-8
|12 DNF
|10
|91R
|Eric Rutherford
|Virden, IL
|-2
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|162
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|–
|2
|2
|130
|Chase Osterhoff
|–
|3
|4
|20R
|Kyle Cooper
|Wheatfield, IN
|1
|4
|3
|M14
|David Marlow
|Heyworth, IL
|-1
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|8
|1JR
|Floyd Jordan Jr
|Pekin, IL
|3
|6
|6
|2C
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|–
|7
|7
|42T
|Robert Kupsik
|–
|8
|10
|41
|Logan Nesselrodt
|Bournonnais, IL
|2
|9 DNF
|5
|14
|Derek Smith
|Decatur, IL
|-4
|10 DNF
|9
|911
|Timothy Lowe
|Hersher, IL
|-1
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|59
|Aaron Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|–
|2
|2
|116
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|–
|3
|4
|77
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|1
|4
|3
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|-1
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|8
|62
|Troy Fulks
|Bloomington, IL
|3
|6
|9
|10
|Gary Tison
|Bourbonnais, IL
|3
|7
|6
|8
|Dan Richardson
|Macy, IN
|-1
|8 DNF
|10
|M80
|Shawn Mudd
|Pekin, IL
|2
|9 DNF
|5
|17B
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|-4
|10 DNF
|7
|47
|Daniel Kuhn
|Dyer, IN
|-3
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|1
|2
|1
|A9
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|818
|Matt Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|1
|4
|3
|01
|Billy Knippenberg
|Plainfield, IL
|-1
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|10
|22
|Jace Owens
|5
|6
|9
|21
|Bobby Gash
|Medthion, IL
|3
|7
|7
|X3
|Ben Kirchner
|Kankakee, IL
|–
|8
|8
|89
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|–
|9 DNF
|5
|45
|Travis Abbott
|Monticello, IN
|-4
|10 DNF
|6
|97M
|Michael Marden
|Monee, IL
|-4
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|2
|1
|66
|Blake Damery
|Blue Mound, IL
|-1
|3
|5
|22D
|Chris Dick
|Deland, IL
|2
|4
|4
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|–
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|6
|164
|Taylor Wiles
|Hubbardston, MI
|1
|6
|3
|51A
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|-3
|7
|7
|12
|Troy Overstreet
|Georgetown, IL
|–
|8
|8
|7SX
|Jeremy Sebens
|White Heath, IL
|–
|9
|9
|91R
|Eric Rutherford
|Virden, IL
|–
|10
|10
|21W
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|–
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSQUALIFYING 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|16
|162
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|13.918
|2
|9
|59
|Aaron Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|14.077
|3
|7
|130
|Chase Osterhoff
|14.170
|4
|18
|116
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|14.212
|5
|2
|M14
|David Marlow
|Heyworth, IL
|14.276
|6
|12
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|14.283
|7
|11
|20R
|Kyle Cooper
|Wheatfield, IN
|14.329
|8
|14
|77
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|14.338
|9
|3
|14
|Derek Smith
|Decatur, IL
|14.436
|10
|10
|17B
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|14.453
|11
|13
|2C
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|14.484
|12
|4
|8
|Dan Richardson
|Macy, IN
|15.009
|13
|5
|42T
|Robert Kupsik
|15.023
|14
|20
|47
|Daniel Kuhn
|Dyer, IN
|15.057
|15
|19
|1JR
|Floyd Jordan Jr
|Pekin, IL
|15.148
|16
|6
|62
|Troy Fulks
|Bloomington, IL
|15.631
|17
|17
|911
|Timothy Lowe
|Hersher, IL
|15.875
|18
|8
|10
|Gary Tison
|Bourbonnais, IL
|17.039
|19
|1
|41
|Logan Nesselrodt
|Bournonnais, IL
|17.661
|20
|15
|M80
|Shawn Mudd
|Pekin, IL
|17.694
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSQUALIFYING 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|7
|A9
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|13.923
|2
|17
|66
|Blake Damery
|Blue Mound, IL
|13.952
|3
|18
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|13.986
|4
|1
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|14.031
|5
|19
|01
|Billy Knippenberg
|Plainfield, IL
|14.115
|6
|10
|51A
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|14.135
|7
|16
|818
|Matt Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|14.306
|8
|3
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|14.327
|9
|14
|45
|Travis Abbott
|Monticello, IN
|14.344
|10
|20
|22D
|Chris Dick
|Deland, IL
|14.364
|11
|4
|97M
|Michael Marden
|Monee, IL
|14.476
|12
|15
|164
|Taylor Wiles
|Hubbardston, MI
|14.601
|13
|13
|X3
|Ben Kirchner
|Kankakee, IL
|14.622
|14
|12
|12
|Troy Overstreet
|Georgetown, IL
|14.628
|15
|11
|89
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|14.638
|16
|6
|7SX
|Jeremy Sebens
|White Heath, IL
|15.153
|17
|8
|21
|Bobby Gash
|Medthion, IL
|15.161
|18
|5
|91R
|Eric Rutherford
|Virden, IL
|15.363
|19
|2
|22
|Jace Owens
|15.403
|20
|9
|21W
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|15.412