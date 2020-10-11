Home Dirt Late Model News Crate Late Model Series News Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Aaron Heck

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 59 Aaron Heck Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3
2 2 162 Logan Moody Logan Moody Catlin, IL
3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff Chase Osterhoff 2
4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1
5 8 66 Blake Damery Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3
6 12 22D Chris Dick Chris Dick Deland, IL 6
7 1 6P Jose Parga Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6
8 7 116 Torin Mettille Torin Mettille Cullom, IL -1
9 9 20R Kyle Cooper Kyle Cooper Wheatfield, IN
10 14 01 Billy Knippenberg Billy Knippenberg Plainfield, IL 4
11 10 818 Matt Hammond Matt Hammond Bourbonnais, IL -1
12 11 77 Blaise Baker Blaise Baker Clinton, IL -1
13 16 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 3
14 17 1JR Floyd Jordan Jr Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL 3
15 18 97M Michael Marden Michael Marden Monee, IL 3
16 19 42T Robert Kupsik Robert Kupsik 3
17 13 M14 David Marlow David Marlow Heyworth, IL -4
18 DNF 6 A9 AJ May AJ May Creve Coure, IL -12
19 DNF 15 11E Brandon Eskew Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL -4
20 DNF 20 89 Austin Friedman Austin Friedman Forrest, IL
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 1JR Floyd Jordan Jr Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL
2 5 42T Robert Kupsik Robert Kupsik 3
Top 2 transfer
3 2 62 Troy Fulks Troy Fulks Bloomington, IL -1
4 6 8 Dan Richardson Dan Richardson Macy, IN 2
5 8 M80 Shawn Mudd Shawn Mudd Pekin, IL 3
6 DNF 4 10 Gary Tison Gary Tison Bourbonnais, IL -2
DNS 3 2C Colton Billington Colton Billington Mclean, IL
DNS 10 17B Braden Bilger Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL
DNS 9 14 Derek Smith Derek Smith Decatur, IL
DNS 12 47 Daniel Kuhn Daniel Kuhn Dyer, IN
DNS 7 41 Logan Nesselrodt Logan Nesselrodt Bournonnais, IL
DNS 11 911 Timothy Lowe Timothy Lowe Hersher, IL
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 11 97M Michael Marden Michael Marden Monee, IL 10
2 7 89 Austin Friedman Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 5
Top 2 transfer
3 6 12 Troy Overstreet Troy Overstreet Georgetown, IL 3
4 9 45 Travis Abbott Travis Abbott Monticello, IN 5
5 8 7SX Jeremy Sebens Jeremy Sebens White Heath, IL 3
6 12 21W Lyndon Whitfill Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 6
7 5 X3 Ben Kirchner Ben Kirchner Kankakee, IL -2
8 1 22 Jace Owens Jace Owens -7
9 DNF 4 51A Amber Crouch Amber Crouch Cullom, IL -5
10 DNF 2 164 Taylor Wiles Taylor Wiles Hubbardston, MI -8
11 DNF 3 21 Bobby Gash Bobby Gash Medthion, IL -8
12 DNF 10 91R Eric Rutherford Eric Rutherford Virden, IL -2
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 162 Logan Moody Logan Moody Catlin, IL
2 2 130 Chase Osterhoff Chase Osterhoff
3 4 20R Kyle Cooper Kyle Cooper Wheatfield, IN 1
4 3 M14 David Marlow David Marlow Heyworth, IL -1
Top 4 transfer
5 8 1JR Floyd Jordan Jr Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL 3
6 6 2C Colton Billington Colton Billington Mclean, IL
7 7 42T Robert Kupsik Robert Kupsik
8 10 41 Logan Nesselrodt Logan Nesselrodt Bournonnais, IL 2
9 DNF 5 14 Derek Smith Derek Smith Decatur, IL -4
10 DNF 9 911 Timothy Lowe Timothy Lowe Hersher, IL -1
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 59 Aaron Heck Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL
2 2 116 Torin Mettille Torin Mettille Cullom, IL
3 4 77 Blaise Baker Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 1
4 3 11E Brandon Eskew Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL -1
Top 4 transfer
5 8 62 Troy Fulks Troy Fulks Bloomington, IL 3
6 9 10 Gary Tison Gary Tison Bourbonnais, IL 3
7 6 8 Dan Richardson Dan Richardson Macy, IN -1
8 DNF 10 M80 Shawn Mudd Shawn Mudd Pekin, IL 2
9 DNF 5 17B Braden Bilger Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL -4
10 DNF 7 47 Daniel Kuhn Daniel Kuhn Dyer, IN -3
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 25 Dakota Ewing Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 1
2 1 A9 AJ May AJ May Creve Coure, IL -1
3 4 818 Matt Hammond Matt Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 1
4 3 01 Billy Knippenberg Billy Knippenberg Plainfield, IL -1
Top 4 transfer
5 10 22 Jace Owens Jace Owens 5
6 9 21 Bobby Gash Bobby Gash Medthion, IL 3
7 7 X3 Ben Kirchner Ben Kirchner Kankakee, IL
8 8 89 Austin Friedman Austin Friedman Forrest, IL
9 DNF 5 45 Travis Abbott Travis Abbott Monticello, IN -4
10 DNF 6 97M Michael Marden Michael Marden Monee, IL -4
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 6P Jose Parga Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 1
2 1 66 Blake Damery Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL -1
3 5 22D Chris Dick Chris Dick Deland, IL 2
4 4 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL
Top 4 transfer
5 6 164 Taylor Wiles Taylor Wiles Hubbardston, MI 1
6 3 51A Amber Crouch Amber Crouch Cullom, IL -3
7 7 12 Troy Overstreet Troy Overstreet Georgetown, IL
8 8 7SX Jeremy Sebens Jeremy Sebens White Heath, IL
9 9 91R Eric Rutherford Eric Rutherford Virden, IL
10 10 21W Lyndon Whitfill Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 16 162 Logan Moody Logan Moody Catlin, IL 13.918
2 9 59 Aaron Heck Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 14.077
3 7 130 Chase Osterhoff Chase Osterhoff 14.170
4 18 116 Torin Mettille Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 14.212
5 2 M14 David Marlow David Marlow Heyworth, IL 14.276
6 12 11E Brandon Eskew Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 14.283
7 11 20R Kyle Cooper Kyle Cooper Wheatfield, IN 14.329
8 14 77 Blaise Baker Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 14.338
9 3 14 Derek Smith Derek Smith Decatur, IL 14.436
10 10 17B Braden Bilger Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL 14.453
11 13 2C Colton Billington Colton Billington Mclean, IL 14.484
12 4 8 Dan Richardson Dan Richardson Macy, IN 15.009
13 5 42T Robert Kupsik Robert Kupsik 15.023
14 20 47 Daniel Kuhn Daniel Kuhn Dyer, IN 15.057
15 19 1JR Floyd Jordan Jr Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL 15.148
16 6 62 Troy Fulks Troy Fulks Bloomington, IL 15.631
17 17 911 Timothy Lowe Timothy Lowe Hersher, IL 15.875
18 8 10 Gary Tison Gary Tison Bourbonnais, IL 17.039
19 1 41 Logan Nesselrodt Logan Nesselrodt Bournonnais, IL 17.661
20 15 M80 Shawn Mudd Shawn Mudd Pekin, IL 17.694
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELSQUALIFYING 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 7 A9 AJ May AJ May Creve Coure, IL 13.923
2 17 66 Blake Damery Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 13.952
3 18 25 Dakota Ewing Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 13.986
4 1 6P Jose Parga Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 14.031
5 19 01 Billy Knippenberg Billy Knippenberg Plainfield, IL 14.115
6 10 51A Amber Crouch Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 14.135
7 16 818 Matt Hammond Matt Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 14.306
8 3 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 14.327
9 14 45 Travis Abbott Travis Abbott Monticello, IN 14.344
10 20 22D Chris Dick Chris Dick Deland, IL 14.364
11 4 97M Michael Marden Michael Marden Monee, IL 14.476
12 15 164 Taylor Wiles Taylor Wiles Hubbardston, MI 14.601
13 13 X3 Ben Kirchner Ben Kirchner Kankakee, IL 14.622
14 12 12 Troy Overstreet Troy Overstreet Georgetown, IL 14.628
15 11 89 Austin Friedman Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 14.638
16 6 7SX Jeremy Sebens Jeremy Sebens White Heath, IL 15.153
17 8 21 Bobby Gash Bobby Gash Medthion, IL 15.161
18 5 91R Eric Rutherford Eric Rutherford Virden, IL 15.363
19 2 22 Jace Owens Jace Owens 15.403
20 9 21W Lyndon Whitfill Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 15.412
