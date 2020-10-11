Home Open Wheel Modified News Big Block Modifieds Last-Lap Pass Delivers Epic Finish for Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #5

Last-Lap Pass Delivers Epic Finish for Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #5

Open Wheel Modified NewsBig Block Modifieds
Photo – Thomas Stevens

LAND OF MURRAY: Last-Lap Pass Decides Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #5

Sobotka Leads ‘Em All Until Murray Steals Thunder at Land of Legends

CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK – Zach Sobotka made a power move to start the race; but Tyler Murray made the ultimate move to end it.

Sealing the deal with a last-lap, last-corner slide job for the win, Murray from Hannibal, N.Y., led only one lap in Saturday’s 30-lap affair at Land of Legends Raceway; but it was the most important one.

His $1,000 victory on night five of DIRTcar OktoberFAST proved to be the most thrilling race of the week thus far in the Racing Electronics Sportsman Modified division.

Taking an unconventional route to victory lane, Murray fell back to second from pole position on the start while Sobotka stole the show with a daunting three-wide pass around the outside to go fourth-to-first on the opening lap. From there until the only stoppage of the race on lap 21, Sobotka was in a world of his own, building a massive 4.045-second at one point.

However, when the caution flew with nine laps remaining, the entire landscape of the race was changed. With Murray restarting on Sobotka’s tail, the No. 1M gave heavy chase to the No. 38S over the closing laps. It all culminated with an exciting final circuit on the Canandaigua, N.Y. half-mile.

Electing to take the outside lane which propelled him to the lead, Sobotka was the lone duck up high while Murray rolled the low line beneath him. Gaining ground down the backstretch, Murray continued to close while Sobotka left the door open entering turn three.

Heading into the final corner, Murray launched the slide job and cleared Sobotka’s nose as the duo raced out of turn four with the checkered flags waving. Sobotka gave it one last ditch effort, but it was to no avail, as Tyler Murray completed the miraculous comeback to win the fifth night of OktoberFAST in spectacular fashion.

“Zach was so fast that I honestly didn’t think we’d get back around him,” Murray candidly admitted in victory lane. “We got into lap traffic there, but then the caution came out and saved us. I started following him around the top and then started trying to diamond the corner off to get a good run going. I’m glad I didn’t’t have to touch him, that makes this even sweeter. When you surround yourself with the best of the best in the business, it makes it easier on you behind the wheel.

“We had a good car all night, but I just drove it too easy on the last lap,” Sobotka noted on his loss. “I just entered the corner wrong and he got under me. He drove a great race, but it definitely sucks losing it like that. I really didn’t want to see that caution come out.

After leading 29 and 1/2 laps, Zach Sobotka slipped back to finish in second with the most heartbreaking runner-up result of the week. Behind Murray and Sobotka’s last-lap duel was Alan Fink of Central Square, N.Y. in the third and final podium position.

Rounding out the top five in the Racing Electronics Sportsman Modified feature was Friday’s winner at Can-Am, Kevin Root in fourth, and SuperGen Products / Champion Power Equipment Hard Charger, Nick Guererri, with a stellar 18th-to-fifth run.

Closing out the top ten on Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway was Dalton Martin, Matt Janczuk, Matt Guererri, Garrison Krentz, and Adam Pierson.

DIRTcar OktoberFAST reaches an end tomorrow – Sunday, October 11 – with the sixth and final night of the week taking the Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Pro Stocks, and Racing Electronics Sportsman Modifieds to New York’s Weedsport Speedway. Fans can watch Every Lap LIVE from the comfort of home via the DIRTVision FAST PASS.

Feature Results (30 Laps) – 1. 1M-Tyler Murray [1][$1,000]; 2. 38S-Zach Sobotka [4][$600]; 3. 8-Alan Fink [7][$450]; 4. 34-Kevin Root [6][$325]; 5. 25G-Nick Guererri [18][$275]; 6. 132-Dalton Martin [2][$225]; 7. 33X-Matt Janczuk [11][$200]; 8. 12G-Matt Guererri [12][$180]; 9. 56-Garrison Krentz [13][$160]; 10. 15P-Adam Pierson [22][$140]; 11. 1SX-Justin Stone [3][$120]; 12. 92-Andrew Buff [10][$110]; 13. 82S-Will Shields [24][$100]; 14. 5-Brian Krummel [5][$100]; 15. 19C-Brandon Carvey [20][$100]; 16. 5S-Tanner Siemons [27][$100]; 17. 7Z-Zachary Payne [30][$100]; 18. 64-Tyler Corcoran [19][$100]; 19. O8-Jack Speshock [8][$100]; 20. 22W-Noah Walker [15][$100]; 21. 9R-Jonathan Reid [14][$100]; 22. 1F-Andrew Lloyd [23][$100]; 23. 6M-Cody Manitta [9][$100]; 24. 20K-Matt Steffenhagen [25][$100]; 25. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger [17][$100]; 26. 32S-Ryan Shanahan [28][$100]; 27. 90-Nathan Peckham [26][$100]; 28. 19L-Joe Williams [21][$100]; 29. 35T-Cameron Tuttle [29][$100]; 30. 80W-Cody Wolfe [16][$100]. Lap Leader(s):Sobotka 1-29; Murray 30. Hard Charger Award: 25G-Nick Guererri[+13]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Matt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton
  2. Matt Janczuk Rebounds for First Weedsport DIRTcar Sportsman Win
  3. Inman Takes Brewerton in Final DIRTcar Sportsman Tuneup for NAPA Super DIRT Week
  4. HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton
  5. Sheppard Outlasts Wight in Epic Volusia Finish
  6. PERREGO DOUBLES UP AT OktoberFAST
jdearing

Latest articles

Moyer Jr. earns MLRA Fall Nationals win and Jackson Jr. takes Lucas Oil Speedway B-Mod Clash of Champions III

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. turned a back-and-forth battle into a runaway, capturing the 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1 3 20 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 17 4 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 5 1 28 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI -4 6 12 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 6 7 10 33 Tim Manville Troy, IL 3 8 11 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 3 9 7 3S Brian...
Read more

Moyer Jr. Scores MLRA Victory as Hurst Snags Point Lead

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, MO (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. returned to Cedar Creek Beef Jerky victory lane on Saturday night scoring...
Read more
Previous articleJim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway’s Great Lake Sprints & Late Models – 10/10/20
Next articlePERREGO DOUBLES UP AT OktoberFAST

Related articles

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

PERREGO DOUBLES UP AT OktoberFAST

Big Block Modifieds jdearing - 0
BREAK OUT THE BACKUP: Sheppard Switches Cars and Wins Land of Legends OktoberFAST Cash CANANDAIGUA, NY – October 10, 2020 – Fans of Matt Sheppard...
Read more

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway’s Great Lake Sprints & Late Models – 10/10/20

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Photos by Jim DenHamer
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Matt Janczuk Beats 105 Sportsman Modifieds on OktoberFAST Night #3 at Fulton
  2. Matt Janczuk Rebounds for First Weedsport DIRTcar Sportsman Win
  3. Inman Takes Brewerton in Final DIRTcar Sportsman Tuneup for NAPA Super DIRT Week
  4. HBR GETAWAY CAR: Baldwinsville Bandit Jimmy Phelps Doubles Down with Pair of OktoberFAST Victories at Fulton
  5. Sheppard Outlasts Wight in Epic Volusia Finish
  6. PERREGO DOUBLES UP AT OktoberFAST

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1 3 20 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 17 4 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 5 1 28 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI -4 6 12 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 6 7 10 33 Tim Manville Troy, IL 3 8 11 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 3 9 7 3S Brian...
Read more

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3 2 2 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL - 3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff 2 4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1 5 8 66 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 6 12 22D Chris Dick Deland, IL 6 7 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6 8 7 116 Torin...
Read more

Aaron Heck, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig, Tyler Worley, Shane Kelley & Mattison Lienemann take Rick Heck Memorial wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 2 3 1 05 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL -2 4 3 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -1 5 7 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 2 6 8 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 2 7 9 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 2 8 12 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 4 9 13 00S Cody Stillwell Godfrey,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: