Home Dirt Late Model News Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway's MLRA event - 10/10/20
Moyer Jr. earns MLRA Fall Nationals win and Jackson Jr. takes Lucas Oil Speedway B-Mod Clash of Champions III
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. turned a back-and-forth battle into a runaway, capturing the 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall...
Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1 3 20 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 17 4 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 5 1 28 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI -4 6 12 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 6 7 10 33 Tim Manville Troy, IL 3 8 11 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 3 9 7 3S Brian...
Moyer Jr. Scores MLRA Victory as Hurst Snags Point Lead
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, MO (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. returned to Cedar Creek Beef Jerky victory lane on Saturday night scoring...
