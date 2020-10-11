Home Dirt Late Model News Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway's MLRA event - 10/10/20

Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 10/10/20

Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track NewsMLRA Series News
Photos by Lloyd Collins
15 photos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lloyd Collins photos from Park Jefferson Speedway’s MLRA Late Model Event on 5/29/15
  2. Lloyd Collins photos from Park Jefferson Speedway’s MLRA Late Model Event on 5/30/15
  3. Lloyd Collins’ photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Event – 8/31/19
  4. Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 6/24/20
  5. Lloyd Collins photos from Stuart Speedway’s Lucas Oil MLRA Event – 5/2/19
  6. Lloyd Collins Photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Championship – 10/13/18
jdearing

Latest articles

Moyer Jr. earns MLRA Fall Nationals win and Jackson Jr. takes Lucas Oil Speedway B-Mod Clash of Champions III

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. turned a back-and-forth battle into a runaway, capturing the 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1 3 20 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 17 4 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 5 1 28 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI -4 6 12 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 6 7 10 33 Tim Manville Troy, IL 3 8 11 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 3 9 7 3S Brian...
Read more

Moyer Jr. Scores MLRA Victory as Hurst Snags Point Lead

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, MO (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. returned to Cedar Creek Beef Jerky victory lane on Saturday night scoring...
Read more
Previous articlePERREGO DOUBLES UP AT OktoberFAST
Next articleKyle Larson Sweeps Nittany Showdown At Port Royal

Related articles

Moyer Jr. earns MLRA Fall Nationals win and Jackson Jr. takes Lucas Oil Speedway B-Mod Clash of Champions III

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. turned a back-and-forth battle into a runaway, capturing the 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1 3 20 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 17 4 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 5 1 28 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI -4 6 12 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 6 7 10 33 Tim Manville Troy, IL 3 8 11 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 3 9 7 3S Brian...
Read more

Moyer Jr. Scores MLRA Victory as Hurst Snags Point Lead

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, MO (October 10, 2020) - Billy Moyer Jr. returned to Cedar Creek Beef Jerky victory lane on Saturday night scoring...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lloyd Collins photos from Park Jefferson Speedway’s MLRA Late Model Event on 5/29/15
  2. Lloyd Collins photos from Park Jefferson Speedway’s MLRA Late Model Event on 5/30/15
  3. Lloyd Collins’ photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Event – 8/31/19
  4. Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 6/24/20
  5. Lloyd Collins photos from Stuart Speedway’s Lucas Oil MLRA Event – 5/2/19
  6. Lloyd Collins Photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Championship – 10/13/18

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1 3 20 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 17 4 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 5 1 28 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI -4 6 12 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 6 7 10 33 Tim Manville Troy, IL 3 8 11 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 3 9 7 3S Brian...
Read more

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3 2 2 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL - 3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff 2 4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1 5 8 66 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 6 12 22D Chris Dick Deland, IL 6 7 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6 8 7 116 Torin...
Read more

Aaron Heck, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig, Tyler Worley, Shane Kelley & Mattison Lienemann take Rick Heck Memorial wins at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 2 3 1 05 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL -2 4 3 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -1 5 7 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 2 6 8 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 2 7 9 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 2 8 12 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 4 9 13 00S Cody Stillwell Godfrey,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: