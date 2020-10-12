Home Dirt Late Model News DIRTVision Names Motorsports Broadcast Exec Jim Chiapelli As General Manager

DIRTVision Names Motorsports Broadcast Exec Jim Chiapelli As General Manager

CONCORD, NC – Oct. 12, 2020 – DIRTVision, the world leader in dirt track racing live stream broadcasts, continues its rapid growth with the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing, in addition to several weekly tracks and coverage of racing in Australia.
In an effort to continue delivering fans the best broadcasts possible, DIRTVision continues to invest in its team, and is announcing Jim Chiappelli as the new DIRTVision General Manager. A veteran broadcast executive with extensive racing knowledge, Chiappelli joins the DIRTVision team after years at SPEED and Fox Sports as a coordinating producer, news director and studio producer responsible for many of the shows race fans have come to love.
Chiappelli and the World of Outlaws have a long history, with the two working together to bring World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing highlights to shows like The SPEED Report and Wind Tunnel.
“Working alongside Jim through the years has always been a pleasure,” Director of Broadcast and Technology Brian Dunlap said. “Not only do his accomplishments during his tenure at SPEED speak for themselves, but Jim was an advocate for our sport ensuring World of Outlaws and short track racing coverage was included on SPEED Report and Wind Tunnel each week.
“One of the great aspects of DIRTVision is the how the development, growth and direction has always been a collaborative effort. As we continue to develop the product and brand, I am excited Jim will be part of the team shaping DIRTVision’s future.”
For his part, in addition to producing award-winning programing, Chiappelli has been involved in developing the skills and talents of behind-the-scenes young producers and directors, making him a perfect fit for the growth DIRTVision is experiencing.
“I am absolutely thrilled to join the DIRTVision family,” Chiappelli said. “This really brings my career full-circle as I grew up attending dirt track races in Pennsylvania and went on to cover every major motorsports series in the world. My family has been involved in racing for more than 40 years, so grass-roots racing is part of my DNA.”
DIRTVision is the premier dirt racing broadcast provider. From LIVE race coverage to historical races, it’s a one-stop-shop for exclusive video and audio coverage of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds, Knoxville Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway, Attica Raceway Park, the many divisions of DIRTcar Racing, the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship, the Ultimate Speedway Challenge, Valvoline Raceway, Murray Machining & Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway, Hi-Tec Oils Speedway and other major events from Down Under.

