Johnson, Long, Jaenette, Carter, and Reu Top Night 1 of the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, October 9, 2020) – Who would have thought that for the first week of October the temperatures would be in the low 80’s. Well that’s exactly what happened on Friday, October 9th, as the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa kicked off night one of the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza. At the end of the night two driver’s landed in victory lane for the first time this season at the track, while three others were no strangers to the winner’s circle.

One hundred forty-two cars signed in on this night, with 21 qualifying races being ran to help determine the starting line ups for the five feature events. And once all those were completed it was time to bring the first feature to the track, which was the 20 lap Donnellson Tire and Service Stock Cars. Jeff Mueller and Beau Taylor drew the front row, with Taylor leading lap 1 over John Oliver Jr. and Mueller. The lead for Taylor only lasted for 1 lap, as Oliver Jr. slipped by to lead lap 2. The close action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 5, as Brock Haines spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Derrick Agee, who started 8th, used the bottom of the track to edge out Oliver Jr. at the line to lead the lap. But Oliver Jr. would come back on the top to grab the top spot back on lap 7. The following lap, lap 8, produced the second and final caution of the race. A tire was clipped onto the racing surface in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Oliver Jr. moved back out front, with Agee and Michael Jaenette, who started 9th, glued to his back bumper. With Oliver Jr. working to hold off Agee, Jaenette would take advantage of their battle and drove past them both on lap 13 for the lead. The top six cars then raced two wide three deep over the final laps, with Jaenette able to hold off all the challenges to score his first win of the season at the track. Oliver Jr. was 2nd, Dustin Griffiths came from 7th to finished 3rd, Agee was 4th, with Jason Cook rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 15 lap Discount Tire & Services Sport Compact feature, with Josh Barnes and Brandon Crawley leading the field to green. Barnes took advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Crawley and Brandon Reu. While Barnes set the fast pace out front, Chuck Fullenkamp and Reu battled for the runner up spot. The pace that Barnes was setting was slowed for the first time on lap 5, as Shannon Walp from North Vernon, Indiana slowed to a stop down the front stretch to bring out the yellow. On the restart Crawley and Chance Bailey spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Barnes jump back out front, with Fullenkamp and Reu continuing their battle for the runner up spot. Once again Barnes was setting a fast pace and looked to be cruising to an easy when, when he slowed in turn 4 with troubles to bring out the caution. Reu inherited the lead on the restart, with Jack Pflum from Cincinnati, Ohio, who started 16th, and Kimberly Abbott, who started 9th, close behind. Abbott’s run up front came to an end on lap 13, as she slowed in turn 4 with a lost engine and a small fire to bring out the red. She would climbed from the car okay. Reu grabbed the lead on the restart and then held off Jack Pflum to score his fourth win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Walp recovered from bringing out the caution on lap 5 to come back up to finish 3rd, Billy Cain passed 16 cars from his 20th place starting spot to finish 4th, with Cincinnati, Ohio’s Joe Pflum coming from 17th to finish 5th.

Darren Mish and Denny Woodworth led the field to the drop of the green flag in the 25 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express Late Model feature, with Mish grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Darin Duffy and Woodworth. The lead for Mish last for one lap, as Duffy slipped past him for the lead lap 2. Then just after the lap was scored complete the first caution of the race appeared, as Sam Halstead slowed to a stop in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Duffy jumped back out front, with Mish and Joel Callahan close behind. While Duffy paced the field out front, Callahan, Jay Johnson, and Mish battled for the runner up spot over the next 10 laps. When the second and final caution of the race appeared on lap 12 to slow the action. Ron Klein would spin down the backstretch to bring out the yellow. Once again Duffy grabbed the lead on the restart, with Callahan, Johnson and Mark Burgtorf battling for the runner up spot. While Duffy worked the bottom of the track, Johnson found the top to his liking. And Johnson would use the momentum off the top of the track to take the top spot from Duffy on lap 20. Three laps later Burgtorf was able to slip past Duffy for the second spot, and then set his sights on Johnson for the lead. Burgtorf tried one last lap challenge on Johnson, but Johnson would hold him off to claim his first win of the season at the track. Duffy was 3rd, Callahan was 4th, with Woodworth coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 20 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMod feature, with Tony Johnson and Jim Gillenwater making up the front row. The SportMods had troubles getting the feature started, as three cautions appeared before a lap could be scored complete. But once it got started it was only slowed one more time. Blaine Webster was able to grab the lead on lap 1 over Sean Wyett and Brayton Carter, who started 10th. Webster then held the top spot until lap 4, when Carter got past him for the lead. While Carter paced the field out front, Kyle Olson, who started 11th, Webster, and Adam Birck, who started 17th, tried to keep pace with Carter. Carter would enter heavy lap traffic on lap 18, which allowed him to pull away to claim his second win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Olson was 2nd, Birck was 3rd, Tyler Soppe recovered from his lap 1 spin to come from the back to finish 4th, with Webster rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 22 lap Sonny’s Super Market Modifieds, with Mark Burgtorf and Jarrett Brown drawing the front row. Burgtorf took advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Brown and Ryan Maitland. With Burgtorf working the top of the track, Brown went low coming out of turn 4 on lap 4 to edge his out at the stripe for the top spot. Then just after the lap was scored complete the first caution appeared, as Dennis Betzer and Tommy Belmer spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Burgtorf went low and grabbed the lead back from Brown. Brown would get back by Burgtorf for the lead on lap 7, only to loose it to Jeff Aikey on lap 8. The great action up front was slowed for the second time of the race on lap 10, as Derrick Stewart, who was running sixth, spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Aikey grabbed the lead on the restart, with Burgtorf, Cayden Carter, who started 11th, and Michael Long, who started 7th, giving chase. The battle up front was slowed on lap 14 when Mitch Boles got into the guardrail in turn 4 and slowed to bring out the yellow. Once again Aikey grabbed the lead on the restart, with Long, Carter and Burgtorf still giving chase. While Aikey worked the bottom of the track, Long worked the top. And on lap 16 Long used the momentum off the top to grab the top spot away from Aikey. Two laps later the final caution of the race appeared, as Daniel Fellows, who was running sixth, got into the guardrail in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Long jumped out front on the restart, with Aikey, Carter and Burgtorf challenging. Long would hold off the challenges to score his ninth win on the season at the track. Aikey was 2nd, Carter was 3rd, Burgtorf was 4th, with Maitland finishing 5th.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, October 9, 2020 – Midwest Performance & Power and Casey’s Fall Extravaganza Night 1

Shottenkirk Parts Express Late Models



A-Feature: 1. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 2. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 3. Darin Duffy, Urbana, IA; 4. Joel Callahan, Dubuque, IA; 5. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 6. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 7. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 8. Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 9. Dustin Griffin, Quincy, IL; 10. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 11. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA; 12. Darrel Defrance, Marshalltown, IA; 13. Chris Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 14. Darren Mish, Hazel Green, WI; 15. Corey Dripps, Reinbeck, IA; 16. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 17. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 18. Todd Johnson, Mitchellville, IA; 19. Jenna Johnson, Mitchellville, IA; 20. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 21. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 22. Ron Klein, Dubuque, IA; 23. Eric Doran, Clinton, IL

Heat 1: 1. Ron Klein; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Tommy Elston; 4. Chuck Hanna; 5. Ray Raker; 6. Matt Strassheim; 7. Jenna Johnson; 8. Nick Marolf

Heat 2: 1. Darin Duffy; 2. Joel Callahan; 3. Jeff Aikey; 4. Denny Woodworth; 5. Dustin Griffin; 6. Ron Boyse; 7. Corey Dripps; 8. Eric Doran

Heat 3: 1. Mark Burgtorf; 2. Jay Johnson; 3. Darren Mish; 4. Chris Horn; 5. Darrel Defrance; 6. Sam Halstead; 7. Todd Johnson

Sonny’s Super Market Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 3. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 5. Ryan Maitland, Waterloo, IA; 6. Jaden Fryer, Freeport, IL; 7. Jarrett Brown, Ainsworth, IA; 8. Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 9. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 10. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 11. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 12. Jeff Waterman, LaGrange, MO; 13. Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 14. Kory Meyer, Dixon, IA; 15. Ronn Lauritzen, La Porte City, IA; 16. Scott Simatovich, State Center, IA; 17. Jordon Walker, Cedar Rapids, IA; 18. Blake Woodruff, Galesburg, IL; 19. Dustan Fenton, Burlington, IA; 20. Dustin Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 21. Dennis Betzer, Central City, IA; 22. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 23. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 24. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 25. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 26. Tommy Belmer, Evansdale, IA; 27. Derek Walker, Riverside, IA

Heat 1: 1. Ryan Maitland; 2. Cayden Carter; 3. Daniel Fellows; 4. Denny Eckrich; 5. Dustin Smith; 6. Dennis LaVeine; 7. Ronn Lauritzen; 8. Scott Simatovich; 9. Derek Walker

Heat 2: 1. Jeff Aikey; 2. Jaden Fryer; 3. Jarrett Brown; 4. Michael Long; 5. Kory Meyer; 6. Bruce Hanford; 7. Jeff Waterman; 8. Dennis Betzer; 9. Dustan Fenton

Heat 3: 1. Derrick Stewart; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Mark Burgtorf; 4. Mitch Boles; 5. Dakota Simmons; 6. Levi Smith; 7. Blake Woodruff; 8. Tommy Belmer; 9. Jordon Walker

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Michael Jaenette, Kellogg, IA; 2. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 3. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 4. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 5. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 7. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 8. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 9. Mike Harward, Floris, IA; 10. Jared Daggett, Marshalltown, IA; 11. Michael Peterson, Montezuma, IA; 12. Tyler Moore, Lockridge, IA; 13. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 14. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 15. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 16. Jesse Smith, Dayton, IA; 17. Pete Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 18. Brock Haines, Fairfield, IA; 19. Greg Harsch, Bloomfield, IA; 20. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 21. Kelly Meyer, Big Rock, IA; 22. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 23. Shawn Bistline, Van Horne, IA; 24. Robert Thompson, Colchester, IL; 25. Patrick Phillips, Macomb, IL

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Mueller; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Dustin Griffiths; 4. Jared Daggett; 5. Jerry Jansen; 6. Kelly Meyer; 7. Tyler Moore; 8. Pete Stodgel; 9. Patrick Phillips (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Michael Jaenette; 2. Jeremy Pundt; 3. Abe Huls; 4. Michael Peterson; 5. Brock Haines; 6. Kyle Boyd; 7. Chris Wibbell; 8. Robert Thompson

Heat 3: 1. David Brandies; 2. Derrick Agee; 3. Beau Taylor; 4. Jason Cook; 5. Jesse Smith; 6. Shawn Bistline; 7. Greg Harsch; 8. Mike Harward

Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 3. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 4. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 5. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 6. Brandon Maitland, Waterloo, IA; 7. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 8. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 9. Shaun Slaughter, Iowa City, IA; 10. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 11. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 12. Perry Gellerstedt, Carbon Cliff, IL; 13. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 14. Joe Luethje, Nevada, IA; 15. Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 16. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 17. Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO; 18. Michael Schump, West Branch, IA; 19. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 20. Bobby Six, Warsaw, IA; 21. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 22. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 23. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 24. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. Nicholas Profeta; 2. Michael Schump; 3. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 4. Colton Bowman, Burlington, IA; 5. Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 6. Fred Leytham, Garwin, IA; 7. Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 8. Richard Hurlbut, Lone Tree, IA; 9. Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO

B-Feature 2: 1. Barry Taft; 2. Logan Cumby; 3. Rodger Dresden, Keokuk, IA; 4. Brandon Tharp, Center Point, IA; 5. Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 6. John Renier, Ursa, IL; 7. Kaleb Nevers, Burlington, IA; 8. Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Blaine Webster; 2. Shaun Slaughter; 3. Kyle Olson; 4. Tom Bowling Jr.; 5. Bob Cowman; 6. Logan Cumby (DNS); 7. Michael Schump (DNS); 8. Kaleb Nevers (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Tony Johnson; 2. Bobby Six; 3. Brandon Maitland; 4. Adam Birck; 5. Barry Taft; 6. Rodger Dresden; 7. John Renier; 8. Richard Hurlbut

Heat 3: 1. Brayton Carter; 2. Sean Wyett; 3. Carter VanDenBerg; 4. Perry Gellerstedt; 5. Ryan Moore; 6. Dakota Anderson; 7. Colton Bowman

Heat 4: 1. Jim Gillenwater; 2. Tyler Soppe; 3. Joe Luethje; 4. Austin Poage; 5. Brandon Tharp; 6. Cody Benjamin; 7. Matt Tucker

Heat 5: 1. Dennis LaVeine; 2. Tom Lathrop; 3. Logan Anderson; 4. Josh Holtman; 5. Nicholas Profeta; 6. Fred Leytham; 7. Tom Ruble (DNS)

Discount Tire & Services Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Jack Pflum, Cincinnati, OH; 3. Shannon Walp, North Vernon, IN; 4. Billy Cain, Floris, IA; 5. Joe Pflum, Cincinnati, OH; 6. William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA; 7. Chance Bailey, Quincy, IL; 8. Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL; 9. Michael Grossman, Keokuk, IA; 10. Alex Hayes, Iowa City, IA; 11. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 12. Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 13. Larry Miller, Burlington, IA; 14. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 15. Kyle Rysdam, Paulski, IA; 16. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 17. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 18. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 19. Eric Stogdell, Colona, IL; 20. Alyssa Steele, Keokuk, IA; 21. Brandon Crawley, Burlington, IA; 22. Kegan Birck, Canton, MO; 23. Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 24. David Prim, Hamelton, IL

B-Feature: (Top 4 to A) 1. Michael Grossman; 2. Chevy Barnes; 3. Alyssa Steele; 4. Kyle Rysdam; 5. Brandon Pickeny, Outtuwa, IA; 6. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 7. Chris Towery, Chandlerville, IL; 8. TJ Weyls, Burlington, IA; 9. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 10. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA

Heat 1: (Top 5 to A) 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Kegan Birck; 3. Ashton Blain; 4. David Prim; 5. Joe Pflum; 6. Kyle Rysdam; 7. Chris Towery; 8. Barry Taft

Heat 2: 1. William Michel; 2. Brandon Crawley; 3. Darin Smith; 4. Alex Hayes; 5. Shannon Walp; 6. Chevy Barnes; 7. Brandon Pickeny; 8. Jared Heule

Heat 3: 1. Chance Bailey; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Kaycee McGregor; 4. Quinton Shelton; 5. Eric Stogdell; 6. Tj Weyls; 7. Mike Hornung Jr.

Heat 4: 1. Larry Miller; 2. Brandon Reu; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp; 4. Jack Pflum; 5. Billy Cain; 6. Alyssa Steele; 7. Michael Grossman