Kyle Larson Returns for Sunday’s Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield

Springfield, Illinois (October 12, 2020)………Kyle Larson will return to USAC Silver Crown competition this Sunday afternoon, October 18, aboard the Sean Michael Motorsports No. 19 for the 57th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear on the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) has been the toast of the dirt track world in 2020, posting 41 feature event wins across several platforms this season in midgets, sprint cars, late models and in the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series where he was victorious in the Hoosier Hundred on August 23 on the one-mile dirt oval at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

In that race, which marked Larson’s first USAC Silver Crown appearance in eight seasons, it’s not often that a driver can win the pole and also start from the back, charge to the front and win all in the same race. Yet, Larson was able to pull off the remarkable feat after he and his team opted to change the right rear tire following qualifying on his JVI Group – Heffner Racing Enterprises – Blazer’s Body Shop/Maxim/Kistler Chevy, accepting the penalty that came along with it, which sent him all the way back to the 22nd starting spot for the 100-lap main event.

Larson led a total of 37 laps in the Hoosier Hundred, including the final 32, to win the event in his only Silver Crown start of the 2020 season thus far. In total, Larson’s seven USAC starts in 2020 have produced five wins and two 2nd place finishes, with four of those victories coming with the NOS Energy Drink National Midgets during Indiana Midget Week, of which he was also the champion of this year.

Larson’s lone previous Bettenhausen 100 start came during the 2011 season at Springfield where he started 6th and finished 4th, piloting the Keith Kunz Motorsports #71. In 10 career Silver Crown starts, Larson has won three and been the fastest qualifier on four occasions.

The Sunday, October 18 Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear will feature the USAC Silver Crown Series in the 59th edition of the event. Grandstand capacity is set at 20% and tickets are available online at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. The advance sale tickets will also save fans a couple of bucks compared to purchasing them at the event.

Pit gates will open at 8am Central, grandstands and ticket office at 11am, practice at Noon, qualifying at 1:15pm, the last chance race at 2:15pm and the 57th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear will take the green at 3pm.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.trackenterprises.com or call 217-764-3200.

The Bettenhausen 100 can also be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Zs7zFP.