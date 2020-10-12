Home Race Track News Illinois Kyle Larson Returns for Sunday's Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield

Kyle Larson Returns for Sunday’s Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield

Race Track NewsIllinoisSpringfield MileSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News
#19 Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.)
(Ryan Sellers Photo)

Springfield, Illinois (October 12, 2020)………Kyle Larson will return to USAC Silver Crown competition this Sunday afternoon, October 18, aboard the Sean Michael Motorsports No. 19 for the 57th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear on the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) has been the toast of the dirt track world in 2020, posting 41 feature event wins across several platforms this season in midgets, sprint cars, late models and in the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series where he was victorious in the Hoosier Hundred on August 23 on the one-mile dirt oval at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

In that race, which marked Larson’s first USAC Silver Crown appearance in eight seasons, it’s not often that a driver can win the pole and also start from the back, charge to the front and win all in the same race.  Yet, Larson was able to pull off the remarkable feat after he and his team opted to change the right rear tire following qualifying on his JVI Group – Heffner Racing Enterprises – Blazer’s Body Shop/Maxim/Kistler Chevy, accepting the penalty that came along with it, which sent him all the way back to the 22nd starting spot for the 100-lap main event.

Larson led a total of 37 laps in the Hoosier Hundred, including the final 32, to win the event in his only Silver Crown start of the 2020 season thus far.  In total, Larson’s seven USAC starts in 2020 have produced five wins and two 2nd place finishes, with four of those victories coming with the NOS Energy Drink National Midgets during Indiana Midget Week, of which he was also the champion of this year.

Larson’s lone previous Bettenhausen 100 start came during the 2011 season at Springfield where he started 6th and finished 4th, piloting the Keith Kunz Motorsports #71.  In 10 career Silver Crown starts, Larson has won three and been the fastest qualifier on four occasions.

The Sunday, October 18 Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear will feature the USAC Silver Crown Series in the 59th edition of the event. Grandstand capacity is set at 20% and tickets are available online at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. The advance sale tickets will also save fans a couple of bucks compared to purchasing them at the event.

Pit gates will open at 8am Central, grandstands and ticket office at 11am, practice at Noon, qualifying at 1:15pm, the last chance race at 2:15pm and the 57th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear will take the green at 3pm.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.trackenterprises.com or call 217-764-3200.

The Bettenhausen 100 can also be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Zs7zFP.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Fatheadz Eyewear Named Presenting Sponsor Of Bettenhausen 100 USAC Event Set For Sunday October 18 At Springfield Mile
  2. Springfield Mile’s Bettenhausen 100 USAC Silver Crown postponed to September 22
  3. Fans attending POWRi show may buy Bettenhausen 100 tickets for $15
  4. September 22 Bettenhausen 100 At Springfield Mile Canceled
  5. Bettenhausen 100 To Feature A Couple Of Ironmen Next Weekend In Springfield, IL
  6. BETTENHAUSEN 100 REFIRES ON THE DIRT SUNDAY IN SPRINGFIELD
jdearing

Latest articles

MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE: McLaughlin Caps OktoberFAST with Emotional First Career Series Win

Big Block Modifieds jdearing - 0
MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE: McLaughlin Caps OktoberFAST with Emotional First Career Series Win Weedsport Speedway shined in 75-lap DIRTcar OktoberFAST finale won by Max McLaughlin over Matt...
Read more

Kyle Larson Returns for Sunday’s Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield

Illinois jdearing - 0
Springfield, Illinois (October 12, 2020).........Kyle Larson will return to USAC Silver Crown competition this Sunday afternoon, October 18, aboard the Sean Michael Motorsports No....
Read more

DIRTVision Names Motorsports Broadcast Exec Jim Chiapelli As General Manager

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
CONCORD, NC – Oct. 12, 2020 – DIRTVision, the world leader in dirt track racing live stream broadcasts, continues its rapid growth with the...
Read more

The New Deal Strikes a Big Deal; Hudson O’Neal to Double Down Motorsports for 2021!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE)  As the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season comes to a close this upcoming weekend (October 16-17) in the $100,000...
Read more
Previous articleDIRTVision Names Motorsports Broadcast Exec Jim Chiapelli As General Manager
Next articleMAXIMUM OVERDRIVE: McLaughlin Caps OktoberFAST with Emotional First Career Series Win

Related articles

DIRTVision Names Motorsports Broadcast Exec Jim Chiapelli As General Manager

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
CONCORD, NC – Oct. 12, 2020 – DIRTVision, the world leader in dirt track racing live stream broadcasts, continues its rapid growth with the...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes LaSalle Speedway MARS win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
10/11/20 Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard 2. Chris Simpson 3. Brian Shirley 4. Josh Richards 5. Bobby Pierce 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Dennis Erb, Jr. 8. Jimmy Mars 9. Ryan Unzicker 10. Kyle Strickler 11. Shannon...
Read more

Mike Ruefer’s photos from LaSalle Speedway’s MARS Series event – 10/11/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Fatheadz Eyewear Named Presenting Sponsor Of Bettenhausen 100 USAC Event Set For Sunday October 18 At Springfield Mile
  2. Springfield Mile’s Bettenhausen 100 USAC Silver Crown postponed to September 22
  3. Fans attending POWRi show may buy Bettenhausen 100 tickets for $15
  4. September 22 Bettenhausen 100 At Springfield Mile Canceled
  5. Bettenhausen 100 To Feature A Couple Of Ironmen Next Weekend In Springfield, IL
  6. BETTENHAUSEN 100 REFIRES ON THE DIRT SUNDAY IN SPRINGFIELD

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon Sheppard takes LaSalle Speedway MARS win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
10/11/20 Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard 2. Chris Simpson 3. Brian Shirley 4. Josh Richards 5. Bobby Pierce 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Dennis Erb, Jr. 8. Jimmy Mars 9. Ryan Unzicker 10. Kyle Strickler 11. Shannon...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Fairbury Finale to Sheppard, Harrison By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (10/10/20) A stellar field was on hand Saturday night at the Fairbury Speedway. The...
Read more

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3 2 2 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL - 3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff 2 4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1 5 8 66 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 6 12 22D Chris Dick Deland, IL 6 7 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6 8 7 116 Torin...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: