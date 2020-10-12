LATE MODEL LEGEND SCOTT BLOOMQUIST TO RACE A MODIFIED AT THE DUEL IN THE DESERT FROM LAS VEGAS

By duelvegas

The 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert from the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, racing November 9-14, 2020 will feature a stand-out entry in the IMCA Modified division: Dirt Late Model legend and Hall-of-Famer Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, Tennesee.

Bloomquist will pilot a modified built and supplied by two-time IMCA Modified National Champion Zane Devilbiss and Devilbiss Racing Chassis of Farmington, New Mexico.

The Duel in the Desert will be the fourth modified event for Bloomquist, and his first ever in an IMCA Modified. His only three other starts in a modified include a 2004 victory of the $100,000-to-WIN Alltel 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Arkansas, and a second place finish in 2016 Mod Nationals at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin.

Grandstand Tickets and Luxury Suite Pass sale date(s) and prices are currently on hold. Due to potential COVID-19 restrictions and planning this will come at a later time, if made available.

For those unable to attend, the Duel in the Desert will be streamed on www.racexr.com and the raceXR Apps available on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV with a low cost Monthly Subscription.

