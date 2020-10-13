Drivers Look To Make A Splash At Lakeside, Lake Ozark World of Outlaws Events

KANSAS CITY, KS — Oct. 12, 2020 — Pack your bags; we’re going to the lakes this weekend.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, on Fri., Oct. 16, returns to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS and on Sat., Oct. 17 returns to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO for the second annual Jason Johnson Classic.

More than $20,000 in winnings will be on the line between the two events with the race at Lakeside paying $10,000-to-win and the Jason Johnson Classic paying $15,000-to-win – $1,000-to-start.

With five races remaining for the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tour, starting this weekend, positions and points becomes more critical each race. Reigning champion Brad Sweet leads the driver championship hunt by 32 points over Logan Schuchart and Kasey Kahne Racing leads the team title hunt by 12 points over Jason Johnson Racing.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both nights of racing live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

JJR SHAKE UP: Jason Johnson Racing is in the middle of a tight battle for the team championship – currently 12 points back from the lead – but the team will be without its primary driver this weekend. David Gravel will miss both races to make another NASCAR Truck Series start.

Replacing Gravel will be Shane Stewart, of Bixby, OK, driving the red throwback #41. And with the Jason Johnson Classic being this weekend, Parker Price-Miller, of Kokomo, IN, who previously filled in for Gravel, will drive a #141 car for JJR, using the team’s traditional black and white livery. Stewart and Price-Miller will compete at Lakeside and Lake Ozark, with Stewart collecting points for JJR.

Both drivers have one win this year. Stewart finished fourth both nights at Lake Ozark in May, driving the Indy Race Parts #71, while Price-Miller finished 14th and 20th, respectively, driving the Dietz Motorsports #14 – which will not be in attendance this weekend. Last year, Stewart finished 24th at Lakeside and Price-Miller didn’t compete in the event.

SCHATZ’S SHOT: Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, has been chipping away at his points deficit to championship leader Brad Sweet each week. He enters the doubleheader weekend sitting 68 points behind Sweet in third. This weekend could also be his best shot of making a big gain to put himself closer in contention to compete for his 11th Series title.

Schatz brought Ford its first World of Outlaws victory in 21 years at Lakeside Speedway last year with the FPS 410 engine and he won the last race at Lake Ozark Speedway this year. A victory this weekend would also be his 300th career World of Outlaws win. He’ll also have a teammate for the second week in a row with Tim Kaeding driving the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #14 car.

SWEET SPOT: Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, continues to hold the points lead with five races remaining. He helped his Kasey Kahne Racing team regain the points lead for the team championship at Port Royal Speedway last weekend, too.

Lakeside and Lake Ozark have been good tracks for Sweet in the past. He finished third at Lakeside last year and earned his sole World of Outlaws win at the track in 2016. Early this year, Sweet finished eighth and third at Lake Ozark and he claimed his first win at the track last year.

LAKE SHARK: Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, and his Shark Racing team are poised to get back into a consistent rhythm and go after their first World of Outlaws title. They enter the weekend coming off a strong fourth-place run at Port Royal Speedway, which helped him cut eight points off Sweet’s lead over him.

He’ll look to do that again this weekend at a couple of tracks he’s also found success at. While Schuchart has yet to win at Lakeside, he finished second at the track last year. And earlier this year he picked up his first win at Lake Ozark Speedway.

BROWN EYES HOME SUCCESS: Brian Brown, of Grain Valley, MO, who claimed his fourth Knoxville Raceway track championship this year, will hope to find some luck in his home territory this weekend with the World of Outlaws. He’s been unable to secure at top-15 finish in his last seven starts with the Series.

Lakeside could be a turning point for him. He led the first 12 laps of the Feature at the track last year before being passed by Donny Schatz for the win and having to settle for a fourth-place finish. Brown also won a Series race at the track in 2017. He attempted to make both Series races at Lake Ozark in May but was unable to make either.

AYRTON SHOWING GROWTH: One driver to keep an eye on this weekend, and for possibly years to come, is Ayrton Gennetten, of Gravois Mills, MO. The 21-year-old has been solid in his first seven Feature starts with the Series this year, collecting four top-15 finishes in his #3 car. He was in contention for a top-five at the Terre Haute Action Track, even challenging Donny Schatz to claim the spot, before getting involved in an accident.

He finished 16th and 13th, respectively, at Lake Ozark in May. This weekend will be his first Series appearance at Lakeside.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Fri., Oct. 16 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS. Event Info / Tickets

Sat., Oct. 17 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

Lakeside Speedway is a semi-banked 4/10-mile track.

Online – LakesideSpeedway.net

Track Record – 13.304 sec. set by Paul McMahan on June 7, 2014

Lake Ozark Speedway is a semi-banked 1/3-mile track.

Online – LakeOzarkSpeedway.net

Track Record – 11.111 set by Jason Sides on Oct. 19, 2019

1/3-MILE & 1/2-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been 17 races on 1/2-mile tracks in 2020.

Volusia Speedway Park: Donny Schatz won on Feb. 7, Brad Sweet won on Feb. 8 and Logan Schuchart won on Feb. 9

Knoxville Raceway: David Gravel won on May 8 and Aug. 14, Kyle Larson won on June 12, June 13, Aug. 13 and Aug. 15

Terre Haute Action Track: Logan Schuchart won on July 12

Williams Grove Speedway: Shane Stewart won on July 24 and David Gravel won on July 25 and Oct. 2, Donny Schatz won on Oct. 3

Devil’s Bowl Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on Sept. 19

Port Royal Speedway: Kyle Larson won on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10

There have been 13 races on a 1/3-mile track in 2020.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: Brad Sweet won on May 22, Kyle Larson won on May 23 and Aug. 8 and Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

Lake Ozark Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on May 29 and Donny Schatz won on May 30

Beaver Dam Raceway: Brad Sweet won on June 5 and June 6

34 Raceway: Parker Price-Miller won on July 10

Wilmot Raceway: David Gravel won on July 11

Attica Raceway Park: Kyle Larson won on July 14

Huset’s Speedway: Sheldon Haudenschild won on Sept. 5 and Kyle Larson won on Sept. 6

LAKESIDE SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Donny Schatz on Oct. 18

2018 – Daryn Pittman on Oct. 19

2017 – Brian Brown on Oct. 20

2016 – Brad Sweet on Oct. 21

2015 – Donny Schatz on July 1

2014 – Kerry Madsen on June 7

2013 – Craig Dollansky on June 8

2012 – Sammy Swindell on June 30

2011 – Steve Kinser on June 4

2010 – Steve Kinser on June 26

2003 – Daryn Pittman on June 21

2002 – Mark Kinser on April 24

2001 – Steve Kinser on April 24

1992 – Sammy Swindell on April 4*, Sammy Swindell on April 5*

1991 – Mark Kinser on November 9*, Sammy Swindell on November 10*

1981 – Doug Wolfgang on Sept. 11; Doug Wolfgang on May 11; Doug Wolfgang on April 17

1980 – Tim Green on April 18

LAKE OZARK SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2020 – Logan Schuchart on May 29, Donny Schatz on May 30

2019 – Brad Sweet on April 26, David Gravel on Oct. 19

2018 – Donny Schatz on May 4

2007 – Craig Dollansky

2005 – Tim Shaffer

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, on Sat., Oct. 24, returns to Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, IN. Click here for tickets.

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

5. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

6. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

7. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

8. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

9. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

10. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

11. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

12. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

13. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

14. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

15. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

16. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

17. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

18. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

19. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

20. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

21. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

22. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

23. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

24. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

25. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

26. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

27. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

28. Fri., Aug. 7 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

29. Sat., Aug. 8 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (5)

30. Thurs., Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (6)

31. Fri., Aug. 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

32. Sat., Aug. 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (7)

33. Fri., Aug. 21 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Kyle Larson (8)

34. Sat., Aug. 22 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Kyle Larson (9)

35. Sat., Aug. 29 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

36. Sun., Aug. 30 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / Brad Sweet (8)

37. Sat., Sept. 5 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

38. Sun., Sept. 6 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Kyle Larson (10)

39. Fri., Sept. 11 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Jacob Allen (1)

40. Sat., Sept. 12 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

41. Fri., Sept. 18 / Lawton Speedway / Lawton, OK / Daryn Pittman (1)

42. Sat., Sept. 19 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Logan Schuchart (6)

43. Thurs., Sept. 24 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Donny Schatz (4)

44. Fri., Sept. 25 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

45. Sat., Sept. 26 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / David Gravel (5)

46. Fri., Oct. 2 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (6)

47. Sat., Oct. 3 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Donny Schatz (5)

48. Fri., Oct. 9 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (11)

49. Sat., Oct. 10 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (12)