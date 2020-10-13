Night 2 of the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza Goes to Burgtorf, Aikey, Mueller, Carter, and Benischek

by Brian Neal(Saturday, October 10, 2020) – The second and final night of the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa took place on Saturday, October 10th. And just like Friday night the weather was almost picture perfect for an October night. When the night’s action was completed there were three driver’s standing in victory lane for the first time this season at the track, while two others were no strangers to winning.

One hundred and sixty-nine cars signed in for Saturday’s competition, with twenty-seven qualifying races being run to help determine the starting line ups for the five feature events. And once all those were completed the 20 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature came to the track first, with John Oliver Jr. and Jake Powers leading the field to green.The Stocks Cars would have troubles getting their feature event going, as five cautions within the first five laps slowed the action. Powers would lead the first 3 laps, before giving it up to Jeff Mueller on lap 4. Mueller who was running the bottom of the track tried to pull away from the field, but Michael Jaenette, who started 12th, worked the top of the track to work himself into the runner up spot on lap 6. Jaenette would pull even with Mueller for the top spot over laps 8 thru 10, which forced Mueller to change his line to the top of the track to keep the lead. The two would enter lapped traffic on lap 14, which allowed Mueller to pull away for his first win of the season at the track worth $1,350. Dustin Griffiths started 11th and finished 3rd, Oliver Jr. came back up through the field after being involved in one of the first cautions to finish 4th, with Beau Tayloer coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 22 lap Sonny’s Super Market Modified feature, with Spencer Dierks and Mark Burgtorf drawing the front row. Dierks took advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Derrick Stewart and Burgtorf. Then just after the lap was scored complete the first and only caution of the race appeared, as Troy Cordes spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dierks moved back out front, with Stewart and Jeff Aikey, who started 7th, close behind. Aikey would overtake Stewart for the runner up spot on lap 3, and then went to work on Dierks for the top spot. Dierks found the top of the track to his liking, which forced Aikey to look under him to try and grab the top spot. But Dierks used the momentum off the top to keep the lead. The lead duo entered lapped traffic on lap 14, which allowed Cayden Carter, who started 9th, to close in to make it a three car battle. Going into turn 3 on the final lap Dierks made a surprise switch lane to the bottom to try and clear some lap cars, which left the top open for Aikey. And Aikey would take advantage by using the momentum off the top of turn 4 to edge out Dierks at the line for the $1,500 win. Carter was a close 3rd, Burgtorf was 4th, with Michael Long coming from 16th to round out the top 5.

Kyle Olson and Jace Morrow led the field to green in the 20 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMod feature. But just as the green flag was waved the yellow light would come on, as Clint Morehouse and Brett Thomas spun in turn 3. On the original restart Olson jumped out front to lead lap 1 over Tyler Soppe and Blaine Webster. Soppe worked on Olson for the top spot over the next 4 laps, when the action was slowed for the second time of the race on lap 5. This time Matt Tucker spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Olson moved back out front on the restart, with Soppe and Austin Paul giving chase. While the top three battled, Brayton Carter, who started 12th, joined the battle on lap 8. Tucker would spin in turn 2 on lap 13 to bring out his second caution of the race to end his night. On the restart Carter slid up in front of Olson coming off turn 4 to grab the lead away. From there Carter pulled away to claim his second win in a row on the weekend , which was worth $1,250. Olson was 2nd, Logan Anderson came from 7th to finish 3rd, Paul was 4th, with Sean Wyett charging from 22nd to come home in 5th.

Twenty-five laps was the distance for the Shottenkirk Parts Express Late Model feature, with Mark Burgtorf and Don Pataska drawing the front row. Burgtorf would take advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Pataska and Darin Duffy. While Pataska worked to hold back Duffy for the runner spot, this allowed Burgtorf to start to pull away. Without a caution to bunch the field up, Burgtorf would go unchallenged to claim his third win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Duffy got by Pataska on the final lap to get 2nd, Gary Webb was 4th, with Dustin Griffin completing the top 5.

The 40 lap Discount Tire & Services Sport Compact feature, worth $3,000 to the winner, was the final event on the night. Chuck Fullenkamp and Slaughters, Kentucky driver Blaine Ellis led the field to green. But just as the green flag waved the yellow light came on, as Brad Chandler slowed to a stop in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Ellis grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Fullenkamp and Brandon Reu. Ellis then held the top spot until lap 5, when seventh place starter Jake Benischek got under him for the lead. The field would settle in over the next twenty-three laps, as it went green until lap 30. As twenty-fifth place starter Josh Barnes, who had worked his way up to 7th, slowed in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Benischek jumped back out front on the restart, with Fullenkamp and Jason Ash, who started 18th, glued to his back bumper. Ash tried to work under Benischek over the final 8 laps, even with two more cautions to slow the action. But Benischek was able to hold him off to score his biggest win of his career, and first of the season at the track. Fullenkamp was 3rd, Ellis was 4th, with Cincinnati, Ohio’s Joe Pflum finishing 5th after starting in 15th.

The final event for the 2020 racing season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway will take place on Saturday, October 31st, as the annual Shiverfest race closes the books on the year. Midwest Performance & Power and Donnellson Tire & Service will help to bring the action in the Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, and Sport Compacts. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for more information to be released on this event in the coming days.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, October 9, 2020 – Midwest Performance & Power and Casey’s Fall Extravaganza Night 1

Shottenkirk Parts Express Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 2. Darin Duffy, Urbana, IA; 3. Don Pataska, Miles, IA; 4. Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 5. Dustin Griffin, Quincy, IL; 6. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 7. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 8. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 9. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 10. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 11. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 12. Corey Dripps, Reinbeck, IA; 13. Darrel Defrance, Marshalltown, IA; 14. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA; 15. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 16. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 17. Darren Mish, Hazel Green, WI; 18. Jill George, Cedar Falls, IA; 19. Todd Johnson, Mitchellville, IA; 20. Shane Watts, Burlington, IA; 21. Jenna Johnson, Mitchellville, IA; 22. Eric Doran, Clinton, IL; 23. Chris Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA

Heat 1: 1. Don Pataska; 2. Dustin Griffin; 3. Ray Raker; 4. Mark Burgtorf; 5. Jeff Aikey; 6. Darrel Defrance; 7. Chuck Hanna; 8. Jenna Johnson

Heat 2: 1. Tommy Elston; 2. Nick Marolf; 3. Darin Duffy; 4. Corey Dripps; 5. Matt Strassheim; 6. Darren Mish; 7. Jill George; 8. Eric Doran

Heat 3: 1. Jay Johnson; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Sam Halstead; 4. Todd Johnson; 5. Ron Boyse; 6. Shane Watts; 7. Chris Horn



Sonny’s Super Market Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 2. Spencer Dierks, Davenport, IA; 3. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 5. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 6. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 7. Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 8. Jarrett Brown, Ainsworth, IA; 9. Ryan Maitland, Waterloo, IA; 10. Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 11. Dustin Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 12. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 13. Mark Schulte, Delhi, IA; 14. Jeff Waterman, LaGrange, MO; 15. Jaden Fryer, Freeport, IL; 16. Mike Burbridge, Delhi, IA; 17. Jordon Walker, Cedar Rapids, IA; 18. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 19. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 20. Kory Meyer, Dixon, IA; 21. Derek Walker, Riverside, IA; 22. Dan Brockert, Grandview, IA; 23. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 24. Troy Cordes, Dunkerton, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Mike Burbridge; 2. Jordon Walker; 3. Kory Meyer; 4. Mitch Boles; 5. Ronn Lauritzen, La Porte City, IA; 6. Tommy Belmer, Evansdale, IA; 7. Dustan Fenton, Burlington, IA; 8. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 9. Scott Bryant, Baring, MO; 10. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA

B-Feature 2: 1. Jaden Fryer; 2. Dennis LaVeine; 3. Derek Walker; 4. Dakota Simmons; 5. Kelly Meyer, Big Rock, IA; 6. Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 7. Blake Woodruff, Galesburg, IL; 8. Rob Jennings, Ames, IA; 9. Jerry Reese, Baring, MO; 10. Jacob Snyder, Dunkerton, IA; 11. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Jeff Aikey; 2. Bruce Hanford; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Jeff Waterman; 5. Tommy Belmer; 6. Mitch Boles; 7. Jordon Walker; 8. Ronn Lauritzen; 9. Kory Meyer; 10. Kelly Meyer

Heat 2: 1. Mark Schulte; 2. Mark Burgtorf; 3. Cayden Carter; 4. Dan Brockert; 5. Blake Woodruff; 6. Dennis LaVeine; 7. Derek Walker; 8. Brandon Banks; 9. Jerry Reese

Heat 3: 1. Derrick Stewart; 2. Jarrett Brown; 3. Dustin Smith; 4. Troy Cordes; 5. Mike Burbridge; 6. Daniel Fellows; 7. Scott Bryant; 8. Dustan Fenton; 9. Cody Bowman

Heat 4: 1. Denny Eckrich; 2. Spencer Dierks; 3. Ryan Maitland; 4. Michael Long; 5. Jaden Fryer; 6. Dakota Simmons; 7. Levi Smith; 8. Rob Jennings; 9. Jacob Snyder



Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 2. Michael Jaenette, Kellogg, IA; 3. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 4. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 5. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 6. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 7. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 8. Michael Peterson, Montezuma, IA; 9. Mike Harward, Floris, IA; 10. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 11. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 12. Hannah Chesmore, Rowley, IA; 13. Shawn Bistline, Van Horne, IA; 14. Drake Fenton, Burlington, IA; 15. Pete Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 16. Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 17. Andrew Chelf, Lost Nation, IA; 18. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 19. Kevin Koontz, Batavia, IA; 20. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 21. Tyler Moore, Lockridge, IA; 22. Robert Thompson, Colchester, IL; 23. Matt Picray, West Liberty, IA; 24. Patrick Phillips, Macomb, IL; 25. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 26. Jesse Smith, Dayton, IA; 27. Dean Kratzer, Montrose, IA

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Mueller; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Jake Powers; 4. Mike Harward; 5. Jerry Jansen; 6. Andrew Chelf; 7. Kyle Boyd; 8. Kevin Koontz; 9. Jason Cook

Heat 2: 1. Dustin Griffiths; 2. Abe Huls; 3. Beau Taylor; 4. Jesse Smith; 5. Tyler Moore; 6. Shawn Bistline; 7. Drake Fenton; 8. Robert Thompson; 9. Patrick Phillips

Heat 3: 1. Michael Jaenette; 2. Jeremy Pundt; 3. Michael Peterson; 4. Derrick Agee; 5. Dean Kratzer; 6. Pete Stodgel; 7. Hannah Chesmore; 8. Matt Picray; 9. Chris Wibbell



Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 3. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 4. Austin Paul, Monroe, IA; 5. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 6. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 7. Brandon Maitland, Waterloo, IA; 8. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 9. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 10. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 11. Shaun Slaughter, Iowa City, IA; 12. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 13. Brandon Tharp, Center Point, IA; 14. John Renier, Ursa, IL; 15. Clint Morehouse, Colona, IL; 16. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 17. Preston Biggart, Wyoming, IA; 18. Tyler Titus, Baxter, IA; 19. Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 20. Jace Morrow, Memphis, MO; 21. Joe Luethje, Nevada, IA; 22. Brett Thomas, Walker, IA; 23. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 24. Bobby Six, Warsaw, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. Shaun Slaughter; 2. John Renier; 3. Matt Lundry, Ursa, IL; 4. Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 5. Michael Schump, West Branch, IA; 6. Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 7. Ryley Turner, Burlington, IA; 8. Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL

B-Feature 2: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Matt Tucker; 3. Austin Poage, Hannibal, Mo; 4. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 5. Colton Bowman, Burlington, IA; 6. Joel Payne, Muscatine, IA; 7. Rodger Dresden, Keokuk, IA; 8. Richard Hurlbut, Lone Tree, IA

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Clint Morehouse; 2. Jace Morrow; 3. Tony Johnson; 4. Joe Luethje; 5. Ryley Turner; 6. Joel Payne; 7. Shaun Slaughter; 8. Colton Bowman

Heat 2: 1. Carter VanDenBerg; 2. Blaine Webster; 3. Brayton Carter; 4. Tyler Titus; 5. Sean Wyett; 6. John Renier; 7. Rodger Dresden

Heat 3: 1. Kyle Olson; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Brett Thomas; 4. Brandon Tharp; 5. Matt Lundry; 6. Richard Hurlbut; 7. Ryan Moore

Heat 4: 1. Barry Taft; 2. Brandon Maitland; 3. Preston Biggart; 4. Tom Lathrop; 5. Matt Tucker; 6. Michael Schump; 7. Bob Cowman

Heat 5: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Austin Paul; 3. Adam Birck; 4. Bobby Six; 5. Dakota Anderson; 6. Austin Poage; 7. Tom Ruble



Discount Tire & Services Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 2. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 4. Blaine Ellis, Slaughters, KY; 5. Joe Pflum, Cincinnati, OH; 6. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 7. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 8. Shannon Walp, North Vernon, IN; 9. Trent Orwig, Ottumwa, IA; 10. Michael Grossman, Keokuk, IA; 11. Trever Cronick, Vulcan, MI; 12. Nick Lindblad, Beatrice, NE; 13. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 14. Adam Christy, West Point, IA; 15. Max Heimbuch, Mason City, IA; 16. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 17. Chance Bailey, Quincy, IL; 18. Adam Gates, Marion, IA; 19. Alex Hayes, Iowa City, IA; 20. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 21. Devin Jones, Mason City, IA; 22. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 23. Ryan Bryant, Mason City, IA; 24. Jack Pflum, Cincinnati, OH; 25. Brad Chandler, Cedar Rapids, IA; 26. Erick Vanapeldorrn, Clinton, IL

B-Feature 1: (Top 3 to A) 1. Trent Orwig; 2. Michael Grossman; 3. Devin Jones; 4. Josh Barnes; 5. Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 6. Derrick Deford, Canton, IL; 7. Kyle Rysdam, Paulski, IA; 8. Brandon Pickeny, Ottumwa, IA; 9. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 10. William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA

B-Feature 2: 1. Shannon Walp; 2. Barry Taft; 3. Adam Gates; 4. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 5. Max Heimbuch; 6. Cole Canada, Fulton, MO; 7. Brandon Crawley, Burlington, IA; 8. TJ Weyls, Burlington, IA; 9. Lewie Winkleman, Beacon, IA; 10. Timmy Schnathorst, Burlington, IA

B-Feature 3: 1. Jason Ash; 2. Nick Lindblad; 3. Alex Hayes; 4. Larry Miller, Burlington, IA; 5. Wayne Noble, Wapello, IA; 6. Kegan Birck, Canton, MO; 7. Mark Williams, Packwood, IA; 8. Jacob Heisel, Stockport, IA; 9. Tim Martens, Cedar Rapids, IA

Heat 1: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Brandon Reu; 3. Ryan Bryant; 4. Michael Grossman; 5. Kegan Birck; 6. Lewie Winkleman; 7. Derrick Deford; 8. Jacob Heisel; 9. Cole Canada

Heat 2: 1. Adam Christy; 2. Jack Pflum; 3. Erick Vanapeldorrn; 4. Shannon Walp; 5. Devin Jones; 6. Larry Miller; 7. TJ Weyls; 8. Darin Smith; 9. Tim Martens

Heat 3: 1. Brad Chandler; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp; 3. Chance Bailey; 4. Jason Ash; 5. Adam Gates; 6. William Michel; 7. Alex Hayes; 8. David Prim; 9. Josh Barnes

Heat 4: 1. Trever Cronick; 2. Kaycee McGregor; 3. Kimberly Abbott; 4. Trent Orwig; 5. Nick Lindblad; 6. Max Heimbuch; 7. Kyle Rysdam; 8. Wayne Noble; 9. Barry Taft

Heat 5: 1. Blaine Ellis; 2. Jared Heule; 3. Joe Pflum; 4. Timmy Schnathorst; 5. Mike Hornung Jr.; 6. Mark Williams; 7. Brandon Crawley; 8. Brandon Pickeny