Ricky Thornton Jr. Becomes 3-Time Race for Hope 71 Champ 

Ricky Thornton Jr. celebrates his third Race for Hope 71 triumph. (Jack Brickey Photo)

40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship Next

ADEL, Iowa (10/12/20) – Debuting a new Certified Inspection Service No. 20RT Excel Floor Covering/ D&E Outside Services/ Lethal Chassis Modified, Ricky Thornton Jr. became a 3-time champion of the Race for Hope 71 Sunday.

In commanding fashion, Thornton set fast time on won his qualifying feature before claiming the $12,000 finale at Batesville (Ark.) Motor Speedway’s annual event.

“A huge thanks to everyone for their continued support,” an elated Thornton said. “This was the first weekend in our new Lethal Chassis and it was flawless. It’s an honor to be a three-time champion of this special event. I’m looking forward to this weekend’s Dirt Track World Championship. Hopefully we can bring home another big check.”

Kicking off the weekend on Wednesday, Ricky posted the fastest lap in his qualifying group to earn the fourth starting spot for the preliminary night feature. Thornton went on to finish second behind Peyton Taylor at the checkered flag.

However, Thornton would inherit the victory after Taylor failed post-race technical inspection. Tripp Gaylord, David Stremme, Richie Tosh, and Casey Findley completed the Top-5.

With points from each of the preliminary night’s determining the line-up for Saturday, Ricky earned the pole position for the unique three-wide start. Unfortunately, steady rain throughout the day would push the finale to Sunday afternoon.

Holding off Jake O’Neil on Sunday, Thornton soared to the $12,000 payday over O’Neil, Tom Berry Jr., Tanner Black, and Jack Sullivan.

This weekend – October 16-17 – Ricky will be back at the helm of the SSI Motorsports No. 20RT Dyno One Inc./ Excel Floor Covering/ Sub-Surface of Indiana/ Longhorn Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

He’ll chase the $100,000 top prize in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Dyno One Inc., Excel Floor Covering, Certified Inspection Service Co. Inc., D&E Outside Services, Deines-Nitz Soultions & Powdercoating, West Side Tractor Sales Co., SSI Motorsports, Shelby Materials, Slicker Graphics, Lethal Chassis, Dylan Earven Foundation, Tire Demon, Hoker Trucking, Tanner Racing, High Performance Lubricants, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Midwest Sheet Metal, Dirtvision, Simpson Race Products, JE Pistons, Edelbrock, MSD, iRacing, E-Z-GO, Powers Performance, COMP Cams, Quarter Master, Cometic Gasket, Drydene, Winters Performance Products, Snap-on by Ryan Marsh, NGK Spark Plugs, Schoenfeld Headers, NAPA, Swift Springs, Penske Racing Shocks, Winning Edge Carburetion, Longhorn Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, Dynamic Drivelines, Superior Fuel Cells, Finish Line Body & Parts, Wehrs Machine, Dirt Defender, EMD Wraps, CPD racing Shocks, Bassett, Integra Racing Shocks, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RThornton20rt.

Batesville Speedway
Race For Hope 71 Finale 10/11/2020
Results – All Classes

IMCA Modified A-Feature
1. Ricky Thornton Jr. Clive, Ia. 2. Jake O Neil Tucson, Az. 3. Tom Berry Jr Newberg, Nd. 4. Tanner Black Otis, Ks. 5. Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, Ar. 6. Jeff Taylor Cave City, Ar. 7. Ethan Dotson Bakersfield, Ca. 8. Tripp Gaylord Lakewood, Co. 9. Cody Laney Torrence, Ca. 10. Wendell Wallace Batesville, Ar. 11. Collin Thirlby Grawn, Mi. 12. Justin O Brien West Union, Ia. 13. Curtis Cook Conway, Ar. 14. Grey Ferrando Stayton, Oh. 15. Jeff Larson Freeport, Il. 16. Kelsie Foley Tucson, Az. 17. Travis Mosley Batesville, Ar. 18. Donnie Barnhart North Little Rock, Ar. 19. Casey Findley Bryant, Ar. 20. David Stremme Mooresville, Nc. 21. Ashton Wilkey Batesville, Ar. 22. Spencer Wilson Minot, Nd. 23. Ritchie Tosh Salado, Ar. 24. Marcus Yarie Wausau, Wi. 25. Mark Norris Searcy, Ar. 26. Terry Phillips Springfield, Mo. 27. Keith Hammett Brookland, Ar. 28. Mikey Bell Rose Bud, Ar. 29. Dennis Schoenfeld Van Buren, Ar. 30. Lance Mari Imperial, Ca. 31. Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, Ar.

IMCA Modified B-Feature
1. Ashton Wilkey Batesville, Ar. 2. Jon Mitchell Texarkana, Tx. 3. Clay Norris Searcy, Ar. 4. Brandon Smith Floral, Ar. 5. Neal Flowers Hobbs, Nm. 6. Toby Herring Hobbs, Nm. 7. Randy Weaver Little Rock, Ar. 8. Ricky Engles Jr. Mount Pleasant, Ar. 9. Dustin Hyde Texarkana, Ar. 10. Jeffrey Abbey Camanche, Tx. 11. Kolby Hannah Grate Falls, Mt. 12. Chad Tilley Dexter, Mo. 13. Kade Ogle Lubbock, Tx. 14. Michael Luberda Jr Au Gres, Mi. 15. Justin Galbreath Chipley, Fl. 16. Nathan Stewart Bryant, Ar. 17. Matt Barry West Plains, Mo. 18. John McCaul Montague, Mi. 19. Dustin Leatherman Muskogee, Ok. 20. Ryan Moore Jonesboro, Ar. 21. Roger Witt Batesville, Ar. 22. Brint Hartwick Rosebud, Ar. 23. Landon Meilke Brooklyn, Ar. 24. Troy Schaberg Amity, Ar. 25. Collen Winebarger Corbett, Or. 26. Tanner Barnhart North Little Rock, Ar. 27. Drake Findley Bryant, Ar. 28. Craig Oakes Marshall, Tx. DNS. Jordy Nelson Marysville, Ks. DNS. Justin Whitehead Texarkana, Ar.

IMCA Modified C-Feature
1. Rusty Jeffery Batesville, Ar. 2. Shane Harris Sheridan, Ar. 3. Wayne Brooks Bald Knob, Ar. 4. Joey Gee Bald Knob, Ar. 5. Tyson Keeney Hot Springs, Ar. 6. John Waugh Batesville, Ar. 7. Chadd Avey Judsonia, Ar. 8. Vince Ogle Lubbock, Tx. 9. Carl Murphy Caulifeld, Mo. 10. Jeremy Tharp Bald Knob, Ar. 11. Madison Holloway Sheridan, Ar. 12. Riley Wolfe Great Falls, Mt. 13. Jimmy Leonard Ravenden, Ar. 14. Kyle Borgman Muskegon, Mi. 15. Arlen Stewart Bryant, Ar. DNS. Andrew Moreno Jonesboro, Ar. DNS. Chris Morris Taylor, Tx. DNS. Chuck Sanders Mabelvale, Ar. DNS. Ryan Thomas Brownstown, In. DNS. Wesley Summers Odessa, Mo.

 

jdearing

