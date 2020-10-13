Home Dirt Late Model News Season Finale: 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship - Presented...

Season Finale: 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 13, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set to cap off the whirlwind 2020 season with one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries – will take place October 15th-17th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio.

The weekend will get underway on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Open Wheel Modifieds. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will Hot Lap, Time Trial, and compete in a single set of 15-lap Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will have their preliminary events, along with the main event for the Open Wheel Modifieds. A complete program for the Legend Cars is also on tap for Friday night.

Saturday’s festivities kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM EDT, with hot laps at 6:00 PM EDT, followed by the awards presentations for Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year and National Champion. Consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set to begin at 7:00 PM EDT, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race.

For more information on the 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278. For fans unable to make it out in person, Friday and Saturday night’s events will go live on LucasOilRacing.tv at 6:00 PM EDT for yearly subscribers.

About General Tire:

General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com

About Optima Batteries:

With a 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering, Optima products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts and others who require “The Ultimate Power Source.” In the past decade, Optima has revolutionized the industry with the introduction of its unique Spiralcell Technology, as well as developing the first digital battery charger and maintainer. Additional information can be obtained by visiting: www.optimabatteries.com.

Track Information:

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: (740) 354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 38.76585 – Longitude: -83.01739

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

 

DTWC Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Rib (28.5) 1425
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races on Friday.
*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

 

Dirt Track World Championship Purse: 1. $100,000,  2. $20,000,  3. $10,000,  4. $7,000,  5. $5,000,  6. $3,500,  7. $3,200,  8. $3,000,  9. $2,800,  10. $2,500, 11. $2,450, 12. $2,400,  13. $2,350,  14. $2,300,  15. $2,250,  16. $2,200,  17. $2,150,  18. $2,100,  19. $2,075,  20. $2,060,  21. $2,050,  22. $2,040,  23. $2,030,  24. $2,020,  25. $2,010, 26. $2,000

Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Purse: 1. $3,000,  2. $1,500,  3. $1,250,  4. $1,000,  5. $900,  6. $800, 7. $750,  8. $700,  9. $650,  10. $600, 11. 500, 12. $400, 13. $350, 14. $300, 15. $250,  16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200, 25. $200, 26. $200.

 

Previous Dirt Track World Championship Winners:

1981 – Jim Dunn

1982 – Charlie Swartz

1983 – Freddy Smith

1984 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Freddy Smith

1986 – Billy Moyer

1987 – Larry Moore

1988 – Donnie Moran

1989 – John Mason

1990 – Jack Boggs

1991 – Freddy Smith

1992 – Ronnie Johnson

1993 – Freddy Smith

1994 – Ronnie Johnson

1995 – Jack Boggs

1996 – Billy Moyer

1997 – Marshall Green

1998 – Freddy Smith

1999 – Steve Francis

2000 – Wendell Wallace

2001 – Bart Hartman

2002 – Shannon Babb

2003 – Darrell Lanigan

2004 – Rick Eckert

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2006 – Shannon Babb

2007 – Chub Frank

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2011 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2013 – Brandon Sheppard

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Brandon Sheppard

2017 – Josh Richards

2018 – Josh Richards
2019 – Brandon Sheppard


Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7815 $282,300
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7340 $236,850
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7200 $153,640
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7165 $145,675
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6905 $125,214
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6620 $112,100
7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6565 $97,807
8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6505 $98,155
9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 6305 $71,405
10 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 6225 $106,625
11 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 6180 $86,535
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5505 $47,300
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5365 $62,950
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 5205 $42,555

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

 

####

