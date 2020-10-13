Season Finale: 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 13, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set to cap off the whirlwind 2020 season with one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries – will take place October 15th-17th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The weekend will get underway on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Open Wheel Modifieds. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will Hot Lap, Time Trial, and compete in a single set of 15-lap Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will have their preliminary events, along with the main event for the Open Wheel Modifieds. A complete program for the Legend Cars is also on tap for Friday night.
Saturday’s festivities kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM EDT, with hot laps at 6:00 PM EDT, followed by the awards presentations for Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year and National Champion. Consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set to begin at 7:00 PM EDT, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race.
For more information on the 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278. For fans unable to make it out in person, Friday and Saturday night’s events will go live on LucasOilRacing.tv at 6:00 PM EDT for yearly subscribers.
About General Tire:
General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com
About Optima Batteries:
With a 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering, Optima products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts and others who require “The Ultimate Power Source.” In the past decade, Optima has revolutionized the industry with the introduction of its unique Spiralcell Technology, as well as developing the first digital battery charger and maintainer. Additional information can be obtained by visiting: www.optimabatteries.com.
Track Information:
Portsmouth Raceway Park
Phone Number: (740) 354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 38.76585 – Longitude: -83.01739
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Website: www.portsraceway.com
DTWC Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Rib (28.5) 1425
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races on Friday.
*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Dirt Track World Championship Purse: 1. $100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $5,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,200, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,500, 11. $2,450, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,075, 20. $2,060, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,040, 23. $2,030, 24. $2,020, 25. $2,010, 26. $2,000
Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Purse: 1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. 500, 12. $400, 13. $350, 14. $300, 15. $250, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200, 25. $200, 26. $200.
Previous Dirt Track World Championship Winners:
1981 – Jim Dunn
1982 – Charlie Swartz
1983 – Freddy Smith
1984 – Jack Boggs
1985 – Freddy Smith
1986 – Billy Moyer
1987 – Larry Moore
1988 – Donnie Moran
1989 – John Mason
1990 – Jack Boggs
1991 – Freddy Smith
1992 – Ronnie Johnson
1993 – Freddy Smith
1994 – Ronnie Johnson
1995 – Jack Boggs
1996 – Billy Moyer
1997 – Marshall Green
1998 – Freddy Smith
1999 – Steve Francis
2000 – Wendell Wallace
2001 – Bart Hartman
2002 – Shannon Babb
2003 – Darrell Lanigan
2004 – Rick Eckert
2005 – Scott Bloomquist
2006 – Shannon Babb
2007 – Chub Frank
2008 – Brian Birkhofer
2009 – Jimmy Mars
2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.
2011 – Don O’Neal
2012 – Jimmy Owens
2013 – Brandon Sheppard
2014 – Scott Bloomquist
2015 – Scott Bloomquist
2016 – Brandon Sheppard
2017 – Josh Richards
2018 – Josh Richards
2019 – Brandon Sheppard
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7815
|$282,300
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7340
|$236,850
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|7200
|$153,640
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|7165
|$145,675
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|6905
|$125,214
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|6620
|$112,100
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|6565
|$97,807
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|6505
|$98,155
|9
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|6305
|$71,405
|10
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|6225
|$106,625
|11
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|6180
|$86,535
|12
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|5505
|$47,300
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5365
|$62,950
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|5205
|$42,555
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
####