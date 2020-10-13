Top-10 Remain in USAC Silver Crown Title Fight Entering Springfield

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media
Springfield, Illinois (October 13, 2020)………To put into perspective how close the 2020 USAC Silver Crown championship race is, consider this. The last time the entire top-10 of the Silver Crown standings were within 100 points going into the season finale was never.
Never.
This Sunday afternoon’s Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield has a spread of just 63 points between championship leader Justin Grant and 10th place Bryan Gossel. With a maximum 76 points up for grabs on Sunday – 3 for the fastest qualifier, 3 for the most laps led and 70 for the feature winner with a minimum of 13 points available for all feature starters, that means the entire top-10 remains mathematically eligible to win the championship.
The previous closest interval between first and 10th in the standings coming into the final race was 108 points in 1979.
Of course, this season, which has been ravaged by the effects of COVID-19, has seen the shortest Silver Crown schedule since, oddly enough, that same 1979 season, which held three events. Sunday marks the fifth series race of 2020, which has certainly provided less of an opportunity for separation between drivers in the standings.
And, for full disclosure, the point system utilized by the Silver Crown series has varied over the years but has remained practically unchanged for more than two decades, outside of a minor tweak here and there.
Nonetheless, that has created an unprecedented logjam at the top led by Grant (Ione, Calif.), who has a relatively wide 22-point margin for as close as the rest of the field is. Grant, the 2017 Bettenhausen 100 winner, is battling for his first career USAC National championship.
Twenty-two points behind Grant is the all-time Silver Crown king, Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.), a two-time Bettenhausen 100 winner in 2014-15, who is vying for his sixth series title in the past seven seasons.
Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.), the 2018 Silver Crown Rookie of the Year is 32 points out of the lead in third as is Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.).
Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), the most recent Bettenhausen 100 winner in 2018, is 33 points out of the lead in fifth. Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.), the season opening Silver Crown winner at Selinsgrove, Pa., is sixth, 36 points back.
Seventh in points, Aaron Pierce (Muncie, Ind.) is not expected to compete at Springfield, but Mike Haggenbottom (Levittown, Pa.) is, and is just 50 tallies behind the leader. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) is just 56 markers back and has finished 2nd twice this season on the dirt at Selinsgrove, Pa. and at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Bryan Gossel (Fort Collins, Colo.), the top series Rookie in 2020, is 63 points behind the top spot.
Technically speaking, the top-12 are all within the realm of a championship. Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.), though he has competed at Springfield once before with an 11th place finish in 2012, will not participate in this Sunday’s race. Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville, Ill.) is 75 points out. However, once a driver is officially signed in at pill draw, regardless of what occurs thereafter, each driver will collect a minimum of 10 “show up” points, thus eliminating Santos and Lawson from championship contention.
For those scoring at home, the feature points system looks like this: 1st-70 points, 2nd-67, 3rd-64, 4th-61, 5th-58, 6th-55, 7th-52, 8th-49, 9th-46, 10th-43, 11th-41, 12th-39, 13th-37, 14th-35, 15th-33, 16th-31, 17th-29, 18th-27, 19th-25, 20th-23, 21st-22, 22nd-21, 23rd-20, 24th-19, 25th-18, 26th-17, 27th-16, 28th-15, 29th-14, 30th on back-13.
In Silver Crown racing on a dirt mile, anything can happen. With the points as tight as they are entering Sunday, every point is valuable in earning the immortal badge of USAC Silver Crown champion for 2020.
USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-199, 2-Kody Swanson-177, 3-Kyle Robbins-167, 4-Matt Goodnight-167, 5-Chris Windom-166, 6-Shane Cottle-163, 7-Aaron Pierce-151, 8-Mike Haggenbottom-149, 9-C.J. Leary-143, 10-Bryan Gossel-136.
