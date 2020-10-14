Home Dirt Late Model News Conaway ready for MLRA Finale weekend!

Conaway ready for MLRA Finale weekend!

Jeremy Conaway

Fifteen21 Motorsports Launch New Online Home

Team Prepares for MLRA Finale Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (10/13/20) – Fifteen21 Motorsports and their driver Jeremy Conaway are pleased to announce the launch of their online home at www.Fifteen21Motorsports.com.

The website, designed by Memphis, Tennessee-based MSR Mafia Marketing Services will be the source for the latest team news, photos, apparel, upcoming events, and much more. Fans are encouraged to visit the team website often for the latest updates.

“A huge thank you to all the guys at MSR Mafia for their great work,” said Conaway. “I’m looking forward to working with them in 2021 in beyond.”

The team will wrap up the Lucas Oil MLRA season this weekend with three big nights of action. The weekend kicks off with two complete shows on Friday and Saturday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill, with $5,000 on the line Friday and $7,000 on Saturday.

The Lucas Oil MLRA Championship finale takes center stage on Sunday, October 18 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo.

To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.

Fifteen21 Motorsports would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Race Clean, SRI Performance, Illini Racing Supply, Parkland Environmental Group, CKS Safety & Performance, CILED High Resolution Digital Displays, Stop Tech, Mark Tutor Racing, Dynamic Drivelines, Earl Ramey Racing Engines, Hagerty Industrial Supply, Dirt Defender, Performance Bodies & Parts, Rexx Battery Contact, Rocket Chassis, Pulse Racing Innovations, RK Motorsports Consulting, ZETA Performance Vehicle Technologies, Base Racing Fuel, Draco Racing, Fox Racing Shox, Brandon Sheppard Racing, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, SPA Technique, Pro Panels, Max Air Fans, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Fifteen21 Motorsports, please visit the team website at www.Fifteen21Motorsports.com as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @fifteen21moto.

Conaway ready for MLRA Finale weekend!

