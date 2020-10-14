KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE

– Knoxville Raceway has unveiled its tentative 2021 season schedule, headlined by the 60running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on August 11-14.

The long-awaited four-day event will feature the greatest sprint car drivers in the world vying for a potential $200,000 winner’s purse due to lap leader bonuses. Off-track events including concerts, autograph sessions, pre-race shows and Great Southern Bank Kid Zone also will return in 2021. The week will honor the history of the event while celebrating the future.

Four-day ticket packages for the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s will go on sale to the public on Monday, December 7.

Other major events in 2021 include the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals on September 16-18, the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank on August 5-7 and the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals featuring non-wing sprint cars on July 9 and 10.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return on June 11 and 12. The Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will return to its standard race date on Sunday, August 8.

This schedule is tentative and any changes or addition will be announced as they come. View the schedule online here.

Knoxville Raceway 2021 Season Schedule:

April 16 Practice Night and Season Push-Off Party

April 17 Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener – Knoxville Championship Series**

April 24 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 1 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 8 Busch Light Night plus $1 Busch Light Cans – Knoxville Championship

Series**

May 15 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 22 Race Night plus Nebraska 360s – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 29 Knoxville Hospital & Clinics/Slideways Night – Knoxville Championship

Series*

June 5 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

June 11 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series plus Pace Performance

Pro Sprints**

June 12 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series plus 360s**

June 19 Race Night — Knoxville Championship Series**

July 3 Salute the Troops Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series** – Free

Admission for Military Members

July 9 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals plus 360 winged

sprints**

July 10 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals plus 410 winged

sprints**

July 17 Van Wall Equipment Marion County Fair Race Night – Knoxville Championship

Series**

July 24 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

July 31 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

August 5 My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

August 6 My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

August 7 My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

plus Pace Performance Pro Sprints***

August 8 Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank88

August 11 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night – NOS Energy Drink

Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

August 12 Qualifying Night – NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by

Casey’s

August 13 FVP Preliminary Night – NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by

Casey’s

August 14 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

August 28 Iowa Corn Growers Association Districts 5 & 9 Season Finale – Knoxville

Championship Series**

September 16 Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

September 17 Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

September 18 Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals with MBSLM

Knoxville Championship Series race nights include 410 winged, 360 winged and Pace Performance Pro Sprints unless otherwise noted.

**Knoxville Championship Series Points Race

**Pace Performance Pro Sprints Points Only