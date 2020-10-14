Home Race Track News Iowa KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – Knoxville Raceway has unveiled its tentative 2021 season schedule, headlined by the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on August 11-14.

The long-awaited four-day event will feature the greatest sprint car drivers in the world vying for a potential $200,000 winner’s purse due to lap leader bonuses. Off-track events including concerts, autograph sessions, pre-race shows and Great Southern Bank Kid Zone also will return in 2021. The week will honor the history of the event while celebrating the future.

Four-day ticket packages for the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s will go on sale to the public on Monday, December 7.

Other major events in 2021 include the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals on September 16-18, the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank on August 5-7 and the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals featuring non-wing sprint cars on July 9 and 10.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return on June 11 and 12. The Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will return to its standard race date on Sunday, August 8.

This schedule is tentative and any changes or addition will be announced as they come. View the schedule online here.

Knoxville Raceway 2021 Season Schedule:

April 16                             Practice Night and Season Push-Off Party

April 17                              Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener – Knoxville Championship Series**

April 24                              Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 1                                 Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 8                                 Busch Light Night plus $1 Busch Light Cans – Knoxville Championship

Series**

May 15                               Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 22                               Race Night plus Nebraska 360s – Knoxville Championship Series**

May 29                               Knoxville Hospital & Clinics/Slideways Night – Knoxville Championship

Series*

June 5                                Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

June 11                              World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series plus Pace Performance

Pro Sprints**

June 12                              World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series plus 360s**

June 19                              Race Night — Knoxville Championship Series**

July 3                                 Salute the Troops Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series** – Free

Admission for Military Members

July 9                                 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals plus 360 winged

sprints**

July 10                               BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals plus 410 winged

sprints**

July 17                               Van Wall Equipment Marion County Fair Race Night – Knoxville Championship

Series**

July 24                               Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

July 31                               Race Night – Knoxville Championship Series**

August 5                            My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

August 6                            My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

August 7                            My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

plus Pace Performance Pro Sprints***

August 8                            Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank88

August 11                          BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night – NOS Energy Drink

Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

August 12                          Qualifying Night – NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by

Casey’s

August 13                          FVP Preliminary Night – NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by

Casey’s

August 14                          NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

August 28                          Iowa Corn Growers Association Districts 5 & 9 Season Finale – Knoxville

Championship Series**

September 16                   Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

September 17                   Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

September 18                   Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals with MBSLM

 

Knoxville Championship Series race nights include 410 winged, 360 winged and Pace Performance Pro Sprints unless otherwise noted.

**Knoxville Championship Series Points Race

**Pace Performance Pro Sprints Points Only

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE

Iowa
