Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2021 Schedule

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
Batavia, OH (October 14, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is proud to announce the 2021 schedule, with a lineup that hosts 62 feature events, at 32 different venues, across 21 states. The news all race fans have been waiting for, all 62 events will be live streamed in conjunction with four live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. There will be 37 original events televised on MAVTV, three events televised on CBS Sports Network, one event televised on CBS, and 14 events televised on NBC Sports Network.

In 2021, the tour will launch with thirteen feature events during Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, at four different venues. The Series kicks off the season January 22nd – 23rd at Golden Isles Speedway; January 25th – 30th at East Bay Raceway Park; February 1st – 2nd at Bubba Raceway Park; and February 4th – 6th at All-Tech Raceway. In traditional fashion, the 2021 championship battle will conclude October 15th-16th at the 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

Next year’s schedule is highlighted by a generous number of increased purses throughout the season. The richest Crown Jewel events of the tour’s schedule includes: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($30,000 to win); Smoky Mountain Speedway’s Mountain Moonshine Classic ($20,000); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($50,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($40,000); Port Royal Speedway’s The Rumble by the River #3 ($30,000); Tyler County Speedway’s Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($40,000); Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100 ($20,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).

2020 was a challenging year for many, including all of us in the racing industry. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series would like to thank all of our team owners, drivers and crew members, our event promoters, our loyal fans, and our tremendous marketing partners for your continued support. It is because of each of you, along with the hard work and determination of series officials and the unwavering support of Lucas Oil Products, the series will be able to complete 46 feature events, during the 2020 season, after this weekend’s $100,000 to win Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, OH.

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:

Date Track Event Location To Win A-Main Purse Laps
1/21 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA Practice    
1/22 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $12,000 $47,050 50
1/23 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $15,000 $54,550 50
1/24 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL Practice    
1/25 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 $23,050 30
1/26 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 $23,050 30
1/27 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 $30,775 40
1/28 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 $30,775 40
1/29 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $12,000 $47,050 50
1/30 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $15,000 $54,550 50
2/1 Bubba Racway Park  Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 $43,575 40
2/2 Bubba Racway Park  Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 $43,575 40
2/3 All-Tech Raceway  Winter Nationals Lake City, FL Practice    
2/4 All-Tech Raceway  Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $10,000 $43,575 40
2/5 All-Tech Raceway  Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $12,000 $47,050 50
2/6 All-Tech Raceway  Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $15,000 $54,550 50
3/19 Atomic Speedway Buckeye Spring 50 Chillicothe, OH $12,000 $52,800 50
3/20 Brownstown Speedway Indiana Icebreaker Brownstown, IN $15,000 $57,050 50
4/9 411 Motor Speedway Tennessee’s Action Track 50 Seymour, TN $12,000 $52,800 50
4/10 Talladega Short Track E-Z-GO 50 Eastaboga, AL $15,000 $57,050 50
4/17 Hagerstown Speedway Nininger Tribute Hagerstown, MD $15,000 $57,050 50
4/18 Port Royal Speedway   Port Royal, PA $10,000 $48,575 40
4/23 Tri-City Speedway Bullet Race Engines 50 Granite City, IL $12,000 $52,800 50
4/24 Macon Speedway   Macon, IL $15,000 $57,050 100
4/30 Ponderosa Speedway 17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial Junction City, KY $12,000 $52,800 50
5/1 Florence Speedway 35th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Union, KY $15,000 $57,050 50
5/21 300 Raceway Farley, IA $12,000 $52,800 50
5/22 34 Raceway Triple 777 Trucking Lucky 50 Burlington, IA $15,000 $57,050 50
5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway 8th Annual Cowboy Classic Wheatland, MO $6,000 $26,750 45
5/28 Lucas Oil Speedway The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson Wheatland, MO $6,000 $26,750 40
5/29 Lucas Oil Speedway 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Wheatland, MO $30,000 $128,700 100
6/17 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel Columbus, MS $5,000 $25,000 25
6/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel Columbus, MS $5,000 $25,000 25
6/19 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel Columbus, MS $15,000 $63,450 60
6/25 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Spring Valley, MN $12,000 $52,800 50
6/26 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Spring Valley, MN $15,000 $57,050 50
7/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Independence 50 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 $52,800 50
7/3 Muskingum County Speedway Freedom 50 Zanesville, OH $15,000 $57,050 50
7/8 Cherokee Speedway 23rd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial Gaffney, SC $10,000 $48,575 50
7/9 Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $12,000 $52,800 40
7/10 Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $20,000 $73,400 60
7/16 Tri-City Speedway NAPA Know How 50 Granite City, IL $12,000 $52,800 50
7/17 Lucas Oil Speedway 15th Annual Diamond Nationals Wheatland, MO $15,000 $57,050 50
7/22 I-80 Speedway Dirt Track Bank Go 50 Greenwood, NE $12,000 $52,800 50
7/23 I-80 Speedway Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE Prelim    
7/24 I-80 Speedway Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE $53,000 $181,350 80
8/12 Florence Speedway Sunoco North/South Shootout Union, KY $10,000 $48,575 50
8/13 Florence Speedway 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY Prelim    
8/14 Florence Speedway 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY $50,000 $160,050 100
8/19 Batesville Motor Speedway 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Batesville, AR $5,000 $25,000 30
8/20 Batesville Motor Speedway 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Batesville, AR $5,000 $25,000 30
8/21 Batesville Motor Speedway 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Batesville, AR $40,000 $129,275 100
8/26 Port Royal Speedway The Rumble by the River #1 Port Royal, PA $10,000 $48,575 30
8/27 Port Royal Speedway The Rumble by the River #2 Port Royal, PA $12,000 $52,800 40
8/28 Port Royal Speedway The Rumble by the River #3 Port Royal, PA $30,000 $118,650 50
9/4 Portsmouth Raceway Park River Days Rumble Presented by Pepsi Portsmouth, OH $15,000 $57,050 50
9/5 Tyler County Speedway 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred Middlebourne, WV $30,000 $91,125 100
9/16 Knoxville Raceway Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 $28,230 25
9/17 Knoxville Raceway Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 $28,230 25
9/18 Knoxville Raceway Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $40,000 $180,250 100
9/24 Brownstown Speedway Night Before the Jackson Brownstown, IN $10,000 $48,575 40
9/25 Brownstown Speedway 42nd Annual Jackson 100 Brownstown, IN $20,000 $73,400 100
10/1 Raceway 7 Great Lakes 50 Conneaut, OH $12,000 $52,800 50
10/2 Pittsburgh Motor Speedway 33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Imperial, PA $20,000 $73,400 100
10/9 The Red Clay at Woodstock – Historic Dixie Speedway Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout Woodstock, GA $15,000 $57,050 50
10/10 Rome Speedway Lucas Oil Rome Showdown Rome, GA $10,000 $48,575 50
10/15 Portsmouth Raceway Park 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH Prelim    
10/16 Portsmouth Raceway Park 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH $100,000 $191,485 100

 

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Standard Purses:

10k Purse   12k Purse   15k Purse   20k Purse
1 $10,000   1 $12,000   1 $15,000   1 $20,000  
2 $5,500   2 $6,000   2 $6,500   2 $9,000  
3 $3,500   3 $3,500   3 $3,500   3 $5,000  
4 $2,700   4 $2,800   4 $3,000   4 $4,000  
5 $2,500   5 $2,500   5 $2,500   5 $3,500  
6 $2,300   6 $2,300   6 $2,400   6 $2,700  
7 $2,200   7 $2,200   7 $2,300   7 $2,500  
8 $2,100   8 $2,100   8 $2,200   8 $2,300  
9 $2,050   9 $2,050   9 $2,100   9 $2,200  
10 $2,000   10 $2,000   10 $2,000   10 $2,100  
11 $1,600   11 $1,600   11 $1,600   11 $2,000  
12 $1,400   12 $1,400   12 $1,400   12 $1,900  
13 $1,200   13 $1,200   13 $1,300   13 $1,800  
14 $1,000   14 $1,100   14 $1,200   14 $1,700  
15 $950   15 $1,050   15 $1,050   15 $1,600  
16 $925   16 $1,000   16 $1,000   16 $1,400  
17 $900   17 $1,000   17 $1,000   17 $1,300  
18 $875   18 $1,000   18 $1,000   18 $1,200  
19 $850   19 $1,000   19 $1,000   19 $1,200  
20 $825   20 $1,000   20 $1,000   20 $1,200  
21 $800   21 $1,000   21 $1,000   21 $1,200  
22 $800   22 $1,000   22 $1,000   22 $1,200  
23 $800   23 $1,000   23 $1,000   23 $1,200  
24 $800   24 $1,000   24 $1,000   24 $1,200  
$48,575    $52,800    $57,050    $73,400

 

 

