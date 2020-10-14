Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2021 Schedule

In 2021, the tour will launch with thirteen feature events during Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, at four different venues. The Series kicks off the season January 22nd – 23rd at Golden Isles Speedway; January 25th – 30th at East Bay Raceway Park; February 1st – 2nd at Bubba Raceway Park; and February 4th – 6th at All-Tech Raceway. In traditional fashion, the 2021 championship battle will conclude October 15th-16th at the 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
Next year’s schedule is highlighted by a generous number of increased purses throughout the season. The richest Crown Jewel events of the tour’s schedule includes: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($30,000 to win); Smoky Mountain Speedway’s Mountain Moonshine Classic ($20,000); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($50,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($40,000); Port Royal Speedway’s The Rumble by the River #3 ($30,000); Tyler County Speedway’s Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($40,000); Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100 ($20,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).
2020 was a challenging year for many, including all of us in the racing industry. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series would like to thank all of our team owners, drivers and crew members, our event promoters, our loyal fans, and our tremendous marketing partners for your continued support. It is because of each of you, along with the hard work and determination of series officials and the unwavering support of Lucas Oil Products, the series will be able to complete 46 feature events, during the 2020 season, after this weekend’s $100,000 to win Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, OH.
2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:
|Date
|Track
|Event
|Location
|To Win
|A-Main Purse
|Laps
|1/21
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|Practice
|1/22
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|$12,000
|$47,050
|50
|1/23
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|$15,000
|$54,550
|50
|1/24
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|Practice
|1/25
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|$23,050
|30
|1/26
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|$23,050
|30
|1/27
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|$30,775
|40
|1/28
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|$30,775
|40
|1/29
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$12,000
|$47,050
|50
|1/30
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$15,000
|$54,550
|50
|2/1
|Bubba Racway Park
|Winter Nationals
|Ocala, FL
|$10,000
|$43,575
|40
|2/2
|Bubba Racway Park
|Winter Nationals
|Ocala, FL
|$10,000
|$43,575
|40
|2/3
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winter Nationals
|Lake City, FL
|Practice
|2/4
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winter Nationals
|Lake City, FL
|$10,000
|$43,575
|40
|2/5
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winter Nationals
|Lake City, FL
|$12,000
|$47,050
|50
|2/6
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winter Nationals
|Lake City, FL
|$15,000
|$54,550
|50
|3/19
|Atomic Speedway
|Buckeye Spring 50
|Chillicothe, OH
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|3/20
|Brownstown Speedway
|Indiana Icebreaker
|Brownstown, IN
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|4/9
|411 Motor Speedway
|Tennessee’s Action Track 50
|Seymour, TN
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|4/10
|Talladega Short Track
|E-Z-GO 50
|Eastaboga, AL
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|4/17
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Nininger Tribute
|Hagerstown, MD
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|4/18
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|$10,000
|$48,575
|40
|4/23
|Tri-City Speedway
|Bullet Race Engines 50
|Granite City, IL
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|4/24
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|$15,000
|$57,050
|100
|4/30
|Ponderosa Speedway
|17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial
|Junction City, KY
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|5/1
|Florence Speedway
|35th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial
|Union, KY
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|5/21
|300 Raceway
|Farley, IA
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|5/22
|34 Raceway
|Triple 777 Trucking Lucky 50
|Burlington, IA
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|5/27
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|8th Annual Cowboy Classic
|Wheatland, MO
|$6,000
|$26,750
|45
|5/28
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson
|Wheatland, MO
|$6,000
|$26,750
|40
|5/29
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100
|Wheatland, MO
|$30,000
|$128,700
|100
|6/17
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel
|Columbus, MS
|$5,000
|$25,000
|25
|6/18
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel
|Columbus, MS
|$5,000
|$25,000
|25
|6/19
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel
|Columbus, MS
|$15,000
|$63,450
|60
|6/25
|Deer Creek Speedway
|NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50
|Spring Valley, MN
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|6/26
|Deer Creek Speedway
|NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50
|Spring Valley, MN
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|7/2
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Independence 50
|Portsmouth, OH
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|7/3
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Freedom 50
|Zanesville, OH
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|7/8
|Cherokee Speedway
|23rd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial
|Gaffney, SC
|$10,000
|$48,575
|50
|7/9
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Mountain Moonshine Classic
|Maryville, TN
|$12,000
|$52,800
|40
|7/10
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Mountain Moonshine Classic
|Maryville, TN
|$20,000
|$73,400
|60
|7/16
|Tri-City Speedway
|NAPA Know How 50
|Granite City, IL
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|7/17
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|15th Annual Diamond Nationals
|Wheatland, MO
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|7/22
|I-80 Speedway
|Dirt Track Bank Go 50
|Greenwood, NE
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|7/23
|I-80 Speedway
|Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals
|Greenwood, NE
|Prelim
|7/24
|I-80 Speedway
|Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals
|Greenwood, NE
|$53,000
|$181,350
|80
|8/12
|Florence Speedway
|Sunoco North/South Shootout
|Union, KY
|$10,000
|$48,575
|50
|8/13
|Florence Speedway
|39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100
|Union, KY
|Prelim
|8/14
|Florence Speedway
|39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100
|Union, KY
|$50,000
|$160,050
|100
|8/19
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions
|Batesville, AR
|$5,000
|$25,000
|30
|8/20
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions
|Batesville, AR
|$5,000
|$25,000
|30
|8/21
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions
|Batesville, AR
|$40,000
|$129,275
|100
|8/26
|Port Royal Speedway
|The Rumble by the River #1
|Port Royal, PA
|$10,000
|$48,575
|30
|8/27
|Port Royal Speedway
|The Rumble by the River #2
|Port Royal, PA
|$12,000
|$52,800
|40
|8/28
|Port Royal Speedway
|The Rumble by the River #3
|Port Royal, PA
|$30,000
|$118,650
|50
|9/4
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|River Days Rumble Presented by Pepsi
|Portsmouth, OH
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|9/5
|Tyler County Speedway
|53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred
|Middlebourne, WV
|$30,000
|$91,125
|100
|9/16
|Knoxville Raceway
|Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$7,000
|$28,230
|25
|9/17
|Knoxville Raceway
|Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$7,000
|$28,230
|25
|9/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$40,000
|$180,250
|100
|9/24
|Brownstown Speedway
|Night Before the Jackson
|Brownstown, IN
|$10,000
|$48,575
|40
|9/25
|Brownstown Speedway
|42nd Annual Jackson 100
|Brownstown, IN
|$20,000
|$73,400
|100
|10/1
|Raceway 7
|Great Lakes 50
|Conneaut, OH
|$12,000
|$52,800
|50
|10/2
|Pittsburgh Motor Speedway
|33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100
|Imperial, PA
|$20,000
|$73,400
|100
|10/9
|The Red Clay at Woodstock – Historic Dixie Speedway
|Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout
|Woodstock, GA
|$15,000
|$57,050
|50
|10/10
|Rome Speedway
|Lucas Oil Rome Showdown
|Rome, GA
|$10,000
|$48,575
|50
|10/15
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship
|Portsmouth, OH
|Prelim
|10/16
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship
|Portsmouth, OH
|$100,000
|$191,485
|100
2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Standard Purses:
|10k Purse
|12k Purse
|15k Purse
|20k Purse
|1
|$10,000
|1
|$12,000
|1
|$15,000
|1
|$20,000
|2
|$5,500
|2
|$6,000
|2
|$6,500
|2
|$9,000
|3
|$3,500
|3
|$3,500
|3
|$3,500
|3
|$5,000
|4
|$2,700
|4
|$2,800
|4
|$3,000
|4
|$4,000
|5
|$2,500
|5
|$2,500
|5
|$2,500
|5
|$3,500
|6
|$2,300
|6
|$2,300
|6
|$2,400
|6
|$2,700
|7
|$2,200
|7
|$2,200
|7
|$2,300
|7
|$2,500
|8
|$2,100
|8
|$2,100
|8
|$2,200
|8
|$2,300
|9
|$2,050
|9
|$2,050
|9
|$2,100
|9
|$2,200
|10
|$2,000
|10
|$2,000
|10
|$2,000
|10
|$2,100
|11
|$1,600
|11
|$1,600
|11
|$1,600
|11
|$2,000
|12
|$1,400
|12
|$1,400
|12
|$1,400
|12
|$1,900
|13
|$1,200
|13
|$1,200
|13
|$1,300
|13
|$1,800
|14
|$1,000
|14
|$1,100
|14
|$1,200
|14
|$1,700
|15
|$950
|15
|$1,050
|15
|$1,050
|15
|$1,600
|16
|$925
|16
|$1,000
|16
|$1,000
|16
|$1,400
|17
|$900
|17
|$1,000
|17
|$1,000
|17
|$1,300
|18
|$875
|18
|$1,000
|18
|$1,000
|18
|$1,200
|19
|$850
|19
|$1,000
|19
|$1,000
|19
|$1,200
|20
|$825
|20
|$1,000
|20
|$1,000
|20
|$1,200
|21
|$800
|21
|$1,000
|21
|$1,000
|21
|$1,200
|22
|$800
|22
|$1,000
|22
|$1,000
|22
|$1,200
|23
|$800
|23
|$1,000
|23
|$1,000
|23
|$1,200
|24
|$800
|24
|$1,000
|24
|$1,000
|24
|$1,200
|$48,575
|$52,800
|$57,050
|$73,400
####